Jill Biden pranked everyone on her flight home by posing as a flight attendant handing out ice cream bars
Getting pranked by the first lady of the United States looks like it may become a common occurrence in the Biden administration.
On Thursday night, Jill Biden’s staff, the Secret Service and the press pool were eating dinner on a flight returning to the White House from Bakersfield, Calif., when a flight attendant with short black hair, wearing a face mask, a black pantsuit, and a name tag reading “Jasmine” began passing out Dove ice cream bars, according to the official pool report from the Daily Mail.
Jasmine didn’t speak, she just smiled and held out a tray with the bars on them for anyone to take. It was the middle of a roughly five-hour flight after a two-day trip. If people weren’t eating, they were checking their phones or sleeping. Then, five minutes later, Biden’s senior adviser Anthony Bernal and press secretary Michael LaRosa came into the press cabin laughing so hard they could hardly speak.
Right behind them was Jill Biden, holding a black wig in her hand.
“April Fools!” she said.
It was a surefire chance for some good publicity, following a major Latino outreach effort for the first lady that was dominated by her mispronunciation of the last word in the rally cry, “Sí, se puede!” during her speech. It came out more like, “Sí, se pwodway!” or “Sí, se pad thai,” as one Twitter user suggested. Earlier in her speech, she had pronounced it correctly twice.
But an April Fools’ prank is certainly in character for this first lady.
On another trip to California during her first term as second lady, she was waiting on board Air Force Two for Joe Biden to arrive when she got on top of a table and hoisted herself into the overhead bin.
“The first person to put their bags in, [I popped out and shouted] ‘Boo!’ ” she told “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah, reenacting the moment. “And he screamed for like 20 minutes.”
Analysis: Buttigieg gets another shot at focusing on communities of color in infrastructure push
The presidential candidate slammed during the 2020 Democratic primary for his record with minority communities is now at the tip of the Biden administration’s spear to dismantle and rebuild transportation infrastructure it believes perpetuates racial disparities.
On the trail, Pete Buttigieg struggled to win over Black voters. And his record as mayor of South Bend, Ind., received mixed reviews from residents of color who criticized him for his relationship to his Black constituents on issues of racial justice and equality.
Now, as President Biden’s transportation secretary, Buttigieg is in charge of the $2 trillion push to overhaul the country’s highways and bridges. But the massive plan, which could total $4 trillion in the end, is also seeking a social aim: to redress the economic and racial disparities the original interstate highway system had on communities of color.
Biden to discuss economic recovery as Labor Department releases jobs report for March
Biden will deliver remarks Friday morning about the economy as the latest jobs report from the Labor Department provides a gauge of the recovery amid the pandemic.
The president is certain to cast the report as an argument for his $2 trillion infrastructure and jobs package that he unveiled on Wednesday. The sweeping proposal calls for spending billions on roads, bridges, rail service and expanded broadband. To finance the ambitious plan, Biden is proposing an increase in the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent, among other measures.
The plan has been disparaged by most Republicans, with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) vowing to fight it “every step of the way.”
McConnell and others in the GOP said they favor repairing the nation’s crumbling infrastructure but describe Biden’s proposal as a liberal wish list with proposals to address climate change and racial inequities. They argue against undoing the tax cut they passed in 2017 as the nation emerges from the pandemic-driven economic downturn.
Several Democrats, including the party’s more liberal members, have said Biden’s plan is insufficient, underscoring the challenge for the president in enacting the proposal with razor-thin Democratic majorities in the House and Senate.
Congress recently passed Biden’s $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package with only Democratic votes.
Oath Keepers founder, associates exchanged 19 calls from start of Jan. 6 riot through breach, prosecutors allege
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, his deputy and three members who guarded Roger Stone exchanged nearly 20 phone calls over three hours on Jan. 6, coinciding with the first assault on police barricades protecting the U.S. Capitol and spanning the time the three members breached the building, prosecutors charged Thursday.
In a new indictment adding previously charged Stone guards Joshua James, 33, of Arab, Ala., and Roberto Minuta, 36, of Prosper, Tex., to an Oath Keepers conspiracy case that now has 12 defendants, prosecutors bluntly laid a path to Rhodes and a person they said he put in charge of his group’s operations that day.
Prosecutors identified that individual only as “Person 10.” Rhodes in interviews has said he tapped a former Army explosives expert and Blackwater contractor nicknamed “Whip” as on-the-ground team leader.
New York attorney general probes finances of key Trump aide
The New York attorney general has gathered personal financial records of the Trump Organization’s longtime chief financial officer and his family, according to a witness who provided some documents — another sign of legal pressure on one of former president Donald Trump’s closest aides.
Allen Weisselberg has handled Trump’s finances for decades, rising to become the company’s most powerful person not named “Trump.”
Now, as the Trump Organization faces two separate investigations — led by state Attorney General Letitia James (D) and Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. (D) — it appears that both sets of investigators have begun scrutinizing Weisselberg’s personal finances as well.