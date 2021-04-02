Suez Canal tugboats work to free the Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship, on Monday. By Monday afternoon, engineers managed to dislodge the massive container ship that had blocked traffic through the Suez Canal for six days. (Suez Canal Authority via AP) (AP)By Christopher FedericocloseChristopher FedericoEmailEmailBioBioApril 2, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. UTCThe Ever Given is set free.Professors: Check out TMC’s expanding list of classroom topic guides. Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightDon’t miss any of TMC’s smart analysis! Sign up here for our newsletter.comment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy