The liberal group that put New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D) in Congress has recruited a challenger to Tennessee Rep. Jim Cooper (D), its first campaign of the 2022 midterm cycle, after a string of upset wins.

Odessa Kelly, 40, a community organizer who leads the group Stand Up Nashville, touted her work to “build coalitions that get results” for Nashville workers and said she would work to find “more pathways out of poverty” if elected in Tennessee’s 5th Congressional District. Cooper, 66, has represented Nashville in Congress since 2003, after representing a neighboring seat for a dozen years, establishing himself as one of the party’s foremost deficit hawks.

Formed in early 2017 by supporters and veterans of Sen. Bernie Sanders’s first presidential campaign, Justice Democrats set out to replace incumbents with challengers who rejected corporate PAC money and supported Medicare-for-all, a $15 minimum wage and free public college tuition.

In 2018, the group helped elect Ocasio-Cortez and other members of what became dubbed “the Squad.” In 2020, it focused on recruiting candidates in safely Democratic districts, electing to the House Jamaal Bowman of New York and Cori Bush of Missouri over longtime incumbents.

“Our grassroots movement has shocked the nation in two cycles and we are prepared to do it again,” Justice Democrats executive director Alexandra Rojas said in a statement. “It’s time to usher in a new generation of progressive leadership into the Democratic Party.”

Cooper’s district has grown more liberal since it was drawn 10 years ago, voting for Barack Obama in 2012 by 13 points, then backing Joe Biden last year by 23 points. Cooper, a leader of the moderate Blue Dog Democrats, faced a credible primary challenge last year from Keeda Haynes, a former prisoner who became a public defender; Cooper prevailed by 17 points.