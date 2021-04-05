Vice President Harris is planning to visit her native Oakland, where she is scheduled to hold a pair of events focused on drinking water infrastructure and small businesses.
Liberal group recruits Democratic challenger to Rep. Cooper in Tennessee
The liberal group that put New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D) in Congress has recruited a challenger to Tennessee Rep. Jim Cooper (D), its first campaign of the 2022 midterm cycle, after a string of upset wins.
Odessa Kelly, 40, a community organizer who leads the group Stand Up Nashville, touted her work to “build coalitions that get results” for Nashville workers and said she would work to find “more pathways out of poverty” if elected in Tennessee’s 5th Congressional District. Cooper, 66, has represented Nashville in Congress since 2003, after representing a neighboring seat for a dozen years, establishing himself as one of the party’s foremost deficit hawks.
Formed in early 2017 by supporters and veterans of Sen. Bernie Sanders’s first presidential campaign, Justice Democrats set out to replace incumbents with challengers who rejected corporate PAC money and supported Medicare-for-all, a $15 minimum wage and free public college tuition.
In 2018, the group helped elect Ocasio-Cortez and other members of what became dubbed “the Squad.” In 2020, it focused on recruiting candidates in safely Democratic districts, electing to the House Jamaal Bowman of New York and Cori Bush of Missouri over longtime incumbents.
“Our grassroots movement has shocked the nation in two cycles and we are prepared to do it again,” Justice Democrats executive director Alexandra Rojas said in a statement. “It’s time to usher in a new generation of progressive leadership into the Democratic Party.”
Cooper’s district has grown more liberal since it was drawn 10 years ago, voting for Barack Obama in 2012 by 13 points, then backing Joe Biden last year by 23 points. Cooper, a leader of the moderate Blue Dog Democrats, faced a credible primary challenge last year from Keeda Haynes, a former prisoner who became a public defender; Cooper prevailed by 17 points.
Tennessee has not sent a Black member to Congress since 2006, and Kelly, if elected, would be the first openly gay Black woman in the House. It’s unclear how Tennessee Republicans will shape the district map next year, however, and some Democrats fear that the traditional Nashville seat could be split into several Republican-leaning districts.
According to her office, Harris is scheduled to hold events focused on drinking water infrastructure and small businesses, both of which would be affected by provisions of Biden's latest major legislative push.
According to her office, Harris is scheduled to hold events focused on drinking water infrastructure and small businesses, both of which would be affected by provisions of Biden’s latest major legislative push.
Separately, Harris’s husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, plans to tour a vaccination site in Eugene, Ore., and convene a “listening session” on how the pandemic “has exacerbated challenges facing families and communities,” according to Harris’s office.
The couple spent the weekend in Los Angeles.
Biden to deliver remarks on the tradition of Easter
Biden plans Monday to speak about the tradition of Easter from the White House on a day when thousands of children traditionally gather for an Easter Egg Roll, one of the oldest annual events in White House history.
The event is not being held in person this year because of the pandemic, but Biden still plans to appear on the Blue Room Balcony with first lady Jill Biden to deliver remarks.
In a video posted to his Twitter account on Sunday, Biden and his wife delivered an Easter message that included a call to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
“We share the sentiments of Pope Francis who said that getting vaccinated is a moral obligation, one that can save your life and the lives of others,” Biden said. “By getting vaccinated and encouraging your congregations and your communities to get vaccinated, we not only can beat this virus, we can also hasten the day when we can celebrate the holidays together.”
Biden plans a focus on vaccinations as the week continues. On Tuesday, he plans to visit a vaccination site in Alexandria, Va., and speak about “the state of vaccinations,” according to the White House.
Fauci pushes back on GOP criticisms, calling claims ‘bizarre’
Facing criticism from several high-profile Republicans in recent weeks, the country’s top infectious-disease expert, Anthony S. Fauci, pushed back on some of the claims, calling the remarks flat-out “bizarre.”
The most recent slight came Friday from Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), who in a series of tweets urged Fauci to visit the U.S.-Mexico border, where authorities are grappling with an influx of migrants, and asked him to witness firsthand what he called the nation’s “biggest super spreader event.”
Graham claimed thousands of Central American migrants are spreading the virus while being detained in overcrowded facilities.
Time back home with voters only emboldens Republicans to oppose Biden’s agenda
A lifelong railroad aficionado, 74-year-old retiree Tony Benz has volunteered for nearly two decades helping passengers at the Amtrak station in the St. Louis suburb of Kirkwood, Mo.
He believes the federal government has a role in funding infrastructure, and outside the station last week, Benz listed reasons the government should subsidize train travel.
That, however, doesn’t mean he is comfortable with the scale of spending that Democrats are now pursuing. Biden’s $2 trillion new infrastructure proposal not only includes $80 billion in rail investment, but also hundreds of billions more for such things as elderly care and green housing.
Biden’s plan to rev up electric car market is complicated by battery supplies
Biden’s ambitious plan to jump-start the U.S. electric vehicle market faces a roadblock: a weak supply chain that is making it difficult for American automakers to get enough batteries to scale up production.
And that shortage could get worse, depending on whether Biden intervenes this week in a dispute between two top South Korean manufacturers over moves by one to open a battery plant in Georgia to serve the U.S. market. Hanging in the balance are plans by Volkswagen and Ford to roll out about 340,000 new electric vehicles over the next several years.
A year after passage of Cares Act, watchdogs struggle to oversee trillions in coronavirus spending
When the $2.1 trillion Cares Act was enacted just over a year ago, Democrats in Congress, mistrustful of the Trump administration’s ethical track record, made robust policing a top priority for the gusher of new spending.
The law, intended to stem the economic pain caused by the coronavirus pandemic, created new oversight bodies and directed more than $270 million to new and existing watchdogs. A House subcommittee with the power to issue subpoenas quickly got to work with queries to private corporations and government agencies.
One year later, the conversation in Washington over how to oversee a new, nearly $2 trillion relief package administered by the Biden administration is decidedly more muted. The latest legislation, called the American Rescue Plan, created no new oversight bodies, although it appropriated more than $200 million in new funding for existing ones.
How Wisconsin turned around its lagging vaccination program — and buoyed a Biden health pick
When Biden announced in January that he would make Wisconsin’s top health official his No. 2 at the Department of Health and Human Services, the state seemed like a poor model for the nation’s most crucial public health priority: fighting the pandemic.
Wisconsin had just come through a surge more intense than New York City’s, and it ranked near the bottom of states in bringing a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine to its residents. Only about a third of doses sent to the state had been administered. The grim numbers galvanized Republicans in Wisconsin to take aim at a familiar target, state health secretary-designate Andrea Palm, whom they had refused to confirm since 2019, denying her symbolic authority even as the coronavirus gripped the state.
Her elevation to Biden’s team provided an opportunity to nationalize their campaign against Democratic-led pandemic policies.