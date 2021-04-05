McConnell says corporations have decided to ‘join in the bullying themselves’ over voting measures
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Monday that corporations responding to the new voting law in Georgia and similar legislation in other states are not only being bullied but have decided to “join in the bullying themselves.”
In a statement, McConnell took aim at Biden for his claim that state-level measures on voting procedures “are worse than Jim Crow.”
“Nobody actually believes this,” McConnell said. “Nobody really thinks this current dispute comes anywhere near the horrific racist brutality of segregation. But there’s an old cynical saying that ‘history is just the set of lies agreed upon.’ And a host of powerful people and institutions apparently think they stand to benefit from parroting this big lie.”
Georgia has faced a raft of criticism from corporations after enactment of its Election Integrity Act, which critics say includes restrictions that disproportionately affect voting access for people of color. Among other actions, Major League Baseball announced that it is moving the All-Star Game out of Atlanta in response to the law — a decision blessed by Biden.
“It’s jaw-dropping to see powerful American institutions not just permit themselves to be bullied, but join in the bullying themselves,” McConnell said.
He argued that much of the criticism of Georgia’s new law has been based on misleading information about what it does, which he said has created “a fake narrative gaining speed by its own momentum.”
“Our private sector must stop taking cues from the Outrage-Industrial Complex,” McConnell said. “Americans do not need or want big business to amplify disinformation or react to every manufactured controversy with frantic left-wing signaling.”
McConnell warned of “serious consequences” for corporations “if they become a vehicle for far-left mobs to hijack our country from outside the constitutional order.”
Retired Marine colonel seeks nomination to challenge Rep. Rob Wittman (R-Va.)
A Marine veteran and retired pharmaceutical businessman is seeking the 2022 Democratic nomination to challenge Rep. Rob Wittman (R) in Virginia’s 1st Congressional District — historically unfriendly terrain for a Democrat.
If successful, former U.S. Marine Col. Stewart Navarre would face a challenging general election against Wittman, a popular incumbent who has been in office since 2007.
Wittman defeated Democratic challenger Qasim Rashid by more than 16 points in November, significantly outperforming President Donald Trump and Republican U.S. Senate nominee Daniel Gade.
But in announcing his bid Monday, Navarre pointed to other Democratic gains in the district in recent years — including capturing several General Assembly seats and narrowing the margins in state-level races — as indications that a Democratic candidate with just the right message may be able to stake out a viable path.
Rep. Gaetz defends himself in op-ed: ‘I am absolutely not resigning’
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) wrote an op-ed article in the Washington Examiner denying allegations against him as the Justice Department investigates whether he paid for sex with a number of women in violation of federal sex-trafficking laws.
Gaetz has not been charged with a crime.
Gaetz defended himself in the op-ed, writing: "[L]et me address the allegations against me directly. First, I have never, ever paid for sex. And second, I, as an adult man, have not slept with a 17-year-old.”
He also said he does not plan to resign, and added he will not be “intimidated or extorted.”
He suggested the allegations against him follow his decision to “take on the most powerful institutions in the Beltway,” including Justice Departments under the Biden and Trump administrations.
Gaetz is said to have boasted of his ‘access to women’ provided by friend charged in sex-trafficking case
The investigation into Gaetz, a close political ally of former president Donald Trump, began sometime last year. The probe has been complicated by the congressman’s assertion that his family is being extorted.
Gaetz, who was an outspoken defender of former Rep. Katie Hill (D-Calif.) after intimate photos of her were published online, referred to his defense of the former congresswoman in his op-ed.
In a piece published in Vanity Fair on Monday, Hill responded to allegations against Gaetz, including reports that he showed fellow lawmakers photos and videos of nude women. Hill writes the scandal involving Gaetz “involves accusations of the same crime of which I was a victim: the nonconsensual sharing of intimate images. And in a twist of irony, the accused person, Matt Gaetz, is one of the few colleagues who came to my defense when it happened to me.”
Hill added: “If there is even a fraction of truth to these reports, he should resign immediately.”
In Oakland homecoming, Vice President Harris touts infrastructure plan, importance of equitable water policy
Vice President Harris returned to her hometown of Oakland, Calif., on Monday to help sell the Biden administration’s jobs plan, touting the proposal’s investments in water infrastructure and apprenticeship programs.
In her first visit since taking office, Harris toured a water treatment facility and said that Biden and his American Jobs Plan are focused on equitable water policy that ensures all Americans have access to clean, lead-free drinking water.
“We must understand the equities and inequities of distribution and access to clean water, especially clean drinking water,” Harris told reporters after walking through the plant.
Biden’s plan earmarks $111 billion for water infrastructure, including replacing all of the country’s lead pipes and service lines and overhauling drinking water and wastewater systems in rural America. Harris said the improvements would equally benefit Midwestern farmers and residents of Flint, Mich., where thousands of residents were exposed to contaminated water.
“This is a public health issue,” Harris said.
The work would also create jobs — union jobs, Harris added — for the people replacing the aging infrastructure.
The vice president appeared with California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), who is facing a possible recall election. The two have known each other for years, having both come up in San Francisco Bay area politics in the early 2000s, and Harris praised Newsom as a longtime supporter of the environment.
“Gavin has always been a champion about what we need to do around our environment,” Harris said.
Newsom said Harris’s connection to California and deep knowledge of its struggles with water and drought would benefit the state’s residents.
“You don’t need to educate the vice president on water policy, and what a gift that is for us particularly out here in the state of California,” Newsom said.
Sen. Raphael Warnock’s deleted Easter tweet reflects religious and political chasms about Christianity
U.S. Sen. Raphael G. Warnock, as pastor of Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, gave a sermon Sunday for Easter. But it was a tweet from the Georgia Democrat’s account that day that has triggered far more discussion about theology and politics and what it means to be Christian.
The now-deleted tweet from Warnock’s account came early Sunday, and said: “The meaning of Easter is more transcendent than the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Whether you are Christian or not, through a commitment to helping others we are able to save ourselves.”
To the many thousands who saw the tweet, it meant very different things.
For many conservative Christians, the tweet challenged the core belief of their faith: Jesus’ literal resurrection is the way to salvation. To many progressive and moderate Christians, Warnock seemed to be suggesting closeness to God is more about their actions, what they do to relieve suffering and create justice. The seeking of social justice is emphasized in particular in the Black church.
Psaki says Biden supports MLB moving All-Star Game from Atlanta
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the president supports Major League Baseball’s decision to move its All-Star Game from Atlanta in protest of Georgia’s new voting laws, but said the president hadn’t advocated for it.
During an interview with ESPN last week, Biden was asked about the possibility of the MLB moving the game, and the president said he “would strongly support them doing that.”
“So he was not dictating that Major League Baseball should do that … dictating they should move the All-Star Game. That was their decision. They made that decision. And as stated earlier, he certainly supports that,” Psaki said when the topic came up during the White House briefing Monday.
A reporter followed up by asking Psaki whether Biden believed the PGA Tour, which begins its Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club this week, should also relocate over Georgia’s laws that voting rights advocates say are intended to limit voting, especially in minority communities.
“I’m not here to call for anyone on behalf of the president or the vice president or anyone to take steps in reaction to the laws in Georgia,” Psaki said.
“Our focus is on doing what we can to advocate for making voting easier and more accessible around the country,” she added. “And that’s where our efforts are going to be from the White House.”
Manchin says he will not support raising corporate tax rate to 28 percent to pay for infrastructure plan
Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) said Monday that he does not support Biden’s plan to raise the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent to help pay for his jobs and infrastructure plan, and reiterated that he would support an increase to only 25 percent.
The views of Manchin, one of the evenly divided chamber’s most conservative Democrats, will be key, particularly if Biden tries to use the budget reconciliation process to enact his infrastructure package. If so, Biden will probably need the support of every Democrat to advance legislation that Republicans are resisting.
Manchin made his comments Monday in a radio interview with West Virginia Metro News.
“As the bill exists today, it needs to be changed,” Manchin told host Hoppy Kercheval.
At a briefing for reporters, White House press secretary Jen Psaki signaled that Biden is open to negotiating over how to pay for his package.
“The president felt it was responsible to propose a way to pay for his proposal,” she said. “That’s exactly what he did. He knows some members think it’s too big. Some think it’s too small. … So we fully expect … the question of how to pay for the package, if we should pay for the package, to be part of the discussion moving forward.”
Biden says ‘God willing’ there will be an Easter Egg Roll next year
Biden said Monday that “God willing” the tradition of holding an Easter Egg Roll will return to the White House next year, as he spoke briefly from the Blue Room balcony, where he was accompanied by Jill Biden and an aide in a bunny costume.
“We look forward to next year when the White House will ring with the joy of the season and there will be an Easter Egg Roll, God willing,” Biden said.
Traditionally, thousands of children gather on the White House lawn the day after Easter for the event, one of the oldest annual events in White House history. The event has not been held in person for the past two years because of the pandemic.
In a video posted to his Twitter account on Sunday, Biden and his wife delivered an Easter message that included a call to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
“We share the sentiments of Pope Francis who said that getting vaccinated is a moral obligation, one that can save your life and the lives of others,” Biden said. “By getting vaccinated and encouraging your congregations and your communities to get vaccinated, we not only can beat this virus, we can also hasten the day when we can celebrate the holidays together.”
Biden will focus on vaccinations this week. On Tuesday, he plans to visit a vaccination site in Alexandria, Va., and speak about “the state of vaccinations,” according to the White House.
Former staffer to Rep. Gaetz says he talked with FBI agents, insisted he had no knowledge of congressman being engaged in any illegal activities
A former staffer to Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said Monday that he talked with FBI agents who came to his home for about two hours last week, insisting to them he had no knowledge of the congressman being involved in any illegal activities.
Retired Air Force Capt. Nathan Nelson served as Gaetz’s director of military affairs until last year. In an interview with The Washington Post, he said the FBI agents told him they had information from the “national media” that he had “knowledge of the congressman’s involvement in illegal activities” and, because of that knowledge, had chosen to leave his job in the office.
Nelson said he had no such knowledge of Gaetz’s alleged involvement and left his job to pursue other opportunities in Florida.
“He’s always been very, very professional in his public life,” Nelson said of Gaetz.
Nelson said the agents came to his house Wednesday, the day after the New York Times disclosed a Justice Department investigation into whether Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old and paid for her travel expenses, possibly violating federal sex-trafficking laws. Nelson said the agents did not disclose what particular illegal activity he was alleged to have known about.
At a news conference Monday at his home in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., Nelson said he has not directly spoken to Gaetz in “several months.” He said he remains “loosely affiliated” with the congressman’s office as an unpaid adviser and reached out to the office after the FBI came to his home to relay what he told the bureau and ask if there was anything he should know. The conference was promoted to reporters by Gaetz’s congressional office.
Nelson said he believes that allegations of Gaetz “being involved in illegal activity are baseless” but said he had no evidence to provide to disprove them.
A spokeswoman for the FBI field office in Jacksonville declined to comment.
Nelson said he feared that it might be reported in the media that he knew about the allegation, and he wanted to preempt what he viewed as a false disclosure.
“My primary concern is that somebody in the media, if they’re making those allegations, they’re going to run with it,” Nelson said.
Nelson said he had not been contacted by any media outlet alleging he knew about illegal activities in which Gaetz was said to be involved before the FBI reached out. He said in his two-hour conversation with agents, “I went into detail about the extent of my relationship with Congressman Gaetz, from the time he was a state rep, and when we first met, to my tenure as director of military affairs, and the things that we developed, why we developed them.” He said he believed the bureau had also been reaching out to other former staffers.
Nelson said agents did not seem focused on any particular program or bill.
Biden defends infrastructure proposal against GOP attack that it contains much unrelated to infrastructure
Biden pushed back Monday against Republican attacks that his infrastructure plan contains many provisions not related to infrastructure.
Speaking to reporters at the White House as he returned from Camp David, he argued that items related to clean water, school conditions and high-speed rail, among others, should all be considered infrastructure.
“When you’re in a situation where you can’t turn on a water fountain in school because the water affects your health, that’s infrastructure,” Biden said. “I’m talking about making sure we take asbestos out of schools, that’s infrastructure. I’m talking about building high-speed rail, that’s infrastructure. I’m talking about making sure we are in a situation where we can redo federal buildings that are absolutely leaking energy every single day. That’s infrastructure, in addition to roads and bridges and broadband.”
Biden pledged to “push as hard as I can” to enact legislation “to compete with the rest of the world.”
“Everybody else in the rest of the world is investing in infrastructure, and we’re going to do it here,” he said.
Biden also defended his plan to raise the corporate tax rate to help pay for his infrastructure package, saying he is confident that doing so will not prompt companies to leave the United States.
Analysis: Four questions about John Boehner’s new book
John A. Boehner had a lot of people inside the Beltway giggling last week, and it wasn’t because the former House speaker has been successfully pitching pot legalization. Instead, the chuckling stemmed from the Ohio Republican’s obscenity-laced score-settling with members of his own party.
In a long essay based on his new memoir “On the House,” published in Politico, Boehner ripped into “moron” lawmakers swept into office on the tea party wave of 2010, pilloried major right-wing media figures such as Sean Hannity, and generally vented about the forces that drove him from office in 2015.
Then there was Boehner’s never-especially-well-hidden loathing for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.).
Yellen warns that slow vaccine rollout in poor countries poses threat to U.S., global economies
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called Monday for speeding up the distribution of the coronavirus vaccine in poorer nations, arguing that U.S. and global economies are threatened by the impact of covid on the developing world.
While the United States and other rich countries are hoping for a return to normalcy as soon as this fall, many parts of the developing world are not on pace to have widespread vaccination of their populations until 2023 or 2024. Those countries have largely suffered more devastating economic impacts from covid-19, in part because they do not have the fiscal capacity to authorize the levels of emergency spending approved in the United States.
In prepared remarks Monday to the Chicago Council on Global Affairs ahead of meetings this week of international finance officials, Yellen called on richer countries to step up both economic and public health assistance to poorer nations still reeling from covid. She noted that as many as 150 million people across the world risk falling into extreme poverty as a result of the crisis.
Supreme Court vacates ruling barring Trump from blocking Twitter critics, saying case is moot
The Supreme Court on Monday vacated a lower court opinion that said President Donald Trump could not block critics from his Twitter feed, which since has been suspended by the company.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit in New York had ruled that because the president had used the forum to regularly communicate with the public, he could not block critical individual users. The case held implications for how elected officials nationwide interact with constituents on social media.
But Trump lost reelection, and Twitter canceled his account, leading the Supreme Court to tell the lower court to vacate the judgment and dismiss the case as moot.
Analysis: The question about Georgia’s election-law changes that has only one answer: Why?
As Election Day approached last year, then-president Donald Trump had put one very specific group of people in a remarkably difficult position. Trump’s repeated insistences that the election would be riddled with fraud — at least, if he lost — made it inevitable that some officials would be stuck between the actual results in their states and the president’s claims.
For Democratic governors in blue states, this was not a problem. For Republican governors in red states, this was also not a big risk; their states would vote for Trump. It was, instead, a looming problem for governors in swing states, particularly Republican governors whose voters were more likely to listen to the sitting president. In other words, it was a potential problem for people such as Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who led purple states.
And so it was. Both Ducey and Kemp became frequent Trump targets in the weeks after the election, with the sitting president both explicitly and tacitly encouraging his supporters to attack the governors for their insistence on upholding the results in their states.