A few hours later, Hamza recorded a video message via satellite phone that his lawyer shared with BBC, stating that his phone and Internet access and his security detail were all removed. Expecting to lose his satellite connection as well, he said that he was being detained for speaking out against government corruption and its intolerance of any political dissent.

A coup plot is high intrigue for Jordan, where the Hashemite regime portrays itself as an oasis of stability in a sea of unrest. King Abdullah is not popular, but many view his continued reign as preferable to alternatives that might include Islamist rule, descent into civil war, or a loss of power for Jordanians of East Bank descent.

How should we understand this alleged plot and the regime’s intolerance of even the mildest political dissent?

Growing dissent

For years, Prince Hamza has outspokenly criticized corruption. Members of the royal family as well as security officials have repeatedly urged him to rein in his comments. But other prominent voices have also criticized the regime and its policies. In 2010, a group of retired military officers issued a statement that criticized the king and queen for corruption, neoliberal economic reforms, and the handling of the Palestinian problem. That was the first such public airing of dissatisfaction with the king from within loyalist circles.

As I document in my forthcoming book, more and more people have been criticizing King Abdullah in recent years, although doing so breaks several laws. In 2011, during an unprecedented day of uprisings amid the Arab Spring, one protester even burned a photo of the king.

Notably, more Jordanians of East Bank descent — traditionally a key support bloc for the regime — are now publicly criticizing the king, posting social media videos of themselves at protests. Crowds routinely chant accusations at the king, as intelligence agents film them on mobile phones. Several versions of a “corruption” debkeh — a dance traditionally performed at celebrations — condemn the king directly, videos of which circulate on social media. For a growing portion of Jordanians of East Bank descent, direct criticism of the regime is no longer taboo.

The government has struggled to silence this growing dissent through harassment and draconian changes to its anti-terrorism and cybercrimes laws; such criticism is considered an act of terrorism. Intelligence agents seek any excuse to shut down free speech, arresting and detaining citizens for such trivial acts as repeating on social media a rumor already in wide circulation or publishing a cartoon online satirizing the Israeli-UAE peace treaty. Pandemic restrictions on public gatherings have provided further pretext for more arrests. Riot police arrested dozens commemorating the tenth anniversary of the March 24 protests that were violently dispersed.

If those arrested come from powerful tribes or have government connections, they are often quickly released. Those with fewer connections, like antinuclear activist Basel Burgan, are subject to long “administrative” detentions, sustained harassment, and trials in which judges do not presume innocence. Hamza emphasized this lack of tolerance in his video and in a voice recording issued Monday morning. He said he was told that he was being detained merely for being present at a meeting in which the king and regime were criticized.

Why now?

Jordanians have taken to the streets in large numbers on several occasions since May 2018, over taxes, unemployment, cuts in subsidies, and when a hospital’s depleted oxygen supplies caused several covid-19 deaths. Parliamentarians and other opposition voices have openly criticized Jordan’s recently signed new agreement with the United States, done without the National Assembly’s approval. The agreement allows U.S. troops in Jordan to carry weapons and transport military equipment, and lets U.S. ships, aircraft and military personnel enter without a visa. Jordanian government officials responded that nothing in the agreement violated Jordan’s sovereignty.

Whether the coup plot was real or the government invented it to silence dissent, it’s particularly significant that some members of the royal family have moved against others.

Among East Bank dominated security agencies, small divides have emerged in recent years around quiet criticism of the king. In East Bank circles more broadly, some have suggested that Abdullah may be Jordan’s last king, and a few even call for an end to the monarchy. As my book and others have documented, Hamza’s name periodically comes up in such discussions as a possible alternative to Abdullah.

But while Hamza has been a vocal critic of government corruption, one of the others arrested, former head of the Royal Court Bassam Awadullah, was not. Indeed, protesters have widely and repeatedly criticized him for corruption in overseeing the country’s privatization of state-held industries.

So what’s behind the arrests? Without any meaningful free media in Jordan, Jordanians are speculating on social media. The government stated that foreign elements were encouraging “sedition,” so some think that Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman could be involved. Awadullah was formerly a special envoy to Saudi Arabia until he became MBS’s personal adviser, when the envoy role was given to Sharif Hasan. Others suggest that perhaps the regime’s goal was to use the supposed foreign conspiracy to silence Hamza while arresting the highly unpopular Awadullah — a possible public relations move that backfired when Hamza’s video emerged.

Conspiracy or no conspiracy, the regime is throwing its security services’ full force into suppressing political dissent, adding Jordan to the growing list of countries that are becoming more repressive and less democratic.