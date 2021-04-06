Senate Democrats on Monday appeared to secure a new opening to more easily adopt trillions of dollars in infrastructure spending, sweeping changes to the immigration system or other potential policy priorities with only 51 votes.

The early victory came in the form of a ruling from the Senate’s parliamentarian, who said Democrats essentially may have at least three additional chances to adopt major legislation under a process known as reconciliation between now and the 2022 midterm elections.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) asked the chamber’s rule-keeper to study the issue last week, as President Biden prepared to unveil his $2 trillion proposal to improve the nation’s roads, bridges and pipes. Democrats previously used reconciliation to bypass Republicans and adopt the $1.9 trillion stimulus last month and probably would have had two more opportunities in the 2022 and 2023 fiscal years.

The parliamentarian days later advised Schumer that lawmakers can essentially revise budget resolutions after they have been passed, a spokesman for the Democratic leader said Monday, potentially giving them more opportunities to invoke the reconciliation process than they previously anticipated.

For now, Schumer’s office said Democrats have not identified how, exactly, the party might use this additional pathway to pass major legislation with only 51 votes, adding in a statement that “parameters” still need to be worked out. But the move further opens the door for Democrats to forge ahead on their own if they cannot achieve bipartisan compromise on Biden’s broader economic agenda — provided that party lawmakers can stay in lockstep.