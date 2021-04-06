House Democrats release list of 22 targets for midterms
House Democrats on Tuesday released a list of 22 seats they plan to target in the 2022 midterm elections, largely in the suburbs where the party gained ground during Donald Trump’s presidency.
“Every Republican member on this battlefield voted against putting money in people’s pockets and getting shots into people’s arms,” said Rep. Sean Maloney (D-N.Y.), who chairs the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. “They are on the wrong side of the most important issues.”
The list is less ambitious than the party’s targets at the start of the 2020 cycle, when Democrats hoped to make deeper inroads with college-educated White voters. The party lost 10 seats in November: California’s 21st, 25th, 39th and 48th districts, Florida’s 26th and 27th districts, Iowa’s 1st and 2nd districts, New York’s 22nd District and Utah’s 4th District. One district, Arizona’s 2nd, is currently held by a Democrat who is retiring next year.
Some redder seats flipped by Republicans last year — in Minnesota, New Mexico, New York and Oklahoma — did not make the DCCC’s initial list. Eleven of the districts were carried by Biden, and all but three — the two South Florida seats and Texas’s majority-Latino 23rd District — grew more Democratic from 2016 to 2020. Across the initial map, said Maloney, Democrats could run on the party’s agenda so far against Republicans who have voted against it.
“The theme is that this Republican Party in the House is bankrupt of ideas,” Maloney said. “They voted against the plan that 75 percent of the country supports, and every local Republican that I know also supports, and what they have focused on instead are either irrelevant issues like Mr. Potato Head and Dr. Seuss, or trying to justify a violent attack on the Capitol.”
Two months ago, the National Republican Congressional Committee released a broader target list of 47 districts, about half of which had backed Biden in 2020. While the party out of power nearly always wins seats in a midterm, the full map won’t be clear until states draw new districts, a process delayed by the complications that the covid-19 pandemic, and the Trump administration’s effort to exclude noncitizens, have wrought on the census.
Matt Gaetz backed Katie Hill over nude pics leaked without her consent. She calls his alleged misconduct ‘reprehensible.’
When Katie Hill, a Democratic member of Congress from California, faced an ethics investigation two years ago after nude photos of her were leaked without consent, an unlikely ally came to her defense: Trump loyalist Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.). A friendship blossomed between the politically opposed lawmakers, who stayed in touch even after Hill resigned.
Now, as Gaetz faces his own turmoil over allegations that he paid for sex with multiple women, including a 17-year-old girl, and reports that he showed colleagues nude photos of women he had slept with, Hill has a stern message for her former colleague: Resign if the charges are true.
“If there is even a fraction of truth to these reports, he should resign immediately,” she wrote in an essay published by Vanity Fair.
Biden to announce an accelerated timeline for all adults to be eligible for the vaccine
Biden plans to announce Tuesday that he is accelerating the timeline for all adults to be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine, to April 19 from May 1, an administration official said.
The change, first reported by CNN, was made possible by greater availability of vaccines and announcements or plans in all states to make the vaccine available to all adults rather than select groups prioritized by age, vulnerability or occupation. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to offer a preview of the announcement, which will come in conjunction with Biden’s visit Tuesday to a vaccination site in a nearby Virginia suburb.
The administration’s previous goal was to make 90 percent of all adults eligible by April 19 and 100 percent by May 1, so the new marker is not a major change. Nor does it ensure that all eligible adults will in fact get the vaccine, only that they would be able to do so. But with waiting lists for the general public in parts of the country and a still-limited supply of vaccines, the development is a sign that the ambitious goal of mass vaccination in early 2021, once almost unimaginable, will be met.
The larger goal is sufficient immunity among Americans to end the spread of the virus and stop a pandemic that has raged for more than a year, claiming the lives of more than 556,000 Americans and disrupting daily life, businesses, schools and more.
Biden will also mark 150 million doses administered since he took office in January, the official said, a pace that will allow the Biden administration to meet its goal of 200 million shots delivered by Biden’s 100th day in office.
The U.S. government approved trillions in aid. Many hard-hit families have yet to receive it.
Luna Steeple and her 65-year-old mother are a day or two away from being kicked out of the motel where they have been living, outside Detroit. Her mom lost her job in the pandemic. Their savings are gone. Their bank account has 12 cents in it. They aren’t sure when they will eat next. Their lifeline was supposed to be Biden’s stimulus payment, but the $2,800 still hasn’t arrived.
“I feel like such a piece of crap asking people for money all of the time, but I don’t know what else to do,” said Steeple, who is disabled. “If it wasn’t for some friends and even strangers on Twitter, we would be on the street right now.”
A year into the pandemic, the U.S. government has enacted trillions in aid for hard-hit businesses and households, but it has faltered repeatedly on delivering relief in a timely manner. Early in the crisis, many benefit programs were overwhelmed with applications, leading to months of delays in sending out payments. Under the Biden administration, the problems persist.
Analysis: Matt Gaetz is using Trump’s playbook to play defense. But he’s not Trump.
Deny, deflect and sow confusion and chaos. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) is taking a page out of the Trump playbook as federal law enforcement officials investigate whether the 38-year-old Florida lawmaker paid for sex with a number of women in violation of federal sex-trafficking laws.
Since news of the probe broke last week, Gaetz has fronted a rapid-response effort, attempting to muddle the facts with bizarre statements and media appearances to clear his name in the court of public opinion — or at least with the Republican base.
A potential indictment, however, complicates Gaetz’s apparent plan to cast the federal investigation as a symptom of America’s culture war that Republicans have relentlessly fused to drive voter outrage. There’s also the fact that Gaetz is just not Trump.
Biden, Harris plan trips to vaccination sites as White House maintains focus on the pandemic
Biden plans Tuesday to speak from the White House about the “state of vaccinations” in the country following a short trip to Alexandria, Va., to visit a vaccination site at the Virginia Theological Seminary, as the White House seeks to maintain a focus on the pandemic.
While Biden remains in the Washington region, Harris plans to travel to Chicago, where she will visit a vaccination site run jointly by the city and the Chicago Federation of Labor. According to her office, the site is the first in the country to be set up by a labor union for its members.
Harris’s husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, is also visiting a vaccination site on Tuesday. He plans to tour a center in Yakima, Wash., run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The continued focus on vaccinations within in the United States comes as the Biden administration also steps up its efforts to combat covid-19 worldwide. On Monday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the appointment of Gayle Smith, former director of the U.S. Agency for International Development, as global covid-19 coordinator.
“This pandemic won’t end at home until it ends worldwide,” Blinken said Monday in announcing the appointment of Smith, whose mission will include more equitable production and distribution of vaccines.
Senate parliamentarian opens door for Democrats to pass more bills with 51 votes
Senate Democrats on Monday appeared to secure a new opening to more easily adopt trillions of dollars in infrastructure spending, sweeping changes to the immigration system or other potential policy priorities with only 51 votes.
The early victory came in the form of a ruling from the Senate’s parliamentarian, who said Democrats essentially may have at least three additional chances to adopt major legislation under a process known as reconciliation between now and the 2022 midterm elections.
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) asked the chamber’s rule-keeper to study the issue last week, as President Biden prepared to unveil his $2 trillion proposal to improve the nation’s roads, bridges and pipes. Democrats previously used reconciliation to bypass Republicans and adopt the $1.9 trillion stimulus last month and probably would have had two more opportunities in the 2022 and 2023 fiscal years.
The parliamentarian days later advised Schumer that lawmakers can essentially revise budget resolutions after they have been passed, a spokesman for the Democratic leader said Monday, potentially giving them more opportunities to invoke the reconciliation process than they previously anticipated.
For now, Schumer’s office said Democrats have not identified how, exactly, the party might use this additional pathway to pass major legislation with only 51 votes, adding in a statement that “parameters” still need to be worked out. But the move further opens the door for Democrats to forge ahead on their own if they cannot achieve bipartisan compromise on Biden’s broader economic agenda — provided that party lawmakers can stay in lockstep.
“The American people want bold action to address our country’s many challenges, and Democrats now have more options to overcome Republican obstruction and get things done,” Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden (Ore.), chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, said in a statement Monday heralding the announcement.
U.S. and Iran set to begin indirect talks on reviving nuclear deal in Vienna
BERLIN — Officials from the United States, Iran and other signatories to the Iranian nuclear deal converged in Vienna on Tuesday in the first significant step toward reviving the beleaguered 2015 agreement that Biden has pledged to rejoin.
The meetings are not expected to include direct talks between Washington and Tehran — which have been at loggerheads on the process of how to return to the deal even as both express the desire to do so. Instead, diplomats from European countries will act as intermediaries in what Thomas Countryman, former acting undersecretary of state for arms control under the Obama administration, called a creative effort in “shuttle-down-the-hall-diplomacy.”
“It won’t be easy, but we are past the procedural roadblock,” he said on a call with reporters ahead of the meetings.
Fact Checker: Biden’s pitch that the economy ‘will create 19 million jobs’ if infrastructure proposal is passed
“Independent analysis shows that if we pass this plan, the economy will create 19 million jobs — good jobs, blue-collar jobs, jobs that pay well.”
— Biden, remarks on the March jobs report, April 2
For weeks before the passage of his coronavirus economic package, Biden asserted that it would help create 7 million jobs. Now that he has introduced his infrastructure plan, the president has a shiny new number: 19 million jobs.
Capitol Police officer was killed by car striking him, D.C. police say
The man who drove his car into two U.S. Capitol Police officers standing in front of a steel barricade on Friday was shot and killed by a third officer after he climbed out of his car wielding a knife, D.C. police said Monday. One of the two officers died of his injuries, and the other was released from a hospital on Saturday.
The police news release made clear that William “Billy” Evans, an 18-year veteran of the Capitol Police, and a second officer whose name has not been released, were not stabbed by their assailant and did not fire their weapons. The police formally confirmed Monday that Noah Green, 25, was the driver who rammed the two officers and then was shot dead.
Arkansas governor vetoes bill banning medical treatments for transgender youths
Arkansas’ governor on Monday vetoed a ban on gender-affirming medical care for transgender youths, calling the legislation a “vast government overreach” and a “product of the cultural war in America.”
Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) said that if signed into law, the bill would interfere with physicians and parents “as they deal with some of the most complex and sensitive matters involving young people.”
The bill, which is part of a wave of similar legislation across the country, would have banned doctors from providing transgender minors with gender-affirming treatments such as puberty blockers, hormone therapies and transition-related surgeries, and from referring them for such treatments. Republican lawmakers in at least 17 other states have introduced similar bans on medical treatments for transgender minors, despite opposition from major pediatric and psychiatric organizations.