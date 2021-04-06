House Democrats on Tuesday released a list of 22 seats they plan to target in the 2022 midterm elections, largely in the suburbs where the party gained ground during Donald Trump’s presidency.

“Every Republican member on this battlefield voted against putting money in people’s pockets and getting shots into people’s arms,” said Rep. Sean Maloney (D-N.Y.), who chairs the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. “They are on the wrong side of the most important issues.”

The list is less ambitious than the party’s targets at the start of the 2020 cycle, when Democrats hoped to make deeper inroads with college-educated White voters. The party lost 10 seats in November: California’s 21st, 25th, 39th and 48th districts, Florida’s 26th and 27th districts, Iowa’s 1st and 2nd districts, New York’s 22nd District and Utah’s 4th District. One district, Arizona’s 2nd, is currently held by a Democrat who is retiring next year.

Some redder seats flipped by Republicans last year — in Minnesota, New Mexico, New York and Oklahoma — did not make the DCCC’s initial list. Eleven of the districts were carried by Biden, and all but three — the two South Florida seats and Texas’s majority-Latino 23rd District — grew more Democratic from 2016 to 2020. Across the initial map, said Maloney, Democrats could run on the party’s agenda so far against Republicans who have voted against it.

“The theme is that this Republican Party in the House is bankrupt of ideas,” Maloney said. “They voted against the plan that 75 percent of the country supports, and every local Republican that I know also supports, and what they have focused on instead are either irrelevant issues like Mr. Potato Head and Dr. Seuss, or trying to justify a violent attack on the Capitol.”