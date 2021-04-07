Biden on Wednesday plans to tout the “historic investments” that would be made under his $2 trillion jobs and infrastructure plan during a speech at the White House complex, as he and his administration continue a sales pitch for the sweeping proposal.

The package, unveiled last week, seeks to address some of the country’s most pressing problems, including damaged bridges, unequal broadband access, climate change and care for people with disabilities and the elderly.

Biden has tapped five Cabinet secretaries to sell the public and Congress on what he has dubbed the American Jobs Plan, which would be paid for, in part, by raising the corporate tax rate and global minimum tax.

Republicans have pushed back against the proposal, arguing too much spending is directed toward areas other than traditional infrastructure, such as roads and bridges.

The proposal comes just a few weeks after Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package was signed into law, sending $1,400 stimulus checks to most Americans and extending unemployment benefits.