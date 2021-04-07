Analysis: Republican men are hesitant to get vaccinated. At least four GOP senators are among them.
At least four GOP senators have not been vaccinated, nor are they sharing any plans to do so in the near future.
An ophthalmologist, a businessman, the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee and one of the GOP’s most frequent spreaders of conspiracy theories are among the lawmakers who have previously provided reporters with varying reasons for why they haven’t been jabbed yet.
Jill Biden to lay out priorities of revived initiative to help military families
First lady Jill Biden plans Wednesday to lay out the priorities of a revived White House initiative to support military and veteran families before heading to Arlington, Va., to visit a call center that provides support to service members.
The first lady has made the next phase of “Joining Forces” a priority during her early days in the White House. She and then-first lady Michelle Obama launched the nationwide initiative in 2011. While the Trump White House also focused on issues affecting military families, it did not do so under the banner of the Obama-era program.
According to the White House, Jill Biden will be joined virtually Wednesday by military families, advocates and others as she speaks at the White House complex.
In the afternoon, she plans to visit the Military OneSource call center, a Defense Department initiative serving military families around the clock.
Biden to pitch American Jobs Plan with speech from the White House complex
Biden on Wednesday plans to tout the “historic investments” that would be made under his $2 trillion jobs and infrastructure plan during a speech at the White House complex, as he and his administration continue a sales pitch for the sweeping proposal.
The package, unveiled last week, seeks to address some of the country’s most pressing problems, including damaged bridges, unequal broadband access, climate change and care for people with disabilities and the elderly.
Biden has tapped five Cabinet secretaries to sell the public and Congress on what he has dubbed the American Jobs Plan, which would be paid for, in part, by raising the corporate tax rate and global minimum tax.
Republicans have pushed back against the proposal, arguing too much spending is directed toward areas other than traditional infrastructure, such as roads and bridges.
The proposal comes just a few weeks after Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package was signed into law, sending $1,400 stimulus checks to most Americans and extending unemployment benefits.
The American Jobs Plan is expected to be followed by a second economic package in April that includes a major expansion in health insurance coverage, child-care subsidies, free access to community colleges and other proposals.
Fact Checker: Biden says suicides are up because of covid. That may not have happened.
“A lot of folks reaching the breaking point. Suicides are up.”
— President Biden, remarks on the economy, Feb. 5
“Prolonged lockdowns imposed a wide range of serious public health threats, including higher levels of suicide, drug overdoses and other significant health harms resulting from the depression that we talked about.”
— President Donald Trump, remarks at a coronavirus briefing, Aug. 5, 2020
It might seem logical — a worldwide pandemic requiring shutdowns, job losses, school closures and the like would result in a spike in suicides.
Gaetz fought revenge porn bill, saying ex-lovers can use photos as they see fit, sponsor says
When Florida legislators passed a bill aimed at preventing people from sharing sexually explicit photos of their ex-partners online, then-state Rep. Matt Gaetz cast one of just two House votes against it.
Six years later, with the now-congressman accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and sharing photographs of nude women with fellow lawmakers, the sponsor of the Florida legislation says Gaetz opposed it because he believed recipients of such images could use them however they wanted.
Tom Goodson, a Republican who retired from the Florida House in 2018, told the Orlando Sentinel on Monday that Gaetz was the leading opponent of the nonconsensual pornography bill he spent years trying to pass. He described a meeting in which Gaetz said that if a person gives an intimate photo to a romantic partner, the image becomes the property of the recipient.
Justice Breyer says expanding the Supreme Court could erode trust
Justice Stephen G. Breyer said Tuesday that proposals to expand the Supreme Court to dilute the power of its conservative majority risk making justices appear more political and could hurt the court’s influence with the public.
Breyer, one of the court’s three liberals, defended the court’s independence by pointing to its decision to resist then-President Donald Trump’s attempts to draw the court into lawsuits that sought to overturn Trump’s defeat in November.
In remarks prepared for a speech at Harvard Law School, Breyer wrote that the court’s authority depends on “a trust that the court is guided by legal principle, not politics.”
Arkansas legislators pass ban on transgender medical treatments for youths, overriding governor’s veto
Arkansas state legislators voted Tuesday to pass the nation’s first law banning gender-affirming medical treatments for transgender minors, overriding a veto from their governor and intense opposition from major medical organizations across the country.
Arkansas legislators voted 25 to 8 in the Senate and 71 to 24 in the House to override the veto from Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) and approve legislation that would prohibit doctors from providing transgender minors with medical care such as puberty blockers, hormone therapies and transition-related surgeries, and from referring them for such treatments.
The legislation is the first to pass in a wave of similar bills in 18 states so far this year, part of a growing effort by conservative lawmakers to restrict the rights of transgender young people in doctor’s offices, on high school sports teams and in other areas of American society.
Republicans leverage attention on anti-Asian hate incidents in bid to overturn affirmative action
Amid increased public attention on anti-Asian hate incidents, some Republicans and conservative-leaning advocacy groups are seeking to leverage the debate to bolster their long-standing efforts to overturn affirmative action policies at elite universities and high schools.
GOP lawmakers have railed against the admissions criteria used by Ivy League schools, saying they discriminate against Asian American students. Influential pundits, including podcast host Ben Shapiro, have made similar arguments on social media, suggesting that Democrats and liberal groups have been duplicitous in their advocacy.
And on Tuesday, a new coalition of Asian American groups, based mostly on the West Coast, called on the Justice Department to reinstate a Trump administration lawsuit — which the Biden administration dropped in February — that had accused Yale University of discriminating against White and Asian American students in its admissions.