Former House speaker John A. Boehner accuses former president Donald Trump of having incited a “bloody insurrection” at the Capitol on Jan. 6, writing in a new book that Trump’s “refusal to accept the result of the election not only cost Republicans the Senate but led to mob violence.”

The assessment of the Ohio Republican, who retired in 2015, comes in “On the House: A Washington Memoir,” excerpts of which were published by the New York Times.

“I’ll admit I wasn’t prepared for what came after the election — Trump refusing to accept the results and stoking the flames of conspiracy that turned into violence in the seat of our democracy, the building over which I once presided,” Boehner writes.

Boehner contends the event “should have been a wake-up call for a return to Republican sanity,” a nod to how far he believes the party has drifted from its principles since his time in office.

Trump, he says, “incited that bloody insurrection for nothing more than selfish reasons.”

“He claimed voter fraud without any evidence, and repeated those claims, taking advantage of the trust placed in him by his supporters and ultimately betraying that trust,” Boehner writes.