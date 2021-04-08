Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) on Thursday became the first Republican to formally announce a New York gubernatorial bid, taking aim at the embattled Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) in announcing his candidacy for next year’s election.

“The bottom line is this: To save New York, Andrew Cuomo’s gotta go,” Zeldin, a four-term lawmaker, said in a news release. “I will bring the kind of relentless, fighting spirit toward helping to save our state that Andrew Cuomo only reserves for multimillion dollar self-congratulatory book deals, cover-ups, abuse and self-dealing.”

With Cuomo facing twin crises over sexual harassment allegations and his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, several other Republicans are also eyeing the race, including Zeldin’s colleague, Rep. Elise Stefaniak (R-N.Y.).

On Wednesday, Andrew Giuliani, a former aide to President Donald Trump and the son of former New York mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani, said he is also planning to run. He expressed confidence that he could also beat other Democrats if Cuomo is not the party’s nominee.

Zeldin emerged as a staunch Trump ally, objecting to the certification of the 2020 presidential election results due to what he claimed were “evidence-filled issues” with the election’s administration. In a recent live interview with Politico, he struggled to answer whether Biden had actually won the election. No evidence has emerged of significant voter fraud in the election, but Trump and some other Republicans continue to repeat false claims.

During an appearance Thursday on Fox News to tout his candidacy, Zeldin said that people are “fleeing” New York because of high taxes and the pandemic.