Rep. Zeldin becomes first Republican to launch New York gubernatorial bid
Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) on Thursday became the first Republican to formally announce a New York gubernatorial bid, taking aim at the embattled Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) in announcing his candidacy for next year’s election.
“The bottom line is this: To save New York, Andrew Cuomo’s gotta go,” Zeldin, a four-term lawmaker, said in a news release. “I will bring the kind of relentless, fighting spirit toward helping to save our state that Andrew Cuomo only reserves for multimillion dollar self-congratulatory book deals, cover-ups, abuse and self-dealing.”
With Cuomo facing twin crises over sexual harassment allegations and his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, several other Republicans are also eyeing the race, including Zeldin’s colleague, Rep. Elise Stefaniak (R-N.Y.).
On Wednesday, Andrew Giuliani, a former aide to President Donald Trump and the son of former New York mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani, said he is also planning to run. He expressed confidence that he could also beat other Democrats if Cuomo is not the party’s nominee.
Zeldin emerged as a staunch Trump ally, objecting to the certification of the 2020 presidential election results due to what he claimed were “evidence-filled issues” with the election’s administration. In a recent live interview with Politico, he struggled to answer whether Biden had actually won the election. No evidence has emerged of significant voter fraud in the election, but Trump and some other Republicans continue to repeat false claims.
During an appearance Thursday on Fox News to tout his candidacy, Zeldin said that people are “fleeing” New York because of high taxes and the pandemic.
“Let’s stay here. Let’s fight. Let’s return New York to its glory,” he said.
Analysis: Amazon union election wakes up Washington, even some Republicans
The fight to unionize an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Ala., is scrambling politics here in Washington.
The union election in the red state — in which votes are still being tallied — comes as Republicans declare war on Big Tech and are now threatening to divorce corporate America, lashing out at big business this week for wading into political debates.
Republicans are now tossing around the term “corporate wokeness” as something to fight as they seek to redefine themselves as the “Working Class Party.” (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post).
Mayorkas making third trip to U.S.-Mexico border
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is scheduled to return Thursday to the U.S.-Mexico border as the Biden administration continues to grapple with a surge of migrant crossings.
The trip, which the Department of Homeland Security said will be closed to the press, is Mayorkas’s third to the southwestern border since taking office.
He plans stops in El Paso and McAllen, Tex., with meetings scheduled with nongovernmental organizations working along the border, law enforcement officials and front-line DHS employees, among others.
The trip comes as Republican continue to press Biden to visit the border to gain a firsthand assessment of what they have branded a “crisis” — a term Mayorkas and other administration officials have resisted using as they promise more-humane and more-welcoming immigration policies.
Preliminary enforcement data for March, released last week, confirmed what border officials have been saying for weeks: The number of migrants crossing into the United States has skyrocketed to the highest levels in at least 15 years, and record numbers of teenagers and children arriving without parents have overwhelmed the government’s ability to care for them.
Biden to focus on ‘ghost guns’ at event with attorney general, vice president
Biden plans a major focus Thursday on “ghost guns” — devices without serial numbers that are sold in kits and assembled at home — as he announces a half-dozen executive actions focused on curbing gun violence.
Biden is scheduled to be joined in the Rose Garden by Vice President Harris, Attorney General Merrick Garland and first lady Jill Biden as he announces his first major presidential actions on guns, a top Democratic priority that has only become more urgent after recent mass shootings in Boulder, Colo., and the Atlanta area.
Biden will also formally announce that he is nominating David Chipman to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Chipman is a veteran ATF special agent who has served for five years as senior policy adviser at Giffords, an advocacy group led by former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords (D-Ariz.), who was injured in a 2011 mass shooting.
Biden’s schedule on Thursday also includes a briefing on the pandemic, as he seeks to maintain a focus on combating the coronavirus at a time when new infections are climbing even though more Americans are getting vaccinated.
At an event Wednesday, Biden stressed that he is open to compromise with Republicans on how to pay for his $2 trillion jobs and infrastructure package, but he insisted that inaction was unacceptable.
Democratic governor in deep-red Kentucky signs bill to expand voting, bucking national trend
As Republicans in more than 40 states have pushed bills to restrict voting after Donald Trump’s election loss in November, a markedly different story has played out in deep-red Kentucky. The Bluegrass State’s GOP-dominated legislature instead passed a bipartisan bill last month to expand access to the ballot box.
On Wednesday, Kentucky’s Democratic governor signed the measure, which mandates three days of no-excuse early voting, ballot drop boxes in every county and an online portal to register for absentee voting, among other changes.
“Today is also a good day for democracy, a good day for elections,” Gov. Andy Beshear said at the signing ceremony.
Confronted with leaked phone call, Alabama Republican John Merrill admits to affair, drops Senate bid
On Wednesday morning, Alabama Secretary of State John H. Merrill went on a local conservative radio show to deny a story posted by a right-wing blog claiming he had an affair with a legal assistant, who also accused him of using racist language. The story was a false smear designed to end his bid for U.S. Senate, he said.
“People are attempting to use this to either advance the candidacy of other people, or they are doing it primarily to harm me and my family,” he said on the radio. “It’s very frustrating and very sad.”
Hours later, when an AL.com reporter confronted him with a recording of an explicit phone call between Merrill and the woman, the lawmaker changed his story. Merrill acknowledged the affair — and said he would drop his plans to run for Senate.
NRCC warns donors Trump will find out if they opt out of monthly donations
The National Republican Congressional Committee threatened donors that it will tell former president Donald Trump that they are defectors if they opt out of giving recurring monthly funds to the campaign arm for the House GOP.
After donating to the NRCC, donors are shown a yellow box with a small pre-checked box that warns: “If you UNCHECK this box, we will have to tell Trump you’re a DEFECTOR.” Left checked and the supporter will be agreeing to contribute every month.
The tactic, roundly criticized by campaign finance experts as deceptive, was also employed by the Trump campaign from September until the 2020 election to shore up its dwindling coffers.
‘A moment of peril’: Biden sees coronavirus infections climb on his watch
For the first two months, all the coronavirus numbers broke in the Biden administration’s favor.
More than 100 million Americans have gotten at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine and more than 200 million doses have been sent to states, a dramatic acceleration of the bumpy vaccine operation it inherited. Virus-related cases and deaths, which peaked in January, have fallen by about two-thirds since President Biden’s inauguration.
But the Biden White House is seeing new infections climb on its watch — a potential crisis that could erase many of the hard-won gains of the president’s first 75 days, should the numbers keep rising. After railing for a year about the last administration’s response and vowing a more muscular strategy, Biden is encountering the limits of his authority.
Tourists and looters descend on Bears Ears as Biden mulls protections
BLUFF, Utah — In the sandstone canyon where Vaughn Hadenfeldt once saw the bloody tracks of a mountain lion hauling off a mule deer, there are 1,000-year-old cliff dwellings decorated by rock paintings of bighorn sheep where one can still see the ancient footprint of an infant pressed into the wall.
A renowned wilderness guide with decades of experience exploring the Bears Ears area, Hadenfeldt has long argued that this austere landscape teeming with archaeological and cultural treasure in southeastern Utah should be viewed as an outdoor museum. And each time he visits, more of that treasure has been looted.
“Come on, people,” he muttered in disgust, as he scanned the sandy soil this week for pieces of painted pottery from the Ancestral Puebloan Indians that used to be so easy to find in this area.
In the three years since President Donald Trump slashed the size of the Bears Ears National Monument by 85 percent, undoing protections established by President Barack Obama, the pressures on this area have only intensified, according to the residents and scientists who study it.