But on Thursday, we found out Duncan apparently will follow the path of the vast majority of high-profile GOP Trump critics like himself: to the exits.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Greg Bluestein reports that Duncan will probably not seek reelection in 2022, instead focusing on a new “GOP 2.0” group aimed at moving the party in a different direction.

Duncan’s impending decision is eminently logical and principled. He had a prominent future in the Georgia GOP — including being talked up as a potential Senate candidate or future governor — and at least for now, he’s effectively voluntarily forfeited all that by saying things other Republicans didn’t or wouldn’t. He’s also pledging to remain active in pushing to shift the party in a different direction, rather than merely fading away and hoping it all passes, like other Republicans have.

But at some point, if the GOP really wants to move beyond Trumpism, that effort will also need people to actually defend those positions and make their cases where it truly matters: in GOP primaries.

To this point, that’s been elusive, with the most prominent Republican Trump critics opting not to actually bring that case to their voters. Early on, it was Sens. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) and Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) who retired. Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) died before he had the chance to run again. Rep. Justin Amash (Mich.) opted to leave the GOP and became an independent after supporting Trump’s first impeachment, but then he decided not to run for reelection at all.

Rep. Francis Rooney (R-Fla.) also expressed an openness to impeachment and then announced his retirement literally the next day. Reps. Paul Mitchell (R-Mich.) and Will Hurd (R-Tex.) also retired, along with a few others who had broken with Trump. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) rebuked Trump’s claims about his state’s election, but he is term-limited in 2022 and opted not to run for a Senate seat many in the party had hoped he would try for (at least, they hoped that before the 2020 election).

Some have run and won after criticizing Trump, including Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) and the third-ranking House Republican, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). But many of Sasse’s most vocal criticisms — including on a tape of a call with constituents in which he said Trump flirts with white supremacy, among other things — came after he had won his 2020 primary. Cheney has also regularly criticized Trump in recent years but has stepped it up of late.

(She also has a family brand in Wyoming that, similar to Sen. Mitt Romney’s in Utah, could insulate her — but could also make her fate less instructive when it comes to the actual course of the broader party.)

There will probably be at least some who will test this question in 2022, including presumably Cheney. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) has also said he would be at peace if he loses reelection over his strong recent Trump criticisms, but anti-Trump allies are seeking to make a statement in the race. Kemp has hardly been a resistance warrior beyond his defense of his state’s 2020 election results, but Trump has targeted him for defeat in what could be another statement campaign. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) is up in 2022 after voting to remove Trump from office, and she already has a pro-Trump challenger. And Raffensperger has drawn a Trump-backed primary challenge from Rep. Jody Hice in a particularly key contest in a normally more low-profile race.

“This will be a true test of where the Republican Party is going,” Jordan Fuchs, Raffensperger’s 2018 campaign manager and deputy secretary of state, told Politico recently. “There’s some growing pains now that Trump is not the leader of the Republican Party. And these primary elections are going to be defining for us for a very long time.”

That’s true, but most expect that they won’t be defining in a way that the likes of Raffensperger would prefer. Many of these Republicans have seen their numbers in their party tank after criticizing Trump, sometimes having more support among Democrats.

But thus far, the path to winning a GOP primary as an anti-Trump Republican is still an unproven one — thanks in large part to so few even trying. Even if Cheney and Kemp were to win, there would be extraneous factors and it would be difficult to call them true anti-Trump statements. Murkowski benefits from Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system, which means she won’t face a GOP primary like the one she lost in 2010. About the truest tests of whether Republicans can criticize Trump and win would be Kinzinger and Raffensperger.

But even that’s a very limited sample size. And to this point, we haven’t seen Trump critics really push their criticisms to GOP primary voters in a significant way. His most vocal critics have either retired or lodged their toughest criticisms after heading for the exits.