After praising Rubio as a champion for his constituents, Trump added, “He also ruled that ‘President Trump was in no way involved with Russia,’ as he presided over the Senate Intelligence Committee on the FAKE Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax.”
This is, to put it gently, a highly oversimplified and misleading review of what the Senate Intelligence Committee report actually found. But it is also one that Rubio played into and has now benefited from, with his campaign pushing out Trump’s endorsement statement.
The report issued by the committee Rubio led was arguably the most brutal one to come from the various Russia investigations — including special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s. It provided new insights into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia and effectively said there could be significantly more to those ties.
For one, it went significantly further than its predecessors by labeling an associate of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort as a “Russian intelligence officer.” Second, it called Manafort’s relationships with that man, Konstantin Kilimnik, and other Russians, and his willingness to share information with them, “a grave counterintelligence threat.” It said certain pieces of evidence (which were redacted in the publicly released version of the report) “raise the possibility of Manafort’s potential connection to” Russia’s hacking and leaking of Democratic emails during the 2016 campaign.
Most crucially, though, the report indicated that there’s still much we don’t know about what it described as the “single most direct tie” between the Trump campaign and Russian intelligence — the Manafort-Kilimnik one. That’s because Manafort deliberately obscured it. It also noted that Manafort’s lies pertained mostly to that crucial avenue of inquiry — repeatedly and quite deliberately suggesting that there was a still-impenetrable coverup.
“Manafort’s obfuscation of the truth surrounding Kilimnik was particularly damaging to the Committee’s investigation because it effectively foreclosed direct insight into a series of interactions and communications which represent the single most direct tie between senior Trump Campaign officials and the Russian intelligence services,” the report stated. “Manafort’s true motive in deciding to face more severe criminal penalties rather than provide complete answers about his interactions with Kilimnik is unknown, but the result is that many interactions between Manafort and Kilimnik remain hidden.”
The report didn’t land with much force, owing in large part to fatigue with the years-long Russia probes. But had it been among the earliest, there’s no question it would have been much bigger news. It was also, very notably, the product of an actual bipartisan process. That a committee led by Rubio in a then-GOP-controlled Senate was saying these things was significant.
Rubio, who took over the acting chairmanship of the committee while the investigation was ongoing from then-Chairman Richard Burr (R-N.C.), offered a more Trump-friendly public review of the report when it was issued.
But even as the report landed, the committee’s acting chairman, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), sought to downplay, if not directly contradict, those findings.Rubio joined in a statement with five other committee Republicans in asserting something the report does not — that “the Committee found no evidence that then-candidate Donald Trump or his campaign colluded with the Russian government.” Rubio added in his personal statement that he could say this “without any hesitation.”The report, though, does quite clearly hesitate on this point....It’s not a report that treats this as a settled issue in any way. It seems to go out of its way to say precisely the opposite and raise the possibility of coordination. It repeatedly calls the Manafort-Kilimnik nexus the centerpiece of its investigation. It notes that we unfortunately have limited insight into these very significant events, but that some evidence does indeed point to the Trump campaign chairman’s potential implication in Russia’s efforts.Rubio’s statements are perhaps technically justifiable. “Collusion” is a malleable word with no specific legal meaning. Likewise, saying there is “no evidence” could, if we’re being charitable, be read as saying there’s nothing terribly conclusive.But it’s also apparent that the head of the committee is aligning with the GOP’s and Trump’s long-held talking points on this, despite the new evidence.
On Friday, Trump went even further than Rubio’s statement had, maintaining that Rubio had said Trump “was in no way involved with Russia” in a way that suggests it’s an actual Rubio quote. Rubio didn’t actually say that, and the Senate intelligence report most definitely does not, but Rubio’s campaign is promoting that statement.
Burr, who stepped down from his chairmanship amid a controversy over his stock trades, had repeatedly declined to characterize his committee’s work and instead said he would let it speak for itself. (He also very notably declined to join in the statement from Rubio and the other GOP committee members.)
But then Rubio stepped outside of that. He said something that served Trump’s long-running efforts to misleadingly claim exoneration and to argue that the kind of investigation Rubio’s own committee conducted was part of a massive “hoax.”
And now, as he faces the possibility of a primary challenge — chatter which at one point centered on Trump’s daughter Ivanka — Rubio has earned a crucial endorsement from Trump that will probably foreclose that.