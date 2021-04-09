Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) late Thursday called on Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) to resign, as members of the House Republican leadership team remained largely silent on the federal investigation of possible sex-trafficking involving Gaetz.

“Matt Gaetz needs to resign,” Kinzinger said in a tweet in which he attached a news report about Venmo transactions in 2018 between Gaetz and accused sex trafficker Joel Greenberg.

In the course of the investigation into Greenberg’s conduct, people familiar with the matter have said, federal authorities came across evidence that Gaetz might have committed a crime and launched a separate investigation into him related to a 17-year-old girl.

Gaetz has denied that he had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a girl and paid for her to travel, which, if true, could trigger trafficking charges.

While Kinzinger is calling on Gaetz to leave Congress, top House Republican leaders, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.), Minority Whip Steve Scalise (La.) and Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney (Wyo.), have had little to say about the matter.

Last week, McCarthy said that Gaetz should be removed from the House Judiciary Committee if the allegations prove true but noted that Gaetz had denied wrongdoing.