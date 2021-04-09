Trump endorses Rubio for reelection to a Senate seat that his daughter had eyed
Former president Donald Trump on Friday offered his “Complete and Total Endorsement” to Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) for reelection to a seat that Ivanka Trump, the president’s eldest daughter and former White House adviser, had been eyeing earlier this year.
In a statement, Trump called Rubio “a tireless advocate for the people of Florida” and cited his support during Trump’s presidency for cutting taxes, protecting gun rights and funding the military.
Trump also said Rubio, as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, had been helpful during the “FAKE Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX,” a reference to the investigations of possible coordination between Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia.
Following Ivanka Trump’s move to Florida, speculation mounted that she would seek make a 2022 Senate bid, which would have involved a GOP primary challenge to Rubio.
Last month, Nick Iacovella, a Rubio spokesman said Rubio and Ivanka Trump had talked and she “offered her support for Marco’s reelection.”
Trump officials celebrated efforts to change CDC reports on coronavirus, emails show
Trump appointees in the Health and Human Services department last year privately touted their efforts to block or alter scientists’ reports on the coronavirus to more closely align with then-President Donald Trump’s more optimistic messages about the outbreak, according to newly released documents from congressional investigators.
The documents provide further insight into how senior Trump officials approached last year’s explosion of coronavirus cases in the United States. Even as career government scientists worked to combat the virus, a cadre of Trump appointees were attempting to blunt the scientists’ messages, edit their findings and equip the president with an alternate set of talking points.
Rep. Kinzinger calls on Gaetz to resign while House GOP leadership remains largely silent on the matter
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) late Thursday called on Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) to resign, as members of the House Republican leadership team remained largely silent on the federal investigation of possible sex-trafficking involving Gaetz.
“Matt Gaetz needs to resign,” Kinzinger said in a tweet in which he attached a news report about Venmo transactions in 2018 between Gaetz and accused sex trafficker Joel Greenberg.
In the course of the investigation into Greenberg’s conduct, people familiar with the matter have said, federal authorities came across evidence that Gaetz might have committed a crime and launched a separate investigation into him related to a 17-year-old girl.
Gaetz has denied that he had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a girl and paid for her to travel, which, if true, could trigger trafficking charges.
While Kinzinger is calling on Gaetz to leave Congress, top House Republican leaders, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.), Minority Whip Steve Scalise (La.) and Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney (Wyo.), have had little to say about the matter.
Last week, McCarthy said that Gaetz should be removed from the House Judiciary Committee if the allegations prove true but noted that Gaetz had denied wrongdoing.
Gaetz is a staunch ally of former president Donald Trump. Kinzinger has emerged as the most vocal critic of Trump among House Republicans and has started a political action committee to support GOP candidates who have gone up against Trump.
Fact Checker: Fact-checking Biden’s remarks on guns
Biden on Thursday announced executive actions that he said would help promote gun control. Here’s a fact check of some claims that caught our attention.
“Most people don’t know, you walk into a store and you buy a gun, you have a background check. But you go to a gun show, you can buy whatever you want and no background check.”
Whether this statement is misleading depends on how you hear Biden’s words.
After Biden’s remarks, some readers immediately complained to The Fact Checker, noting that a person at a gun show engaged in the business of selling guns needs a Federal Firearms License (FFL) and must conduct background checks and file substantial paperwork.
Rep. Gaetz scheduled to speak Friday night at conservative women’s conference at Trump golf resort
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who is under federal investigation related to sex-trafficking laws, is scheduled to speak Friday night at the conference of a conservative women’s group at former president Donald Trump’s Miami golf course.
The event is being hosted by Women for America First, a nonprofit organization of Trump loyalists, which helped orchestrate a rally on Jan. 6 in Washington before the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The group also led bus tours nationwide, spreading unfounded claims of election fraud.
Leaders of the group are defending the appearance by Gaetz, who has denied allegations that he had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel.
“We know firsthand what it is like to be treated unfairly by the main stream media,” Amy Kremer, the group’s chairwoman, said in a statement to The Washington Post this week. Gaetz is “innocent until proven guilty,” the statement said.
The conference, called the “Save America Summit,” began Thursday at Trump National Doral Miami golf resort. Others scheduled to appear include Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tex.).
Trump, other GOP 2024 presidential prospects to appear at RNC donors retreat
Former president Donald Trump and an array of other potential 2024 Republican presidential candidates are converging on Palm Beach, Fla., starting Friday for a weekend donors retreat as the party ponders its future.
Much of the gathering will be held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Palm Beach, but donors are scheduled to convene at Trump’s private Mar-a-Lago Club for a portion of the program on Saturday, when he is expected to speak.
Others eyeing 2024 White House bids who are expected to appear include former secretary of state Mike Pompeo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, South Dakota Gov. Kristi L. Noem and Sens. Tom Cotton (Ark.), Marco Rubio (Fla.) and Rick Scott (Fla.).
Analysis: Breyer’s SCOTUS comments prompt renewed calls from progressives to retire
Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens retired 11 years ago to this day.
And the presidency of Biden, along with an evenly split Senate, has some progressives advocating for the “strategic retirement” of another Supreme Court justice: Stephen G. Breyer.
Breyer became the court’s oldest justice and the senior member of the court’s liberal wing after Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death last fall, which reduced the high court’s liberal minority to three. He gave no indication of plans to retire during a 70-page lecture at Harvard Law School earlier this week.
Jill Biden is headed to Alabama to tout benefits of coronavirus relief package
First lady Jill Biden is headed Friday to heavily Republican Alabama to tout the benefits of the recently enacted $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, including its aim to dramatically reduce child poverty.
The fist lady is scheduled to visit an early-learning center in Birmingham before delivering a speech at the YWCA of Central Alabama in the city.
Among its many provisions, the relief package provides about $40 billion in operating assistance for child-care operators, as well as major expansions of the child tax credit and the child and dependent care tax credit.
Actress Jennifer Garner was originally scheduled to join Jill Biden for the visit, but her trip has been scrapped, according to the White House.
In new book, John Boehner calls today’s GOP unrecognizable to traditional conservatives and dishes on his time in politics
John A. Boehner in a new memoir derides today’s Republican Party as unrecognizable to traditional conservatives like himself, held hostage by both former president Donald Trump and a conservative media echo chamber that is based on creating “chaos” for its own financial ends.
The former House speaker said he was happy to be away from Washington on Jan. 20, 2017, when Trump was sworn in as president and completed his hostile takeover of the party to which the Ohio Republican had dedicated decades of his life.
“That was fine by me because I’m not sure I belonged to the Republican Party he created,” Boehner writes in “On the House: A Washington Memoir,” set to be released Tuesday.
How Biden’s support for the All-Star Game boycott divided Democrats in Georgia
The question should have been a simple one.
Biden had just finished delivering remarks outlining his infrastructure plan when he sat down for an interview with ESPN’s Sage Steele in Pittsburgh on March 31. Midway through the conversation, the “SportsCenter” co-host noted that “sports and politics cross paths sometimes” and pressed the president on the campaign by some Major League Baseball players to move the All-Star Game out of Atlanta in response to Georgia’s controversial new voting restrictions.
Biden’s answer was swift — and seemingly definitive.
Florida governor sues CDC to get cruises sailing immediately
Making good on an earlier threat, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said Thursday that the state has filed a lawsuit against the federal government demanding that cruises be allowed to resume from the United States immediately.
“We don’t believe the federal government has the right to mothball a major industry for over a year based on very little evidence and very little data,” DeSantis said in a news conference at Miami’s seaport. “I think we have a good chance for success.”
The lawsuit against the Biden administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls the agency’s actions “arbitrary and capricious” and asks the court to “set aside the CDC’s unlawful actions and hold that cruises should be allowed to operate with reasonable safety protocols.”
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during Thursday’s news briefing that she did not have a direct response to the lawsuit.
Video shows Texas GOP official seeking ‘army’ of volunteers to monitor polls in mostly Black and Hispanic Houston precincts
In a leaked video of a recent presentation, a man who identifies himself as a GOP official in Harris County, Tex., says the party needs 10,000 Republicans for an “election integrity brigade” in Houston.
Then he pulls up a map of the area’s voting precincts and points to Houston’s dense, racially diverse urban core, saying the party specifically needed volunteers with “the confidence and courage to come down here,” adding: “This is where the fraud is occurring.”
The official cites widespread vote fraud, which has not been documented in Texas, as driving the need for an “army” of poll watchers to monitor voters at every precinct in the county.