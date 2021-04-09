Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who is under federal investigation related to sex-trafficking laws, is scheduled to speak Friday night at the conference of a conservative women’s group at former president Donald Trump’s Miami golf course.

The event is being hosted by Women for America First, a nonprofit organization of Trump loyalists, which helped orchestrate a rally on Jan. 6 in Washington before the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The group also led bus tours nationwide, spreading unfounded claims of election fraud.

Gaetz’s scheduled speech comes amid mounting calls for his resignation, including one Thursday night from Rep. Adam Kinzinger (Ill.), a Republican colleague.

Leaders of the group are defending the appearance by Gaetz, who has denied allegations that he had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel.

“We know firsthand what it is like to be treated unfairly by the main stream media,” Amy Kremer, the group’s chairwoman, said in a statement to The Washington Post this week. Gaetz is “innocent until proven guilty,” the statement said.