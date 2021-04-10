“This is a terrifying prognosis for someone with one eye, and the nature of the injuries that I sustained in Afghanistan,” he tweeted. “Anyone who knows the history of my injuries knows that I don’t have a ‘good eye,’ but half a good eye… It was always a possibility that the effects of the damage to my retina would resurface, and it appears that is exactly what has happened.”

Crenshaw said his wife drove him Friday to undergo emergency surgery, where doctors placed a gas bubble in his remaining eye to act as a “bandage” for his retina. The surgery will require him to lie facedown for the next week or so, he added.

“The surgery went well, but I will be effectively blind for about a month,” Crenshaw said. “This is why you’re not going to hear from me for a while. I likely will not be conducting interviews and likely will not be posting on social media, except to give updates on my health and recovery.”

Crenshaw’s congressional offices in Washington and Houston will continue to operate as they have, he said.

A former Navy SEAL, Crenshaw was elected to Congress in 2018. He typically wears a dark eye patch to cover his false eye, which SNL’s Pete Davidson once mocked when Crenshaw was still a congressional candidate. The bit drew bipartisan condemnation and Davidson later apologized.