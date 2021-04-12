Biden scheduled to meet with four Democrats, four Republicans in Oval Office
Biden plans Monday to convene an Oval Office meeting with a bipartisan group of lawmakers to discuss his $2 trillion jobs and infrastructure plan, as he steps up efforts to build support for a package that can pass Congress in coming weeks.
Administration officials have acknowledged that the package will change as Biden negotiates with lawmakers, who are returning to Washington on Monday after a two-week recess. The sweeping proposal includes spending on roads, bridges, public transit, housing, broadband, water lines, schools and more.
Republicans are balking at the size and scope of the plan, as well as how Biden proposes to pay for it: by increasing the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent, among other things. It remains unclear whether the White House will ultimately seek to pass the legislation under a budget reconciliation process in the Senate that doesn’t require GOP votes.
According to the White House, those attending Monday’s meeting include: Reps. Don Young (R-Alaska), Donald Payne Jr. (D-N.J.), Garret Graves (R-La.) and David E. Price (D-N.C.); and Sens. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) and Alex Padilla (D-Calif.).
Vice President Harris is also scheduled to take part in the afternoon meeting.
Earlier Monday, Biden is scheduled to briefly join a virtual CEO Summit on Semiconductor and Supply Chain Resilience, where he will pitch his jobs and infrastructure plan and discuss steps to strengthen supply chains for semiconductors and other products, the White House said.
Biden administration plans to name former senior NSA officials to White House cyber position and head of CISA
The Biden administration plans on Monday to name a former senior National Security Agency official as the first national cyber director and another former NSA official to head the Department of Homeland Security’s cybersecurity agency.
The nomination of former NSA deputy director John C. “Chris” Inglis ends months of speculation about whom the Biden administration would appoint to the White House position. It comes after bipartisan pressure from lawmakers to fill the job they created in legislation that passed in December.
The administration also plans to nominate Jen Easterly, a former NSA intelligence officer who helped stand up U.S. Cyber Command more than a decade ago, to head the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), according to U.S. officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe nominations that are not yet public.
Fact Checker: Biden’s claim that the ‘average rapist rapes about six times’
“The average rapist rapes about six times.”
— Biden, in remarks during the weekly economic briefing, April 9
During an economic briefing, the president touted his budget proposal, highlighting additional funding for programs funded by the Violence Against Women Act of 1994 — a bill that Biden had shepherded to passage as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. In particular, he highlighted a push to provide additional funds to end a backlog in rape kits.
Then he mentioned this statistic — and stepped into a hornet’s nest of fierce debate among specialists on sexual assault.
Facing GOP opposition, Biden seeks to redefine bipartisanship
To hear Biden and his team tell it, a successful bipartisan bill need not attract a single Republican vote.
Biden pushed his $1.9 trillion covid relief bill through the Senate with the support of all 50 Democrats and nary a Republican, yet later declared it a resounding bipartisan triumph.
The president and his advisers have also signaled that, while they are planning robust outreach to Republican lawmakers, they are prepared to pass his infrastructure plan on the votes of Democrats alone — and call it a bipartisan victory.
“If you looked up ‘bipartisan’ in the dictionary, I think it would say support from Republicans and Democrats,” said Anita Dunn, a senior Biden adviser. “It doesn’t say the Republicans have to be in Congress.”
Fed’s Powell says reopening economy too quickly could cause new coronavirus spike
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell warned in an interview broadcast Sunday that reopening the economy too quickly could lead to another worrisome jump in coronavirus cases, arguing that the country has not completely turned the corner and that the pandemic continues to pose major risks to any recovery.
Powell, speaking in a “60 Minutes” interview, also said that the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated economic disparities in the United States and that this could take time to address during an uneven recovery.
In the interview, Powell described an economy that was at “an inflection point,” showing signs of acceleration but still facing numerous risks. By many measures, the economy is rebounding strongly, with the hopes that increased vaccinations and recent stimulus packages will chart a year of strong growth.
Biden set to accept fewest refugees of any modern president, including Trump, report says
Since his days on the campaign trail, Biden has tried to cast himself as diametrically opposed to President Donald Trump when it comes to welcoming refugees into the United States.
Within two weeks of taking office, Biden signed an executive order to rebuild and enhance federal programs to resettle refugees — programs he said had been “badly damaged” under the Trump administration. Biden also revoked some restrictive immigration policies Trump had put in place, including ones that sought to ban refugees from certain countries. In February, Biden announced he was raising the annual cap on refugee admissions to 125,000 for the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1, up from Trump’s historically low limit of 15,000.
However, Biden has yet to do one thing that would make all of those changes official: sign what is known as a presidential determination. Without that action, Trump’s old policies and his 15,000-person cap on refugee settlements remain in effect.