Biden plans Monday to convene an Oval Office meeting with a bipartisan group of lawmakers to discuss his $2 trillion jobs and infrastructure plan, as he steps up efforts to build support for a package that can pass Congress in coming weeks.

Administration officials have acknowledged that the package will change as Biden negotiates with lawmakers, who are returning to Washington on Monday after a two-week recess. The sweeping proposal includes spending on roads, bridges, public transit, housing, broadband, water lines, schools and more.

Republicans are balking at the size and scope of the plan, as well as how Biden proposes to pay for it: by increasing the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent, among other things. It remains unclear whether the White House will ultimately seek to pass the legislation under a budget reconciliation process in the Senate that doesn’t require GOP votes.

According to the White House, those attending Monday’s meeting include: Reps. Don Young (R-Alaska), Donald Payne Jr. (D-N.J.), Garret Graves (R-La.) and David E. Price (D-N.C.); and Sens. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) and Alex Padilla (D-Calif.).

Vice President Harris is also scheduled to take part in the afternoon meeting.