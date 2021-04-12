Cornyn questions whether Biden is ‘really in charge,’ citing a more controlled media strategy
Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.) on Monday said a Biden media strategy that includes few television interviews and largely scripted tweets raises the question of whether Biden is “really in charge.”
In a series of tweets, Cornyn, a former senior member of the Senate Republican leadership, shared a Politico story about the strategy and quoted a paragraph noting, among other things, that Biden has done fewer sit-down interviews with reporters than his predecessors and had just one major news conference.
“Invites the question: is he really in charge?” Cornyn tweeted.
Politico described the strategy as a deliberate effort to “do no self-harm” and said the Biden administration is relying on Cabinet secretaries to do a lot of interviews on their subjects of expertise.
Biden’s media presence has been vastly different than that of former president Donald Trump, who frequently offered unfiltered thoughts on Twitter and routinely called into conservative television programs for lengthy, wide-ranging interviews.
Bidens’ dog Major gets additional training in D.C. area after second biting incident
Major, the Biden family’s younger German shepherd, is receiving additional training following a second biting incident on the White House grounds.
Michael LaRosa, press secretary to first lady Jill Biden, confirmed that Major is receiving the training “to help him adjust to life in the White House.”
“The off-site, private training will take place in the Washington, D.C. area, and it is expected to last a few weeks,” LaRosa said in a statement.
Following an incident last month involving a Secret Service agent, Major, and the family’s older dog, Champ, returned to Delaware, where Major received a first round of training, according to the White House.
A second biting incident, involving a National Park Service member, took place after the dogs returned. Neither episode resulted in a serious injury, according to White House officials.
After the first incident, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that the Bidens consider the dogs to be “members of the family” and said they were “still getting acclimated and accustomed to their new surroundings and new people.”
Biden has described Major, who was adopted in 2018 from an animal shelter in Delaware, as a “sweet dog.”
Asian American super PAC launches operation to improve understanding of fastest-growing electorate
The top political organization representing Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders is forming a policy-focused arm in response to new engagement in their community following a year of racially motivated attacks, record voter turnout in the 2020 election and the killings last month of six Asian women in Atlanta.
The AAPI Victory Fund super PAC announced Monday the creation of a new nonprofit group aimed at developing a greater understanding of the complex and nuanced population that has long been excluded from conversations about issues such as racial justice, economic disparity and politics generally.
But the coronavirus pandemic brought those issues to the forefront for Asian Americans, who have been subjected to racist slurs following the use by President Donald Trump and other Republicans of derogatory and stigmatizing terms to describe the virus, such as the “Chinese virus” and “Wuhan flu.”
Analysis: Congress, as dysfunctional as ever, returns from recess
John A. Boehner ended the first week of his book tour by lamenting the rise of “hucksters” and “legislative terrorists” and describing his House speakership as like being the “mayor of Crazytown.” But things seem to have only deteriorated six years later, as a former president trained his fire over the weekend on the current Senate minority leader.
During a Republican National Committee gathering at Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., Trump called Mitch Connell (R-Ky.) a “dumb son of a bitch” and blamed McConnell for opposing his bid to overturn the 2020 election.
In his book, Boehner recounts his decision to resign from Congress after four years as speaker under growing pressure from far-right Republicans who questioned whether he was sufficiently conservative to lead the party. Over the weekend, the RNC’s spring donor retreat served as yet another reminder of the bitter GOP split that threatens to weaken McConnell’s grip on the Senate.
Biden scheduled to meet with four Democrats, four Republicans in Oval Office
Biden plans Monday to convene an Oval Office meeting with a bipartisan group of lawmakers to discuss his $2 trillion jobs and infrastructure plan, as he steps up efforts to build support for a package that can pass Congress in coming weeks.
Administration officials have acknowledged that the package will change as Biden negotiates with lawmakers, who are returning to Washington on Monday after a two-week recess. The sweeping proposal includes spending on roads, bridges, public transit, housing, broadband, water lines, schools and more.
Republicans are balking at the size and scope of the plan, as well as how Biden proposes to pay for it: by increasing the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent, among other things. It remains unclear whether the White House will ultimately seek to pass the legislation under a budget reconciliation process in the Senate that doesn’t require GOP votes.
According to the White House, those attending Monday’s meeting include: Reps. Don Young (R-Alaska), Donald Payne Jr. (D-N.J.), Garret Graves (R-La.) and David E. Price (D-N.C.); and Sens. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) and Alex Padilla (D-Calif.).
Vice President Harris is also scheduled to take part in the afternoon meeting.
Earlier Monday, Biden is scheduled to briefly join a virtual CEO Summit on Semiconductor and Supply Chain Resilience, where he will pitch his jobs and infrastructure plan and discuss steps to strengthen supply chains for semiconductors and other products, the White House said.
How the corporate backlash to Georgia’s new voting law is shaping other fights around the country over access to the polls
Behind closed doors, aides to Georgia’s top Republicans and its leading business interests spent the final days of March hashing out new voting legislation in an effort to quell a growing outcry that GOP lawmakers were pushing measures that would severely curtail access to the polls.
The Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce and representatives of major corporations, including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, worked directly with legislative leaders and the office of Gov. Brian Kemp (R) to exclude some of the more controversial proposals, according to people familiar with the discussions, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private conversations.
Republicans agreed to drop, for instance, language barring most Georgians from voting by mail and curtailing early voting on weekends. They even expanded early-voting hours in the final bill.
Biden administration plans to name former senior NSA officials to White House cyber position and head of CISA
The Biden administration plans on Monday to name a former senior National Security Agency official as the first national cyber director and another former NSA official to head the Department of Homeland Security’s cybersecurity agency.
The nomination of former NSA deputy director John C. “Chris” Inglis ends months of speculation about whom the Biden administration would appoint to the White House position. It comes after bipartisan pressure from lawmakers to fill the job they created in legislation that passed in December.
The administration also plans to nominate Jen Easterly, a former NSA intelligence officer who helped stand up U.S. Cyber Command more than a decade ago, to head the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), according to U.S. officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe nominations that are not yet public.
Fact Checker: Biden’s claim that the ‘average rapist rapes about six times’
“The average rapist rapes about six times.”
— Biden, in remarks during the weekly economic briefing, April 9
During an economic briefing, the president touted his budget proposal, highlighting additional funding for programs funded by the Violence Against Women Act of 1994 — a bill that Biden had shepherded to passage as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. In particular, he highlighted a push to provide additional funds to end a backlog in rape kits.
Then he mentioned this statistic — and stepped into a hornet’s nest of fierce debate among specialists on sexual assault.
Facing GOP opposition, Biden seeks to redefine bipartisanship
To hear Biden and his team tell it, a successful bipartisan bill need not attract a single Republican vote.
Biden pushed his $1.9 trillion covid relief bill through the Senate with the support of all 50 Democrats and nary a Republican, yet later declared it a resounding bipartisan triumph.
The president and his advisers have also signaled that, while they are planning robust outreach to Republican lawmakers, they are prepared to pass his infrastructure plan on the votes of Democrats alone — and call it a bipartisan victory.
“If you looked up ‘bipartisan’ in the dictionary, I think it would say support from Republicans and Democrats,” said Anita Dunn, a senior Biden adviser. “It doesn’t say the Republicans have to be in Congress.”
Fed’s Powell says reopening economy too quickly could cause new coronavirus spike
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell warned in an interview broadcast Sunday that reopening the economy too quickly could lead to another worrisome jump in coronavirus cases, arguing that the country has not completely turned the corner and that the pandemic continues to pose major risks to any recovery.
Powell, speaking in a “60 Minutes” interview, also said that the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated economic disparities in the United States and that this could take time to address during an uneven recovery.
In the interview, Powell described an economy that was at “an inflection point,” showing signs of acceleration but still facing numerous risks. By many measures, the economy is rebounding strongly, with the hopes that increased vaccinations and recent stimulus packages will chart a year of strong growth.
Biden set to accept fewest refugees of any modern president, including Trump, report says
Since his days on the campaign trail, Biden has tried to cast himself as diametrically opposed to President Donald Trump when it comes to welcoming refugees into the United States.
Within two weeks of taking office, Biden signed an executive order to rebuild and enhance federal programs to resettle refugees — programs he said had been “badly damaged” under the Trump administration. Biden also revoked some restrictive immigration policies Trump had put in place, including ones that sought to ban refugees from certain countries. In February, Biden announced he was raising the annual cap on refugee admissions to 125,000 for the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1, up from Trump’s historically low limit of 15,000.
However, Biden has yet to do one thing that would make all of those changes official: sign what is known as a presidential determination. Without that action, Trump’s old policies and his 15,000-person cap on refugee settlements remain in effect.