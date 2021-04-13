Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) described today’s Republican Party as one that leans toward falsehoods spread by loud voices on social media over uniting to push actual policymaking proposals to its base.

In a virtual conversation with the Georgetown Institute of Politics and Public Service on Monday, Cheney reiterated her belief that embracing former president Donald Trump’s falsehood that the 2020 election was rigged only undermines faith in the U.S. government and fails to help the party win back voters it lost to President Biden.

“The most important thing has to be the truth, and we have to be willing to speak the truth, and the truth is that the election wasn’t stolen. That doesn’t mean that there weren’t irregularities,” she said. “For us as a party, we have to be clear what we stand for; we have to be clear that we’re going to always tell our constituents and our voters that truth, that we owe them that.”

Cheney said Democrats are not immune to the problem plaguing politics right now, noting that both parties find themselves “in this era of celebrity.” She called on members from each side of the aisle to incentivize debate over popularity.