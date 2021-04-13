A group of 18 Republican senators on Tuesday wrote to FBI Director Christopher A. Wray requesting an investigation into whether Colin Kahl, Biden’s nominee for undersecretary of defense for policy, disclosed classified information on Twitter after leaving a national security post in the Obama administration.

The senators, led by Bill Hagerty (Tenn.) and Tom Cotton (Ark.), also asked Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) not to advance Kahl’s nomination until the FBI can complete a review of the GOP allegations, which Kahl has denied.

Kahl’s nomination has faced other turbulence, in part because of Trump-era tweets written in a personal capacity about GOP lawmakers and administration policies — tweets that Republican senators found objectionable.

Last month, the Senate Armed Services Committee deadlocked 13 to 13 on whether to advance Kahl’s nomination to the floor. Under Senate rules, Schumer can still force a floor vote, but an additional procedural hurdle is required.

Kahl addressed accusations of tweeting classified information, writing in a letter to senior members to the committee last month: “I have never publicly shared information I knew to be classified and take my obligations to protect classified information seriously.” He said he relied on publicly available information, including news articles.

In their letter to Wray, the 18 GOP senators said they don’t find that contention credible and suggested that an FBI investigation would help resolve the matter.

“The Under Secretary of Defense for Policy plays a key role in matters crucial to America’s national security and should be held by a person of sound judgment and temperament — someone who understands and respects the need to safeguard classified and controlled unclassified information and to keep national security affairs distinct and separate from partisan political activities,” the senators wrote.