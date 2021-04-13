Trump gutted Obama-era fair housing rules. Biden is bringing them back.
Housing Secretary Marcia L. Fudge on Tuesday moved to reinstate fair housing regulations that had been gutted under President Donald Trump, in one of the most tangible steps that the Biden administration has taken to address systemic racism.
The effort comes less than three months after Biden signed executive orders aimed at increasing racial equity across the nation, including directing the Department of Housing and Urban Development to examine and reverse actions taken by the Trump administration that undermined fair housing principles.
The Biden administration plans to reinstate a 2013 rule that codified a decades-old legal standard known as “disparate impact” as well as a 2015 rule requiring communities to identify and dismantle barriers to racial integration or risk losing federal funding, according to notices posted Tuesday morning by the Office of Management and Budget signaling that the rules have been accepted for review.
GOP senators ask FBI to probe social media posts of Biden nominee for defense undersecretary
A group of 18 Republican senators on Tuesday wrote to FBI Director Christopher A. Wray requesting an investigation into whether Colin Kahl, Biden’s nominee for undersecretary of defense for policy, disclosed classified information on Twitter after leaving a national security post in the Obama administration.
The senators, led by Bill Hagerty (Tenn.) and Tom Cotton (Ark.), also asked Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) not to advance Kahl’s nomination until the FBI can complete a review of the GOP allegations, which Kahl has denied.
Kahl’s nomination has faced other turbulence, in part because of Trump-era tweets written in a personal capacity about GOP lawmakers and administration policies — tweets that Republican senators found objectionable.
Last month, the Senate Armed Services Committee deadlocked 13 to 13 on whether to advance Kahl’s nomination to the floor. Under Senate rules, Schumer can still force a floor vote, but an additional procedural hurdle is required.
Kahl addressed accusations of tweeting classified information, writing in a letter to senior members to the committee last month: “I have never publicly shared information I knew to be classified and take my obligations to protect classified information seriously.” He said he relied on publicly available information, including news articles.
In their letter to Wray, the 18 GOP senators said they don’t find that contention credible and suggested that an FBI investigation would help resolve the matter.
“The Under Secretary of Defense for Policy plays a key role in matters crucial to America’s national security and should be held by a person of sound judgment and temperament — someone who understands and respects the need to safeguard classified and controlled unclassified information and to keep national security affairs distinct and separate from partisan political activities,” the senators wrote.
The White House has stood by Kahl’s nomination. Last month, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said there has been no consideration of withdrawing it, contending that Kahl would “bring an incredible reservoir of perspective to the job.”
Analysis: No Republicans have yet signed on to a bill targeting Asian hate crimes
No Republicans have yet signed on to a measure requiring the Justice Department to speed up reviews of hate crimes related to the coronavirus pandemic.
That’s according to one of the bill’s sponsors, Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), who doubts her proposal will garner the support necessary to be considered on the Senate floor.
Democrats describe the measure as “unobjectionable,” “modest” and “noncontroversial,” meaning that a GOP decision to block it could intensify a simmering debate over eliminating the filibuster, which effectively means most Senate bills need 60 votes for passage.
Arrival ceremony planned at Capitol for slain police officer, followed by congressional tribute and viewing period
An arrival ceremony is planned at the Capitol for 10:30 a.m. Eastern time for slain Capitol Police officer William “Billy” Evans, who will lie in honor Tuesday in the Capitol Rotunda.
Congressional leaders have scheduled a tribute ceremony at 11 a.m. and a viewing period starting at noon for members of the Capitol Police and Congress. A ceremonial departure is planned at 6:30 p.m.
D.C. police said Evans was killed by a man who first slammed into Evans and another Capitol Police officer with his car on April 2, then climbed out of the car wielding a knife and was fatally shot by a third Capitol Police officer. The second injured officer was hospitalized overnight and released the next day.
“In giving his life to protect our Capitol and our Country, Officer Evans became a martyr for our democracy,” Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in a joint statement last week announcing plans for Evans to lie in honor.
Evans will join his colleague, Officer Brian D. Sicknick, as one of six people to lie in the Rotunda who were not a public official or military leader.
Sicknick, 42, died in January shortly after battling rioters who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6. Two Capitol Police officers who were fatally shot inside the Capitol in July 1998, John M. Gibson and Jacob J. Chestnut Jr., were the first people to lie in honor in the Rotunda. Civil rights icon Rosa Parks and evangelist Billy Graham were similarly honored in 2005 and 2018, respectively.
Biden to pay tribute to fallen Capitol Police officer, meet with Congressional Black Caucus
Biden plans Tuesday to attend a congressional tribute to U.S. Capitol Police officer William “Billy” F. Evans, who was killed this month when a man rammed him and another officer with his vehicle. Biden later is scheduled to meet with members of the Congressional Black Caucus.
Evans, 41, who served for 18 years on the Capitol Police force, will lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday. It will be the second time this year that a Capitol Police officer will be recognized in the building he was sworn to protect.
Biden is scheduled to make the short trip to the Capitol late Tuesday morning. Vice President Harris plans to travel separately in the afternoon to pay her respects to Evans.
Biden and Harris are also scheduled to meet jointly with members of the Congressional Black Caucus in the Oval Office of the White House on Tuesday afternoon.
Earlier in the day, Harris is slated to hold a roundtable on Black maternal health. According to the White House, participants will share their experiences with complications from pregnancy and childbirth, highlighting the disparities that Black women face in maternal health.
U.S. prepares for further talks with Iran as Tehran blames Israel for attack on nuclear facility
U.S. negotiators prepared to resume indirect talks with Iran this week in hopes that an attack on a key Iranian nuclear facility, widely attributed to Israel, would not derail the nascent effort at diplomacy.
Biden administration officials were quick to say the United States had nothing to do with the weekend incident, which caused a blackout that damaged centrifuges at the Natanz facility.
“The United States was not involved in any manner,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday, and the administration has not been “given any indication about a change” in Iranian participation in negotiations that began last week in Vienna on reviving the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and six world powers.
Kristen Clarke faced abuse for taking on Trump. Now she’s poised to lead Justice Dept.’s civil rights team.
President Donald Trump was waging his baseless assault on the election results last fall when Kristen Clarke, head of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, opened her inbox to a stream of vicious threats over her efforts to fight back and protect the rights of voters.
Openly misogynistic and littered with racial epithets, the messages were of the variety that seeks to debase and intimidate prominent minority women. “May you be found guilty by military tribunal and executed by hanging,” one email read.
Clarke, who is Black, posted it on Twitter.
“Not deterred by those who harbor and espouse racism and hate,” she declared.
Hot-button issues from voting rights to tax hikes redraw the lines in corporate America
The nation’s top business leaders are pushing back against Biden’s plans to raise corporate taxes to pay for his infrastructure plan, as corporate America wades further into a growing number of hot-button policies that put it at odds, by turns, with lawmakers and stakeholders, and test the development of its public voice.
Since the start of the year, U.S. corporations have halted donations to Republican lawmakers who opposed certification of the presidential election, expressed their desire for infrastructure investment while opposing corporate tax hikes to pay for it and spoken out against controversial state voting laws proposed by Republicans. Now, the Business Roundtable, a lobbying group that represents the chief executives of more than 190 large companies, plans to launch a digital and radio ad campaign against Biden’s proposal to raise the corporate tax rate from 21 to 28 percent.
The effect is something of split screen for those observing America’s largest corporations, which are being pulled off the sidelines and into the social and political melee as employees and the public demand it.
Rep. Cheney warns Republicans could lose more voters if they stick to falsehoods over policy
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) described today’s Republican Party as one that leans toward falsehoods spread by loud voices on social media over uniting to push actual policymaking proposals to its base.
In a virtual conversation with the Georgetown Institute of Politics and Public Service on Monday, Cheney reiterated her belief that embracing former president Donald Trump’s falsehood that the 2020 election was rigged only undermines faith in the U.S. government and fails to help the party win back voters it lost to President Biden.
“The most important thing has to be the truth, and we have to be willing to speak the truth, and the truth is that the election wasn’t stolen. That doesn’t mean that there weren’t irregularities,” she said. “For us as a party, we have to be clear what we stand for; we have to be clear that we’re going to always tell our constituents and our voters that truth, that we owe them that.”
Cheney said Democrats are not immune to the problem plaguing politics right now, noting that both parties find themselves “in this era of celebrity.” She called on members from each side of the aisle to incentivize debate over popularity.
“Too often, the incentives run towards who can make the biggest splash on Twitter, and I don’t think that’s healthy for the party, for either one,” she said. “I don’t think it’s healthy for our government.”
Arkansas is finally set to pass a hate-crime law — but critics call it ‘hate crimes lite’
To supporters, the bill headed for the Arkansas governor’s desk is a crackdown on hate crimes.
To critics, it’s a stripped-down measure that fails to name the problem.
One of the last states in the country without a hate-crime law is poised for change, after the Arkansas House on Monday approved specific penalties for violent crimes targeting members of a group. Yet the bill has brought out high emotions and deep divisions over how the criminal justice system should handle attacks rooted in bigotry.