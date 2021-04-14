Biden will say Wednesday that “it is time to end America’s longest war” as he formally announces he will withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan, completing the military exit by the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, according to excerpts of his prepared remarks.

“We cannot continue the cycle of extending or expanding our military presence in Afghanistan hoping to create the ideal conditions for our withdrawal, expecting a different result,” Biden plans to say in a speech from the White House. “I am now the fourth American president to preside over an American troop presence in Afghanistan. Two Republicans. Two Democrats. I will not pass this responsibility to a fifth.”

Biden will say he made his decision after close consultation with U.S. allies, military leaders, intelligence professionals and others.

“I have concluded that it is time to end America’s longest war,” he plans to say. “It is time for American troops to come home.”

While Biden plans to fully withdraw the military, he will note that “our diplomatic and humanitarian work will continue” and that the United States will continue to support the government of Afghanistan.