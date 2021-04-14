Psaki says Biden consulted widely, including with some predecessors, before making decision on Afghanistan
Biden engaged in widespread consultation, including with some of his predecessors, before deciding to set a Sept. 11 deadline to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday.
Psaki, speaking to reporters in the briefing room, also said Biden “welcomed disagreements” internally and asked his national security advisers not to “sugarcoat” their views on the possible effects of withdrawing troops after two decades of conflict.
Ultimately, Psaki said, Biden decided to pursue a strategy based on a vastly different terrorism threat than what the nation faced in 2001.
“Ultimately, he made the decision that because the terrorist threat has evolved, because we have done exactly what we said we would do when we went to Afghanistan, to deliver justice to those who attacked us on September 11th, because he believes that …more time… would not result in a military solution, that now is the time to leave,” she said.
In particular, Psaki said, Afghanistan is no longer a “safe haven” for al-Qaeda terrorists, as it was 20 years ago.
Asked whether Biden might alter his troop withdrawal timeline based on developments in coming months, Psaki said he is determined to have a fixed deadline.
“This is not going to be an open-ended timeline to withdraw troops,” she said. “We have had that policy for some time in the past, and he disagrees with it.”
Psaki said Biden and his team had shared its decision widely in the past 36 hours, including with key members of Congress, allied countries and the United Nations.
Biden’s delay on refugees baffles and frustrates allies
Biden sent a stark message in February to foreigners fleeing oppression, persecution and danger: The United States stands ready to help them once again. He pledged an eightfold-plus increase in the annual cap on refugees set during the Trump administration, saying he would aim for a “down payment” on that promise “as soon as possible.”
More than two months later, Biden has not made good on his vow. He has yet to sign a directive that would lift the cap for the next fiscal year or enact more-immediate changes to the Trump limits. His advisers have provided little public clarity on why, angering many human rights advocates who say the delay is inflicting growing harm on refugees desperate to take flight to the United States.
They cite canceled flights for refugees ready to travel, including a pregnant mother who missed the window to fly; a family who sold its belongings in preparation to come, only to be left in limbo; and refugees from African and majority-Muslim countries still constrained by President Donald Trump’s restrictive policies.
A bloc of Senate Republicans prepare their own infrastructure plan as Biden tries to ramp up outreach
A group of moderate Senate Republicans on Wednesday signaled they are preparing to offer their own infrastructure proposal, an effort to significantly pare back the roughly $2 trillion in vast new spending endorsed by Biden.
The GOP alternative is expected to be less than half the size of the White House proposal, according to party lawmakers, who in recent days have suggested a total price tag of around $600 billion.
Republicans also have pledged to narrow their efforts to include only things they consider traditional infrastructure, like roads and bridges, while jettisoning the corporate tax increases that Biden has endorsed as a way to finance the package.
U.S. Capitol Police officer cleared of wrongdoing in fatal shooting of Ashli Babbitt during Capitol attack
A U.S. Capitol Police officer has been cleared of criminal wrongdoing for fatally shooting Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt as she attempted to breach a set of doors deep in the Capitol during the January siege, federal prosecutors in D.C. announced Wednesday.
Authorities determined that there was insufficient evidence to prove Babbitt’s civil rights were violated and that it was reasonable for the officer to believe he was firing in self-defense or in defense of members of Congress and aides who were fleeing the House chamber. Prosecutors did not identify the officer.
The slaying of the 35-year-old California native became one of the defining moments of the riot, after graphic videos of her shooting spread across social media and were replayed by news outlets.
Analysis: On Afghanistan, Biden makes his biggest foreign policy gamble yet
Without declaring victory or hoisting a “mission accomplished” banner, Biden on Wednesday will announce an end to the U.S. military presence in Afghanistan, 20 years after it began amid warnings America risked sinking into a Vietnam-style quagmire.
Biden, who once laid out his opposition to an Afghanistan troop surge in a four-page longhand memo delivered to President Barack Obama by Thanksgiving weekend fax in 2009, will end an open-ended commitment his three predecessors would not.
In doing so, he will not only follow a campaign promise to “end the forever wars in Afghanistan and the Middle East,” but risk the political consequences of defying 20 years of warnings from the Pentagon, where now has never been the right time to withdraw, despite dire internal warnings about the conflict’s trajectory.
Republican Julia Letlow sworn in as newest House member, cutting Democrats’ House majority
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Wednesday swore in Republican Julia Letlow, who was elected last month to replace her late husband in Congress after his covid-related death last year.
Letlow took the oath of office to represent Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District with members of the congressional delegations in attendance. Her husband, Luke Letlow, won the seat in a December runoff but died of covid-19 complications before his swearing-in.
“It’s been quite a journey and not a journey that she walks alone,” said House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), who noted that Letlow is the first Republican woman elected from Louisiana. “We all still grieve for Luke. But Julia never backed down.”
Letlow thanked her late husband for “paving the way for me” and credited her family who was watching from the visitors’ gallery. She said that she started her journey in Congress with the “hope of better tomorrow.”
Pelosi offered “congratulations and much success to you.” Letlow secured seats on the Education and Agriculture committees.
With Julia Letlow filling the vacancy, the Democrats’ majority is reduced to 218-212, with five vacancies. Lawmakers are awaiting word from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on when he will schedule a special election to replace the late congressman Alcee L. Hastings, who died April 6.
In Louisiana’s 2nd Congressional District, Democratic state senators Troy Carter and Karen Carter Peterson square off in an April 24 runoff to fill the vacancy created when Cedric L. Richmond joined the Biden administration.
Biden picks energy lawyer Tommy Beaudreau as Interior Department’s No. 2 official
Biden announced Wednesday that he will nominate Tommy Beaudreau to be deputy secretary of the Interior Department, ending a standoff between the White House and senators from fossil-fuel-rich states who derailed the president’s first pick for the position.
The selection of Beaudreau, an energy lawyer who was an Obama administration official, came after Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) objected to Elizabeth Klein because of her past stance against fossil fuels.
The revised nomination is key as the administration attempts to fulfill Biden’s campaign promise to tackle climate change while dealing with a sharply divided Congress in which Democrats can spare few votes when passing legislation or approving top agency positions.
Harris to visit Mexico and Guatemala ‘soon,’ she says
Vice President Harris said Wednesday that she plans to visit Mexico and Guatemala “soon” as part of her new charge from Biden to help stem a surge of migrants at the U.S. southern border by addressing the root causes of their decisions to leave their own countries.
Harris made her comments to reporters while speaking at virtual “roundtable” event she convened with experts of the Northern Triangle, a region of Central America that includes Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. All are countries from which a substantial number of migrants head to the U.S.-Mexico border.
In response to a reporter, Harris said she has no immediate plans to visit the border itself but will make a trip to the region soon, with stops including Mexico and Guatemala.
Harris said Biden had tasked Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to focus on the situation at the border and stressed she will be playing a different role.
“I have been asked to address the root causes,” she said.
Harris said Mayorkas “has been working very hard and is showing some progress because of his hard work.”
Harris that it will take time to address some of the root causes, which she said include economic instability, government corruption and access to food.
“We also have to deal with the root causes, otherwise we are just in a perpetual system,” Harris said. “Our goal is to deal with the root causes. And I’m happy, looking forward, to be traveling for what will be, hopefully, my first trip to the Northern Triangle, stopping first in Mexico and then Guatemala sometime soon.”
Texas Rep. Brady, top Republican on House Ways and Means Committee, to retire at end of his term
Rep. Kevin Brady (Tex.), an influential player in the House Republican conference, announced Wednesday that he will not seek reelection.
“I am retiring as your congressman. This term, my 13th, will be my last,” Brady announced during a Woodlands Area, Tex., Chamber of Commerce event. “I set out to give my constituents the representation you deserve, the effectiveness you want and the economic freedom you need. I hope I delivered.”
The 66-year-old lawmaker’s decision marks the end of a 25-year career in the House, where he rose in the ranks and served as the top Republican in the House Ways and Means Committee since 2015. Now serving as the ranking minority-party member, Brady faced a term limit on the committee responsible for taxes and fiscal legislating. The committee only allows a member to hold the top position for six years.
The senior member of the Texas delegation said the term limitation played a role in his decision and pushed back against possible assertions that he was stepping down because of a more partisan climate on Capitol Hill.
“Given the times, I’m sure some will say, ‘It’s Trump’s fault.’ Nonsense,” he said. Brady’s career was punctuated by his crucial role in drafting and shepherding President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax restructuring bill through the chamber as chairman of Ways and Means. He also recalled his successes in making changes to the IRS, passing the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement and repealing the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate as personal achievements.
Behind the scenes, Brady gained a reputation as a patient member who would eagerly engage in debate with colleagues and reporters. “I love this job,” he said during his remarks. “I’ve been fortunate to do big things for our country.”
Most Americans approve of how Biden and state governors are handling the coronavirus
A 62 percent majority of Americans said Biden is doing a good job handling the coronavirus outbreak, according to a Monmouth University poll released Wednesday, and the same percentage gave positive marks for their state’s governor.
Both Biden and state governors enjoyed a slight boost in their ratings on handling the outbreak compared to March when just under 6 in 10 said each was doing a good job. While majorities of Americans have praised governors positively throughout the pandemic, Biden’s ratings for handling the outbreak are markedly higher than former president Donald Trump received at any point. As he left office, 34 percent said Trump was doing a good job on the issue.
For both Biden and governors, a majority of Democrats and independents rated each positively. But among Republicans, just about 2 in 10 said Biden is doing a good job dealing with the coronavirus, while almost 6 in 10 said their state governors are.
Americans did not rate each other as positively on the same issue this month. The public was roughly split, with 43 percent saying “the American public” was doing a good job handling the coronavirus outbreak and 44 percent saying they were doing a bad job. That’s a sharp improvement from the past nine months when majorities said the U.S. public was doing a bad job dealing with the coronavirus.
Biden’s coronavirus approval may be buoying his overall job ratings. The Monmouth poll found 54 percent of Americans approving of the president, the same level it was in January and up a statistically insignificant three percentage points from March. Just over 4 in 10, 41 percent, disapproved of the president in the poll, nearly unchanged from 42 percent in March and up from 30 percent in January.
The Monmouth University poll was conducted April 8-12 among 800 U.S. adults over the telephone and has an error margin of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.
Rep. Scalise sidesteps question about whether he has confidence in Rep. Gaetz
House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) on Wednesday sidestepped a question about whether he retains confidence in Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who is under investigation by the Justice Department over allegations of sex trafficking related to a relationship with a 17-year-old girl.
“If something’s going on, obviously, we’ll find out about it,” Scalise said at a news conference held by House Republican leaders that largely focused on other issues. “Right now, it’s hard to speculate on rumors.”
“If something really formal happened from Justice, we would, of course, react and take action,” Scalise added.
Gaetz has denied that as an adult he had an improper relationship with a 17-year-old or that he paid women for sex.
Joel Greenberg, a former tax collector for Seminole County, Fla., has provided federal law enforcement with information about Gaetz’s activities as he seeks a plea deal to resolve his own legal woes, according to a person familiar with the matter.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) did not participate in Wednesday’s leadership news conference, as he usually does, making Scalise the highest-ranking GOP member in attendance.
Scalise said he has yet to talk to Gaetz “to get his, you know, get his explanation of what’s been alleged, serious things alleged.”
“Obviously, we want to get the facts,” Scalise added.
White House officials to meet with House moderates on Biden’s infrastructure plan
The White House is continuing its bipartisan outreach to Congress on Wednesday as a top pair of administration officials meet with a coalition of House Democrats and Republicans on Biden’s infrastructure plan and other priorities.
Ron Klain, the White House chief of staff, and presidential counselor Steve Ricchetti will sit down with several members of the Problem Solvers Caucus this afternoon, according to two officials familiar with the meeting. The meeting was first reported by Axios.
Among lawmakers who will attend include the two leaders of the caucus — Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) and Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) — as well as Reps. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.), Dean Phillips (D-Minn.), Thomas Suozzi (D-N.Y.), Fred Upton (R-Mich.), Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) and Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.), according to a White House official.
“The administration is committed to trying to find common ground so we can deliver on the shared priorities in the jobs plan,” said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a private meeting. “We’re in close and continuous engagement with lawmakers, staff, and committees, and we’re seeking out a diverse range of opinions — including from leading moderates in the Problem Solvers Caucus — on how to get this done, because as the president has made clear, inaction is not an option.”
Biden met with several House and Senate Democrats and Republicans on Monday, and the White House has said it will continue aggressive outreach to Capitol Hill in coming weeks and months as it sells the president’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure and jobs plan to lawmakers.
Vaccine pause threatens to worsen ‘hesitancy’ problem
The pause in distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week threatens to create a significant hurdle for Biden’s campaign to combat “vaccine hesitancy,” just as the administration approaches a critical point in its efforts to persuade Americans wary of getting vaccinated.
Many of those eager for a coronavirus vaccine have now received one, and officials are increasingly focused on rural and minority communities suspicious of the vaccines’ safety. Officials’ decision to halt distribution of a vaccine, however cautionary, following potentially serious side effects, however rare, could set back those efforts, public health experts said.
Biden to say ‘it is time to end America’s longest war’ and bring troops home from Afghanistan
Biden will say Wednesday that “it is time to end America’s longest war” as he formally announces he will withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan, completing the military exit by the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, according to excerpts of his prepared remarks.
“We cannot continue the cycle of extending or expanding our military presence in Afghanistan hoping to create the ideal conditions for our withdrawal, expecting a different result,” Biden plans to say in a speech from the White House. “I am now the fourth American president to preside over an American troop presence in Afghanistan. Two Republicans. Two Democrats. I will not pass this responsibility to a fifth.”
Biden will say he made his decision after close consultation with U.S. allies, military leaders, intelligence professionals and others.
“I have concluded that it is time to end America’s longest war,” he plans to say. “It is time for American troops to come home.”
While Biden plans to fully withdraw the military, he will note that “our diplomatic and humanitarian work will continue” and that the United States will continue to support the government of Afghanistan.
“We went to Afghanistan because of a horrific attack that happened 20 years ago,” Biden plans to say. “That cannot explain why we should remain there in 2021. Rather than return to war with the Taliban, we have to focus on the challenges that will determine our standing and reach today and into the years to come.”