On Capitol Hill, a House committee is expected to vote to advance legislation that would create a commission to study whether to pay reparations to descendants of enslaved people. Advocates pushed the issue to the forefront as racial justice protests were held following more police killings of Black Americans, including George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Harris to hold virtual ‘roundtable’ with experts on Central American countries as part of new charge on immigration
Vice President Harris plans Wednesday to hold a virtual ‘roundtable’ with experts on the Northern Triangle as part of her new charge to help stem a surge of migrants at the southern border by addressing the root cause of their decisions to leave their own countries.
White House officials have emphasized in recent weeks that Harris’s focus is on the underlying causes of migration from Central American countries, including Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, rather than what to do with migrants upon arrival.
The administration is wrestling in particular with how to handle a large number of unaccompanied children who are showing up at the border.
The number of unaccompanied minors crossing into the United States began rising last fall, as President Donald Trump’s tenure was coming to a close. The influx soared after Biden took office and his administration announced that it would not use a Trump-era public health order to return the unaccompanied teens and children to their home countries.
Last month, border authorities took 18,890 minors into custody, up from 5,858 in January.
Biden to speak on ‘the way forward’ in Afghanistan, pay respects to service members who lost their lives
Biden on Wednesday plans to address the nation from the White House on “the way forward” in Afghanistan in a speech expected to include his formal announcement that he will withdraw all American troops from the country in the coming months.
The aim, U.S. officials said Tuesday, is to complete the military exit by the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks that drew the United States into its longest war.
The decision will keep thousands of U.S. forces in the country beyond the May 1 exit deadline that the Trump administration negotiated last year with the Taliban, according to a senior administration official who briefed reporters Tuesday under rules of anonymity set by the White House.
After his speech, Biden plans to visit Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery, the resting place for service members who died in recent conflicts, including Iraq and Afghanistan.
While there, Biden will “pay his respects to the brave service members who have paid the ultimate sacrifice,” the White House said.
Word of Biden’s plans for a full withdrawal from Afghanistan prompted immediate backlash Tuesday from leading congressional Republicans, who decried his plans as “outrageous,” “dumber than dirt” and “a disaster in the making.”
“Precipitously withdrawing U.S. forces from Afghanistan is a grave mistake. It is a retreat in the face of an enemy,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on the Senate floor. “Foreign terrorists will not leave the United States alone simply because our politicians have grown tired of taking the fight to them.”
Biden to address joint session of Congress on April 28
The White House late Tuesday accepted an invitation from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for Biden to address a joint session of Congress on April 28, on what will be his 99th day in office.
Presidents typically deliver a joint-session address within the first several weeks after taking office, and the White House signaled this month that Biden remained interested in doing so, though a date had not yet been set.
“Nearly 100 days ago, when you took the oath of office, you pledged in a spirit of great hope that ‘Help Is On The Way.’ Now, because of your historic and transformative leadership, Help Is Here!,” Pelosi wrote in the brief letter inviting Biden to give the address later this month. “In that spirit, I am writing to invite you to address a Joint Session of Congress on Wednesday, April 28, to share your vision for addressing the challenges and opportunities of this historic moment.”
Pelosi said earlier this month that Congress was still figuring out the timing and logistics of the address and consulting with the Capitol physician and House sergeant-at-arms on protocol, given pandemic restrictions.
Senate poised to advance rare bipartisan measure aimed at hate crimes against Asian Americans
Senate leaders are poised to move ahead Wednesday on a rare bipartisan effort aimed at investigating and halting hate crimes against Asian Americans amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Both sides cautioned that the tentative framework could still fall apart, but senators signaled a willingness to merge various proposals that could lead to bipartisan passage of a bill by the end of the week. Such passage would be highly unusual in a chamber that has been dominated in recent months by a presidential impeachment trial and the Democrats’ party-line passage of a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill.
Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), the main sponsor of the hate-crime legislation, told reporters Tuesday that she is willing to broaden her bill to more thoroughly capture varied instances of anti-Asian crimes.
House panel to vote on slavery reparations bill for first time
The debate over whether to pay reparations to the descendants of enslaved people will take a step forward Wednesday when a House committee votes on legislation to create a commission to study the issue, which has been fiercely debated over the past year on the campaign trail and in several communities across the country.
The bill was first proposed in 1989 by then-Rep. John Conyers Jr. (D-Mich.) but has never received a committee vote as it drew little interest from congressional leaders. But advocates of reparations pushed it to the forefront last year as protests calling for racial justice were held across the country following more police killings of Black Americans, including George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The bill continues to face a steep climb to making it into law or to even receiving a vote from the full House, but supporters of the proposal are cheering on Wednesday’s vote as an important milestone in their push to deal with the human and economic wounds that the institution of slavery has left on the country to this day.
With Afghan pullout, Biden aims to reset America’s global agenda
Biden has watched a parade of presidents set sweeping goals for the United States overseas, only to become entangled in long-running, slow-bleeding problems. Now that he has the job himself, Biden is determined to avoid the same fate.
His pledge to end the two-decade U.S. war in Afghanistan is the best example so far.
Biden sees the war against the Taliban as a drag on the need to deal with bigger threats such as China, climate change, the coronavirus pandemic — and even a terrorism menace that has mutated significantly in the two decades since the attacks that launched the Afghan war to begin with.
Gaetz associate said to be cooperating with prosecutors in investigation of the congressman
A Florida politician at the center of an investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz has provided federal law enforcement with information about the congressman’s activities as he seeks a plea deal to resolve his own legal woes, offering prosecutors potentially important testimony as they build a case against a higher-profile target, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Joel Greenberg, a former tax collector for Seminole County, has since last year been outlining to prosecutors how he and Gaetz (R-Fla.) would pay women for sex using cash or gifts in potential violation of federal trafficking laws, this person said on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing criminal probe.
Greenberg faces a 33-count indictment that includes a charge of sex trafficking of a child, and his attorney and a prosecutor in the case said at a court hearing last week that he was likely to plead guilty.
Why Biden health officials decided to pause J&J’s coronavirus vaccine
When top Biden administration health officials gathered on a Zoom call Monday night, they knew they faced a difficult decision. Six women in the United States had developed extremely rare but potentially life-threatening blood clots after getting the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine — a problem with disturbing parallels to the one in Europe linked to AstraZeneca’s vaccine.
Initially, some suggested the government could just issue a warning to consumers and doctors. They didn’t want to undermine confidence in vaccines, given the danger of covid-19. But as they talked, two big worries emerged. They feared there might be additional cases of brain blood clots they didn’t know about. And what if the government didn’t act quickly, and as a result more people got the wrong diagnosis and treatment and were hurt or died?