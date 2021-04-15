Biden and Vice President Harris plan to meet in the Oval Office later Thursday with the leadership team of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus after weeks of pressure from Asian American leaders to diversify the upper ranks of the administration.
Senate committee advances nomination of Samantha Power to lead USAID
Biden’s nomination of Samantha Power for administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development was advanced Thursday by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on a voice vote, setting up a confirmation vote by the full chamber in the coming days.
Power served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations during the Obama administration and was the youngest person to hold that position.
“Her extraordinary public experience and dedication to humanitarian principles make her impeccably qualified for the job,” the Democrats on the Foreign Relations Committee tweeted after Thursday’s vote.
The agency that Power is poised to lead is disbursing roughly $6 billion in humanitarian aid this year to disaster-ridden nations and works to bolster struggling economies and foster democracy and human rights.
McCarthy says Gaetz ‘innocent until proven guilty,’ will stay on committees
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) says he will not take Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) off his committees amid allegations that he paid for sex with a teenage girl, adding that the congressman is “innocent until proven guilty.”
“I’ll deal with whatever issue as it comes. As of right now, Matt Gaetz says he is innocent. There’s an investigation going on, and I’ll let the investigation take care of itself before I take any action,” McCarthy said.
McCarthy said he has spoken to Gaetz, who told him he is innocent.
Asked about reports that former speaker Paul Ryan’s staff had spoken to Gaetz about acting professionally, McCarthy said he was not privy to those discussions and did not know about them until they were reported recently.
Pressed on whether he had been alerted to any red flags about Gaetz, McCarthy said, “If you’re wondering if I knew anything about what is being alleged now, no.”
In addition to a federal probe, the House Ethics Committee is investigating claims that Gaetz engaged in sexual misconduct and illicit drug use and showed images of naked women to colleagues on the House floor. Gaetz, a close ally of former president Donald Trump, has denied the accusations.
Court-expansion advocates press legislation to add four justices
Democratic advocates for legislation to expand the Supreme Court from nine to 13 justices argued Thursday that doing so would right wrongs perpetrated by Republicans in recent years that resulted in a solid 6-to-3 conservative majority.
Speaking on the steps of the high court from a lectern with an “Expand the Court” placard, the lawmakers cited the decisions of then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to refuse a hearing on a nominee during the final year of President Barack Obama’s term and to push through a nominee during the final months of President Donald Trump’s term.
“Some people will say we’re packing the court,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) said. “We’re not packing it. We’re unpacking it. Senator McConnell and the Republicans packed the court over the last couple of years.”
Sen. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) echoed that argument, saying, “The Republicans stole two seats on the Supreme Court and now it is up to us to repair that damage.”
The Constitution does not spell out how many justices should be on the Supreme Court, and the advocates for expanding pointed out that the size has fluctuated in the past.
Nadler argued that 13 is a “proper number” of justices because it matches the number of federal appellate circuits.
Nadler voiced hope that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) would soon embrace the idea of expansion. At a separate news conference earlier, she said she supports allowing a commission launched by Biden to study the issue.
“Speaker Pelosi is a very good judge of events and of history,” Nadler said, adding that once the current court hands down more “destructive” decisions, “Speaker Pelosi and others will come along.”
Analysis: Biden’s CIA chief sounds warning about Afghanistan withdrawal
Biden’s central gamble on Afghanistan is this: The United States doesn’t need to keep troops garrisoned on the ground to prevent that war-torn country from once again becoming a haven for terrorists such as al-Qaeda or the Islamic State.
Biden announced Wednesday that U.S. and NATO troops will begin to withdraw May 1 and be gone entirely by Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks that led the United States to dive into the first battle of the “war on terrorism.”
“We cannot continue the cycle of extending or expanding our military presence in Afghanistan, hoping to create ideal conditions for the withdrawal, and expecting a different result,” he said.
The same day, CIA Director William J. Burns told the Senate Intelligence Committee that the withdrawal comes with a “significant risk” that groups such as al-Qaeda or ISIS might try to build up their presence in Afghanistan and again plot attacks on U.S. interests.
Pelosi says she has no plans to bring a court-expansion bill to the House floor, wants to see study of issue
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Thursday that she has no plans to allow a bill that would expand the Supreme Court to come to the House floor, instead voicing support for a commission launched by Biden to study the issue.
“No, I support the president’s commission to study such a proposal,” Pelosi said at her weekly news conference when asked if she would commit to bringing a bill backed by fellow Democrats to the floor. “I have no plans to bring it to the floor.”
Sen. Edward J. Markey (Mass.) and Rep. Jerrold Nadler (N.Y.), who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, are among those expected to appear at a news conference on the Supreme Court steps Thursday to tout their plan to increase the number of justices from nine to 13.
“I don’t know that that’s a good idea or bad idea,” Pelosi said at her news conference. “I think it’s an idea that should be considered. And I think the president is taking the right approach to have a commission to study such a thing. It’s a big step. It’s not out of the question.”
Senate Judiciary Committee chairman not ready to sign onto court-expansion legislation
As some Democrats press legislation Thursday to expand the size of the Supreme Court, others — including Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.), who has an outsize say on the matter — are not ready to embrace it.
“I just heard about it. I’m not ready to sign on yet,” Durbin, whose committee will have jurisdiction over the bill, told reporters Thursday on Capitol Hill.
Durbin said he would like to allow time for a commission created last week by Biden to do its work. That panel, launched with an executive order, will examine changes that could be made to the Supreme Court and federal judiciary, which some have argued has become too politicized.
“I think this commission of Biden is the right move,” Durbin said. “Let’s think this through carefully. This is historic.”
Asked whether he has decided whether court-expansion legislation would get a vote in his committee, Durbin said, “Not yet.”
“This is the earliest stage of the conversation — I really want to see what the commission proposes,” he said.
Sen. Wyden urges ban on sale of Americans’ personal data to ‘unfriendly’ foreign governments
A sweeping proposal by Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) would ban the sale of Americans’ personal data to “unfriendly” foreign companies and governments, expanding protections for the vast stores of sensitive information that detail every corner of modern life.
The draft bill, which Wyden began circulating to lawmakers for discussion Thursday, would join a set of federal privacy proposals that would also restrict the sale of Americans’ personal information to U.S. companies, intelligence agencies and the police.
The move could disrupt the multibillion-dollar data-broker economy that seeks to monetize the digital footprints Americans leave behind every day — cellphone locations, browsing histories and credit card purchases that are gathered, bundled and sold for marketing and intelligence purposes without government regulation or oversight and without most people being aware of what information is being shared.
Analysis: Major tech companies are taking a stand against proposed voting restrictions
More tech companies and their leaders are joining other U.S. businesses in speaking out against legislation aimed at curtailing voting rights.
Alphabet, Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft, Airbnb, Twitter, Cisco, prominent venture capital firms and other tech firms are among the hundreds of companies and individuals publicly opposing voting legislation many Republicans are trying to pass in dozens of states. The companies released a joint statement saying “voting is the lifeblood of democracy” and called on Americans to join them in taking a stand for “this most basic and fundamental right of all Americans.”
The statement ran as a full-page ad in major newspapers, including The Washington Post and the New York Times. The statement is the largest display of corporate opposition to the slew of restrictive new voting legislation, which seeks to respond to President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of voter fraud in the last election.
Court expansion comes to the fore with Democratic news conference in support, conservative television ad buy in opposition
The issue of whether to expand the size of the Supreme Court is coming to the fore Thursday, with a planned news conference by Democrats supportive of the idea and the launch of a $1 million television ad campaign by a conservative group arguing that it would be a “terrible mistake.”
Sen. Edward J. Markey (Mass.) and Rep. Jerrold Nadler (N.Y.), who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, are among those expected to appear at a news conference on the Supreme Court steps to tout their plan to increase the number of justices from nine to 13.
The move follows Biden signing an executive order last week creating an independent commission to examine changes that could be made to the Supreme Court and federal judiciary, which some have argued has become too politicized.
The high court is composed of six justices nominated by Republican presidents and three by Democrats. Advocates for expanding the size of the court argue that the small bench has led to situations where major decisions are sometimes made by one “swing” justice. The U.S. Constitution does not stipulate how many judges sit on the nation’s highest court.
Republicans, who for years prioritized stacking the federal courts with conservative judges, are fervently opposed to growing the Supreme Court bench.
Underscoring the opposition, the Judicial Crisis Network, a conservative group, announced a three-week, $1 million dollar ad buy airing nationally on cable. The ads argue that “liberal dark money” is leading Biden to reconsider his long-standing opposition to expanding the court.
The 30-second spot includes footage of Biden as a senator calling past attempts at “court-packing” a “bonehead idea.”
Biden administration imposes tough economic sanctions on Russia over cyberspying, efforts to influence presidential election
The Biden administration announced Thursday the first significant sanctions targeting the Russian economy in several years to punish the Kremlin for a cyberespionage campaign against the United States and efforts to influence the presidential election.
“Today the Biden administration is taking actions to impose costs on Russia for actions by its government and intelligence services against U.S. sovereignty and interests,” the White House said in a fact sheet on the sanctions.
The administration also sanctioned six Russian companies that support Russian spy services’ cyberhacking operations and expel 10 intelligence officers working under diplomatic cover in the United States.
The measures are an effort to make good on Biden’s vow to hold Moscow accountable for a series of operations, including the hacking operation commonly known as SolarWinds, which compromised nine federal agencies and about 100 private firms.
Analysis: Biden goes it alone on Afghanistan
He’s the first president in 40 years to have a child who served in a war zone, Biden reminded the American public in a speech Wednesday explaining his decision to withdraw all 2,500 U.S. troops remaining in Afghanistan by Sept. 11.
The president, who has said his late son should have been “the one running for president, not me,” has publicly reflected on Beau Biden during some of the most consequential moments of the past year. Biden’s decision to end the longest war in American history was no different.
“Throughout this process, my North Star has been remembering what it was like when my late son Beau was deployed to Iraq,” Biden said. “Every one of those dead are sacred human beings who left behind entire families.”
More than a dozen senior Biden officials slated to appear at hearings on Capitol Hill
More than a dozen Cabinet members and other senior administration officials are scheduled to appear on Capitol Hill on Thursday for budget and oversight hearings, including one on the administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Anthony S. Fauci, Biden’s chief medical adviser, and Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are among those scheduled to testify before the House select subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis.
The Democratic-led panel has dubbed its hearing “Reaching the Light at the End of the Tunnel: A Science-Driven Approach to Swiftly and Safely Ending the Pandemic.”
Several high-ranking intelligence and law-enforcement officials, including CIA Director William J. Burns, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and FBI Director Christopher A. Wray, are among the panelists for a House Intelligence Committee hearing on “worldwide threats.”
Cabinet officials slated to appear for House budget hearings include Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia L. Fudge.
Biden, Harris to host Asian American lawmakers in Oval Office after weeks of pressure to diversify administration
Biden and Harris are scheduled Thursday to meet in the Oval Office with the leadership team of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus after weeks of pressure from Asian American leaders to diversify the upper ranks of the administration.
Other than Vice President Harris, Biden has only one other person of Asian descent in his Cabinet, Trade Representative Katherine Tai.
Biden nominated Neera Tanden to serve as director of the Office of Management and Budget, but she withdrew her nomination after bipartisan pushback from senators, who were concerned about her sometimes pointed tweets aimed at lawmakers.
After the Atlanta-area spa shootings, in which six Asian women were killed, Sens. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) and Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) threatened to block future Biden nominees because of a dearth of representation in the administration. They withdrew that threat after receiving assurances that Biden would appoint a senior Asian American White House official.
The White House announced Wednesday that Biden has selected Erika Moritsugu, vice president of the National Partnership for Women & Families, to serve as a senior adviser overseeing outreach to Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.
Thursday’s meeting follows one Tuesday with leaders of the Congressional Black Caucus, who pressed Biden during an Oval Office meeting to follow through on a range of campaign promises, including boosting funding to educational institutions that serve Black students and taking significant action on police brutality.
Biden and Harris also plan to have lunch together on Thursday.
Biden’s top diplomat makes unannounced stop in Afghanistan after president calls for troop withdrawal
KABUL — Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unannounced stop in Afghanistan on Thursday for meetings with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, who is heading up negotiations with the Taliban, to reassure them that Washington’s support for the war-torn country will continue despite the U.S. decision to withdraw all military forces by Sept. 11.
Blinken’s trip follows a Wednesday speech by President Biden promising to end a conflict that has bedeviled his predecessors for the last two decades.
Ghani and his advisers met Blinken and his aides at Kabul’s ornate presidential palace. At the top of the meeting, Ghani told Blinken, “We respect [President Biden’s] decision and are adjusting our priorities.”