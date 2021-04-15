Democratic advocates for legislation to expand the Supreme Court from nine to 13 justices argued Thursday that doing so would right wrongs perpetrated by Republicans in recent years that resulted in a solid 6-to-3 conservative majority.

Speaking on the steps of the high court from a lectern with an “Expand the Court” placard, the lawmakers cited the decisions of then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to refuse a hearing on a nominee during the final year of President Barack Obama’s term and to push through a nominee during the final months of President Donald Trump’s term.

“Some people will say we’re packing the court,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) said. “We’re not packing it. We’re unpacking it. Senator McConnell and the Republicans packed the court over the last couple of years.”

Sen. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) echoed that argument, saying, “The Republicans stole two seats on the Supreme Court and now it is up to us to repair that damage.”

The Constitution does not spell out how many justices should be on the Supreme Court, and the advocates for expanding pointed out that the size has fluctuated in the past.

Nadler argued that 13 is a “proper number” of justices because it matches the number of federal appellate circuits.

Nadler voiced hope that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) would soon embrace the idea of expansion. At a separate news conference earlier, she said she supports allowing a commission launched by Biden to study the issue.