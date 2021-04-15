Biden administration imposes tough economic sanctions on Russia over cyberspying, efforts to influence presidential election
The Biden administration announced Thursday the first significant sanctions targeting the Russian economy in several years to punish the Kremlin for a cyberespionage campaign against the United States and efforts to influence the presidential election.
“Today the Biden administration is taking actions to impose costs on Russia for actions by its government and intelligence services against U.S. sovereignty and interests,” the White House said in a fact sheet on the sanctions.
The administration also sanctioned six Russian companies that support Russian spy services’ cyberhacking operations and expel 10 intelligence officers working under diplomatic cover in the United States.
The measures are an effort to make good on Biden’s vow to hold Moscow accountable for a series of operations, including the hacking operation commonly known as SolarWinds, which compromised nine federal agencies and about 100 private firms.
Analysis: Biden goes it alone on Afghanistan
He’s the first president in 40 years to have a child who served in a war zone, Biden reminded the American public in a speech Wednesday explaining his decision to withdraw all 2,500 U.S. troops remaining in Afghanistan by Sept. 11.
The president, who has said his late son should have been “the one running for president, not me,” has publicly reflected on Beau Biden during some of the most consequential moments of the past year. Biden’s decision to end the longest war in American history was no different.
“Throughout this process, my North Star has been remembering what it was like when my late son Beau was deployed to Iraq,” Biden said. “Every one of those dead are sacred human beings who left behind entire families.”
More than a dozen senior Biden officials slated to appear at hearings on Capitol Hill
More than a dozen Cabinet members and other senior administration officials are scheduled to appear on Capitol Hill on Thursday for budget and oversight hearings, including one on the administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Anthony S. Fauci, Biden’s chief medical adviser, and Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are among those scheduled to testify before the House select subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis.
The Democratic-led panel has dubbed its hearing “Reaching the Light at the End of the Tunnel: A Science-Driven Approach to Swiftly and Safely Ending the Pandemic.”
Several high-ranking intelligence and law-enforcement officials, including CIA Director William J. Burns, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and FBI Director Christopher A. Wray, are among the panelists for a House Intelligence Committee hearing on “worldwide threats.”
Cabinet officials slated to appear for House budget hearings include Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia L. Fudge.
Biden, Harris to host Asian American lawmakers in Oval Office after weeks of pressure to diversify administration
Biden and Harris are scheduled Thursday to meet in the Oval Office with the leadership team of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus after weeks of pressure from Asian American leaders to diversify the upper ranks of the administration.
Other than Vice President Harris, Biden has only one other person of Asian descent in his Cabinet, Trade Representative Katherine Tai.
Biden nominated Neera Tanden to serve as director of the Office of Management and Budget, but she withdrew her nomination after bipartisan pushback from senators, who were concerned about her sometimes pointed tweets aimed at lawmakers.
After the Atlanta-area spa shootings, in which six Asian women were killed, Sens. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) and Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) threatened to block future Biden nominees because of a dearth of representation in the administration. They withdrew that threat after receiving assurances that Biden would appoint a senior Asian American White House official.
The White House announced Wednesday that Biden has selected Erika Moritsugu, vice president of the National Partnership for Women & Families, to serve as a senior adviser overseeing outreach to Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.
Thursday’s meeting follows one Tuesday with leaders of the Congressional Black Caucus, who pressed Biden during an Oval Office meeting to follow through on a range of campaign promises, including boosting funding to educational institutions that serve Black students and taking significant action on police brutality.
Biden and Harris also plan to have lunch together on Thursday.
Tyler Pager and Seung Min Kim contributed to this report.
Biden’s top diplomat makes unannounced stop in Afghanistan after president calls for troop withdrawal
KABUL — Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unannounced stop in Afghanistan on Thursday for meetings with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, who is heading up negotiations with the Taliban, to reassure them that Washington’s support for the war-torn country will continue despite the U.S. decision to withdraw all military forces by Sept. 11.
Blinken’s trip follows a Wednesday speech by President Biden promising to end a conflict that has bedeviled his predecessors for the last two decades.
Ghani and his advisers met Blinken and his aides at Kabul’s ornate presidential palace. At the top of the meeting, Ghani told Blinken, “We respect [President Biden’s] decision and are adjusting our priorities.”
Capitol Police inspector general to tell Congress of sweeping failures ahead of Jan. 6 riot
House lawmakers are bracing for scathing testimony Thursday about the intelligence failures and operational lapses that left the Capitol Police woefully underprepared for the deadly pro-Trump riot on Jan. 6, after preliminary internal reviews exposed several glaring concerns.
Capitol Police Inspector General Michael Bolton is leading an ongoing investigation into why campus law enforcement failed to contain a mob and ultimately was overwhelmed by it as rioters sought to stop Congress from certifying Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.
He has disclosed his initial findings and recommendations to lawmakers in two confidential reports, the summaries and findings of which were obtained by The Washington Post ahead of Bolton’s appearance before the House Administration Committee on Thursday morning.
Biden selects a former Duckworth aide to serve as Asian American outreach director
Biden has selected Erika Moritsugu, vice president of the National Partnership for Women & Families, to serve as a senior adviser overseeing outreach to Asian American and Pacific Islander communities, the White House announced Wednesday.
The move comes after weeks of pressure from Asian American leaders to diversify the upper ranks of the White House.
Moritsugu is expected to report to Bruce Reed, Biden’s deputy chief of staff, with the rank of deputy assistant to the president, said a person familiar with the announcement who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.
Biden pledged to stop building the wall. But he just won the right to seize a Texas family’s land for it.
For years, the Cavazos family has battled the federal government for their land in South Texas, tucked along the winding Rio Grande and passed down since before that river became an international boundary.
They fought the George W. Bush and Obama administrations to preserve the property from border fencing. When President Donald Trump pushed to erect “a big, beautiful wall,” the family delayed court proceedings to wait out his plans.
But just when they thought they had won a reprieve, it was Biden — not Trump — who would end up defeating the family in their years-long fight for the ranch.
House panel approves bill to create commission on slavery reparations
A House committee on Wednesday approved legislation to create a commission to make recommendations on paying reparations to the descendants of enslaved people, the furthest the bill has advanced since it was first introduced more than 30 years ago.
As expected, the vote broke on party lines, 25 to 17.
Advocates of reparations pushed it to the forefront last year as racial justice protests were held across the country following more police killings of Black Americans, including George Floyd in Minneapolis, and it became an issue during the Democratic presidential primary contest.
In climate change fight, Interior Department becomes a battlefield
In the weeks after Biden’s inauguration, as the oil industry was facing a far less welcoming White House, a ConocoPhillips executive went pheasant hunting with the Democratic lawmaker poised to wield tremendous power in an evenly divided Senate.
The trip was a political fundraiser for Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee Chairman Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.). ConocoPhillips has a key oil project under review by the Interior Department on Alaska’s North Slope, and Manchin had just taken the gavel of the panel overseeing the department.
The next month, the White House backed away from its initial choice for Interior deputy secretary after Manchin suggested she was too hostile to fossil fuels and declined to meet with her. The senator has declined to comment about the hunting trip, and a ConocoPhillips spokesman noted that the company doesn’t advocate for specific nominations. The White House on Wednesday nominated Manchin’s proposed pick for the position: Tommy Beaudreau, an energy lawyer and former Obama administration official with deep ties to Alaska.
Accused Capitol rioter planned an escape to Switzerland, prosecutors said. Now he’ll stay in jail.
When Jeffrey Sabol returned to his Colorado home after allegedly storming the U.S. Capitol and assaulting two police officers on Jan. 6, he fried his electronic devices in the microwave, destroyed any materials he thought could be “misconstrued as anti-government” and stashed his guns at a friend’s house, prosecutors said.
Then he traveled to Boston with plans to hop a flight to Switzerland in a plot to avoid extradition, according to court documents.
He never ended up flying to Europe. But thanks to that plan, the 51-year-old geophysicist will now stay in custody until he goes to trial on the eight misdemeanor and felony offenses he faces over his alleged role in the insurrection.