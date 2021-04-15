Biden and Harris are scheduled Thursday to meet in the Oval Office with the leadership team of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus after weeks of pressure from Asian American leaders to diversify the upper ranks of the administration.

Other than Vice President Harris, Biden has only one other person of Asian descent in his Cabinet, Trade Representative Katherine Tai.

Biden nominated Neera Tanden to serve as director of the Office of Management and Budget, but she withdrew her nomination after bipartisan pushback from senators, who were concerned about her sometimes pointed tweets aimed at lawmakers.

After the Atlanta-area spa shootings, in which six Asian women were killed, Sens. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) and Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) threatened to block future Biden nominees because of a dearth of representation in the administration. They withdrew that threat after receiving assurances that Biden would appoint a senior Asian American White House official.

The White House announced Wednesday that Biden has selected Erika Moritsugu, vice president of the National Partnership for Women & Families, to serve as a senior adviser overseeing outreach to Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.

Thursday’s meeting follows one Tuesday with leaders of the Congressional Black Caucus, who pressed Biden during an Oval Office meeting to follow through on a range of campaign promises, including boosting funding to educational institutions that serve Black students and taking significant action on police brutality.

Biden and Harris also plan to have lunch together on Thursday.