Why are both leaders so keen to meet in person, and why does the meeting matter?

Face-to-face meetings are important in diplomacy

With its traditional focus on national interests and power, international relations scholarship often dismissed personal diplomacy as trivial or inconsequential. However, recent work has highlighted the importance of in-person diplomacy for communicating intentions, building trust, signaling confidence and influencing foreign public opinion.

Seeing virtual diplomacy as an inadequate substitute, Tokyo advocated actively for an in-person summit. In announcing the visit, press secretary Jen Psaki emphasized that the U.S. invitation to Suga as the “first in-person visit from a foreign leader” reflects “the importance we place on our bilateral relationship with Japan, and our friendship and partnership with the Japanese people.” The two governments share a common objective to signal the strength of their alliance, and they are eager to work together to pursue their mutual interests and confront joint concerns.

The meeting may project a favorable image for Biden, who campaigned as a statesman and uniter but is encountering strong Republican opposition to his legislative agenda. This summit has strong, bipartisan support: A Senate resolution, co-sponsored by senators Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) and Jim Haggerty (R-Tenn.), a former ambassador to Japan, welcomes Suga to the U.S. and highlights the U.S.-Japan alliance as “a cornerstone of global peace and stability.”

Japan is a key defender of the liberal international order

Why is Biden prioritizing Japan for his first in-person meeting? Japan is a long-standing democracy and a U.S. security ally, and a sometimes underappreciated partner on a wide range of international issues. It’s also the world’s third-largest economy. Japan has gradually loosened restrictions on its military capabilities and deepened security cooperation with U.S. military forces.

And Japan has become a crucial supporter of the liberal international order, to which Biden seeks to recommit in the wake of the Trump presidency. Over the past four years, the Trump administration openly criticized and undermined core pillars of the order — free trade, democracy and international institutions. Japan responded by stepping in to resuscitate the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement, articulate the Free and Open Indo-Pacific vision, deepen cooperation under the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue and pursue a geoeconomic strategy to counter China’s economic clout.

Japan is thus a crucial partner as the Biden administration seeks to revamp U.S. foreign policy and reorient toward East Asia — and manage rocky relations with China. Japan may also be increasingly willing to move beyond its quiet diplomacy and join the U.S. in condemning human rights abuses in China and Myanmar.

The U.S. and Japan also seek major changes in climate and energy policy

A further issue that binds Biden and Suga together is climate change. Biden quickly reversed Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris agreement on climate change, and his infrastructure plan seeks large investments in green energy. Suga has also emphasized climate change as a key issue for his government, committing to net zero emissions by 2050. This is an important change from the previous Abe government, which did little to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and received widespread criticism for promoting coal-fired power plants.

Putting climate change and clean energy front and center is a way for the two leaders to distinguish themselves from their predecessors and develop new areas of bilateral cooperation. Enhanced U.S.-Japan energy cooperation, for instance, plays into a larger geostrategic response, both in the region and around the world. As the U.S. and Japan seek to present an alternative to China’s Belt and Road Initiative, energy cooperation will become an important area for collaboration, along with other areas of infrastructure building.

And there’s unfinished business from the Trump years

The summit will also provide an opportunity for leadership and cooperation on the covid-19 pandemic, which has revealed shortcomings in global health cooperation and diplomacy and raised questions about the resiliency of democracy in the face of major crises. Japan has promoted the merits of its own response, which emphasizes contact tracing and preventing clusters. It will also seek further vaccine cooperation to build on the Quad’s vaccine initiative to finance the manufacture of U.S.-developed vaccines in India with support from Japan and Australia.

And there’s also plenty of unfinished business from the Trump administration. The 2019 bilateral trade agreement postponed difficult issues like auto tariffs, and Japanese officials hope to bring the U.S. back into the Trans-Pacific Partnership framework. Aside from reversing U.S. disengagement, Japan sees an opportunity to repair the damage and cooperate on practical reforms to strengthen the international institutional architecture.

There’s a lot at stake — Friday’s summit will lay out a cooperative agenda and set the tone for the bilateral relationship under the two leaders. Suga is also likely to issue an invitation for Biden to attend the Tokyo Olympics, which is moving ahead this summer. A Biden visit may help soften public opposition to the games, which has intensified due to Japan’s slow vaccine rollout and sexist remarks by organizing officials. An in-person meeting in Tokyo may also benefit Suga politically as he considers the timing of the next lower house election, which he must hold before October.

