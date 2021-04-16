Biden on Friday will hold a formal Rose Garden news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, capping an afternoon of meetings with the first foreign leader to visit the White House in person during Biden’s young presidency.

Suga, who landed in the United States on Thursday, is scheduled to arrive at the White House early Friday afternoon for what the administration is billing as an “official working visit.”

According to the White House, Biden and Suga will meet first in the Oval Office before moving to the State Dining Room for an expanded bilateral meeting. The two leaders will then move outside to the Rose Garden to field questions from U.S. and Japanese reporters.

Until now, Biden’s initial meetings with other world leaders have all been done via video because of the coronavirus pandemic. Biden has not yet traveled overseas as president.