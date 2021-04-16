Analysis: Biden’s pick to lead Medicare and Medicaid knows the policy weeds
Chiquita Brooks-LaSure appears well on her way to becoming the next administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, possibly before the month is out.
If confirmed by the Senate, she’ll be the agency’s first leader with specific expertise in all three of its biggest programs: Medicare, Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act.
“What is interesting about Chiquita’s career is she’s been at the most ground level of policy, helping to craft regulations that are very esoteric and fine-tuned — very technical aspects of Medicare and Medicaid policy,” said Nancy-Ann DeParle, who led CMS under former president Bill Clinton.
Analysis: This GOP senator wants to overhaul unions in America
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) has been quietly carving out an unusual role in the Republican Party as a supporter of organized labor and advocate for what he has described as more equitable capitalism for the past several years.
Rubio has previously expressed support for the right to organize — citing a Culinary Workers Union strike with his father as one of his “earliest political memories” — but his policy interest in American workers piqued after the 2016 election. And last month, Rubio penned a surprising op-ed in endorsing the efforts of the workers at Amazon's Bessemer warehouse in their fight to unionize.
For all of ex-president Donald Trump’s bluster about the White working class, pro-union conservatives are still few and far between. But Rubio’s office said the number of private responses from congressional Republicans applauding the Florida lawmaker’s op-ed was “stunning.”
Biden and Japan’s Suga to hold Rose Garden news conference capping afternoon of meetings
Biden on Friday will hold a formal Rose Garden news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, capping an afternoon of meetings with the first foreign leader to visit the White House in person during Biden’s young presidency.
Suga, who landed in the United States on Thursday, is scheduled to arrive at the White House early Friday afternoon for what the administration is billing as an “official working visit.”
According to the White House, Biden and Suga will meet first in the Oval Office before moving to the State Dining Room for an expanded bilateral meeting. The two leaders will then move outside to the Rose Garden to field questions from U.S. and Japanese reporters.
Until now, Biden’s initial meetings with other world leaders have all been done via video because of the coronavirus pandemic. Biden has not yet traveled overseas as president.
Following Suga’s departure, Biden is scheduled to return home to Wilmington, Del., where he plans to spend the weekend.
Biden signals Asia as high priority by hosting Japan’s Suga as first foreign leader at the White House
Biden is making a point as he welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to the White House on Friday, using the first in-person visit by a foreign leader to emphasize that his administration sees Asia as its highest priority.
The coveted first invitation is intended to reward a strategic ally that was buffeted by transactional and sometimes capricious treatment under President Donald Trump, and to send a signal to China that Biden plans to firm up America’s Asian alliances. Biden plans to follow up with an invitation to South Korean President Moon Jae-in next month.
“Japan’s getting its marquee treatment because the Biden administration has identified the Indo-Pacific as its most important region and China as its greatest geopolitical challenge,” said Michael J. Green, an Asia expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
Biden administration poised to change Trump restrictions on fetal tissue research
The Biden administration is preparing to announce Friday that it will alter Trump-era restrictions on federal funding of research that uses fetal tissue, according to the nation’s top health official, potentially allowing a resumption of thwarted scientific studies into covid-19 treatments, HIV and other diseases.
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra told Capitol Hill lawmakers Thursday that the National Institutes of Health would make an announcement about what he characterized as a fetal tissue ban.
Becerra did not disclose details of the imminent policy shift. Still, he made clear, as he has before, that he opposes the research-restricting rules that President Donald Trump established in 2019 at the urging of abortion foes and other social conservatives crucial to his political base.
A cybersecurity expert who promoted claims of fraud in the 2020 election is leading the GOP-backed recount of millions of ballots in Arizona
The nearly 2.1 million ballots cast in Maricopa County, Ariz., last fall are currently packaged in 40 cardboard shrink-wrapped boxes and stacked on 45 pallets in a county facility in Phoenix known as “the vault,” due to its sophisticated security and special fire-suppression system.
But on order of the Republican-led state Senate, the ballots and the county’s voting equipment are scheduled to be trucked away next week — handed over for a new recount and audit spurred by unsubstantiated claims that fraud or errors tainted President Biden’s win in Arizona’s largest county.
The ballots will be scrutinized not by election officials, but by a group of private companies led by a private Florida-based firm, whose owner has promoted claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent and who has been cited as an expert by allies of former president Donald Trump seeking to cast doubt on the election in other parts of the country.
Sens. Kaine and Warner want to make Virginia’s gun restrictions go national
It was midnight 14 years ago Friday when Tim Kaine answered a knock on the door in his Tokyo hotel room. Then the governor of Virginia, he had just arrived in Japan with a delegation of business leaders for a days-long trade mission.
“There has been a horrible tragedy in Virginia,” his security detail told him.
The Virginia Tech campus in Blacksburg was still on lockdown. A gunman had killed 32 students and teachers before turning the weapon on himself. Kaine, sleepless, returned to Virginia on the next flight out, traveling from hospital to hospital to visit the wounded once he arrived.
Buttigieg casts proposed transportation budget as down payment on infrastructure
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg presented his department’s budget to lawmakers Thursday as a miniature version of the administration’s mammoth infrastructure plan, with new money for transit, rail and racial justice.
Buttigieg cast the spending as a down payment toward the $2.25 trillion infrastructure package President Biden has outlined, calling the budget “a beginning on investments that we know we’ll need to make on a larger order to really meet the moment.”
The White House is also proposing a $3.2 billion increase in the Transportation Department’s discretionary budget to $25.6 billion, a boost of about 14 percent.
How the Justice Department came to investigate Rep. Matt Gaetz
The missive arrived at an Orlando-area preparatory school in October 2019, outlining a damaging allegation against a music teacher there.
The teacher, in the letter’s telling, had had an inappropriate sexual relationship with the purported student who had written it. And the writer claimed to offer proof: private Facebook messages in which the teacher, Brian Beute, told his alleged victim: “Please remember to keep this a secret. I could go to jail.”
Beute, who had recently announced his candidacy in the local tax collector’s race, knew the allegation was a lie, as investigators quickly determined. But what he could not foresee is how the ploy to sabotage his run for local office would drag the seedy politics in Seminole County, Fla., into the national spotlight and put a U.S. congressman with close ties to former president Donald Trump in the crosshairs of a Justice Department investigation.