House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is threatening to “bring action” against Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) after she appeared in Minnesota over the weekend and said protesters should “get more confrontational” if former police officer Derek Chauvin is not found guilty of murdering George Floyd.

“Maxine Waters is inciting violence in Minneapolis — just as she has incited it in the past,” McCarthy said in tweet Sunday night in which he urged House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to discipline Waters.

“If Speaker Pelosi doesn’t act against this dangerous rhetoric, I will bring action this week,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy did not spell out what action he might take. Speculation has centered on a possible censure resolution.

Waters appeared Saturday at a protest in Brooklyn Center, Minn., where she spoke to a crowd about police reforms and said she supports charges of murder rather than manslaughter against Kimberly Potter, the former police officer accused of fatally shooting 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop.

While there, Waters spoke to reporters about the nearby trial of Chauvin, in which closing arguments are scheduled to begin Monday. Prosecutors have alleged Chauvin’s use of an unauthorized neck restraint on Floyd led to his death.