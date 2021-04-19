Rep. McCarthy threatens to ‘bring action’ against Rep. Waters over comments on potential Chauvin verdict
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is threatening to “bring action” against Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) after she appeared in Minnesota over the weekend and said protesters should “get more confrontational” if former police officer Derek Chauvin is not found guilty of murdering George Floyd.
“Maxine Waters is inciting violence in Minneapolis — just as she has incited it in the past,” McCarthy said in tweet Sunday night in which he urged House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to discipline Waters.
“If Speaker Pelosi doesn’t act against this dangerous rhetoric, I will bring action this week,” McCarthy said.
McCarthy did not spell out what action he might take. Speculation has centered on a possible censure resolution.
Waters appeared Saturday at a protest in Brooklyn Center, Minn., where she spoke to a crowd about police reforms and said she supports charges of murder rather than manslaughter against Kimberly Potter, the former police officer accused of fatally shooting 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop.
While there, Waters spoke to reporters about the nearby trial of Chauvin, in which closing arguments are scheduled to begin Monday. Prosecutors have alleged Chauvin’s use of an unauthorized neck restraint on Floyd led to his death.
Waters said that if Chauvin is acquitted of murder charges: “We’ve got to stay on the street. And we’ve got to get more active. We’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.”
Biden to host bipartisan group of lawmakers on infrastructure plan
Biden plans Monday to meet with a bipartisan group of lawmakers in the Oval Office as he continues to push a $2 trillion jobs and infrastructure plan that faces a lengthy road ahead in Congress amid competing demands from members of both parties.
The American Jobs Plan aims to make an array of investments in roads, bridges, rail, public transit, clean water, broadband and other forms of infrastructure.
Biden has continued to insist that he wants a bipartisan deal, even as Democrats in Congress maneuver to move ahead alone if they can’t get buy-in from Republicans. Even that approach would require extensive negotiations, as Democrats have few votes to spare in a narrowly divided House and cannot afford defections in the evenly divided Senate.
Monday’s meeting comes at the outset of a busy week for Biden culminating in a virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, an event he is hosting as the administration seeks to reassert global leadership on climate issues. The White House says 40 world leaders have been invited to participate.
Kamala Harris set to showcase policy chops by touting Biden infrastructure plan
Vice President Harris will deliver her first major speech on the economy on Monday in North Carolina as she continues her push to tout the Biden administration’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan.
In doing so, she is highlighting at least one piece of the proposal stemming directly from a 2019 bill she introduced as a California senator to electrify the nation’s school buses, which make up 90 percent of the nation’s total bus fleet, according to three senior administration officials.
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan, the former head of North Carolina’s environmental agency, will accompany Harris in the state. The EPA, along with the Department of Energy, will be key to the administration’s broader $174 billion electric vehicle push.
Fact Checker: Biden’s claim that gun owners support his gun-control proposals
“The folks who own weapons, the folks who own guns, they support universal background checks. The majority of them think we should not be selling assault weapons.”
— Biden, in remarks at a news conference with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan, April 16
Challenged by a reporter about whether he is doing enough to stem gun violence, Biden said he was pressing ahead with legislation to deal with what he called “a national embarrassment.” He then observed that even gun owners support the gun-control measures he supports.
Congress faces renewed pressure on gun control after Indiana’s red-flag law fails to thwart FedEx shooter
A Senate Democrat leading negotiations seeking to compromise with Republicans on gun-control legislation said Sunday he is hopeful that last week’s mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis will hasten a breakthrough.
“I hope this will increase the changes to get something done,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said in an interview. “We’ve been engaged in consistent discussions with Republicans. Interest in this issue does get elevated [for Republicans] when there are more high-profile shootings.”
The renewed momentum for gun-control legislation following House action in March comes as authorities in Indiana say they do not know what broke down in the existing process that is meant to prevent the bloodshed that took place. That legislation includes background checks for gun purchases but not red-flag language aimed at temporarily denying guns to those who could be a danger to themselves or others.
With Afghanistan decision, Biden restores foreign policymaking process that Trump had largely abandoned
Three months after taking office, Biden has reestablished the formal decision process, which his predecessor seemed determined to destroy, that has guided U.S. administrations through foreign policymaking since World War II.
Afghanistan was among the first major issues on which the process, organized and directed by the National Security Council, became fully operational. Dozens of high-level meetings were held, including four separate sessions with the president in the Situation Room. Military, intelligence and diplomatic assessments were compiled, and consultations were held with allies and lawmakers.
Yet at the end of the day, Biden did not budge from where he began nearly 13 years ago, when a visit to Afghanistan as vice president-elect convinced him, he said last week, that “more and endless American military force could not create or sustain a durable Afghan government.”
White House removes scientist picked by Trump official to lead key climate report
White House officials have removed Betsy Weatherhead, an experienced atmospheric scientist tapped by a Donald Trump appointee, from her position overseeing the U.S. government’s definitive report on the effects of climate change. According to two officials, she has been reassigned to the U.S. Geological Survey, the Interior Department’s scientific arm.
The officials, a senior scientist at USGS and another with ties to the U.S. Global Change Research Program, which coordinates the report, both spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss personnel issues.
Officials at the White House Office of Science Technology Policy, which oversees the research program, made the decision to reassign Weatherhead, these people said. Jane Lubchenco, who was head of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration during President Barack Obama’s first term, leads climate matters at the OSTP.