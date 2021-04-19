That builds on a long history in which people of Asian descent have been scapegoated and blamed for disease outbreaks. In a recent article, two of us, Turkmen and Dionne, examined pandemic-related discrimination in global and historical perspective. We found that in a context of racial inequality, pandemics like covid-19 further marginalize already oppressed groups.

How we did our research

Story continues below advertisement

“Othering” during pandemics is neither new nor unique to the United States. As social scientists define it, othering happens when one group of people — usually a majority group — treats a marginalized group as if something were wrong with them, pointing to perceived “flaws” in the out-group’s appearance, practice, or norms. By extension, we consider “pandemic othering” to be such marginalization during a pandemic.

Advertisement

To study pandemic othering and blame, we reviewed survey data and media accounts from the ongoing covid-19 crisis. More specifically, we reviewed reporting in major international media outlets like the New York Times, Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, CNN, and BBC News between January 1 and July 31, 2020. We also examined media accounts and published research articles and books covering earlier pandemics of smallpox, the bubonic plague, influenza, HIV/AIDS, SARS, and Ebola. Here’s what we learned.

Othering and blame for the pandemic has targeted marginalized groups — and not just in the United States

Story continues below advertisement

After the coronavirus spread from Wuhan, China to the rest of the world, Chinese people and others of Asian descent were targeted and blamed for the pandemic. Anti-Asian hate crimes surged – in the U.S. and globally.

Advertisement

The Stop AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) Hate report documented 3,795 hate incidents between March 19, 2020 and February 28, 2021. These incidents ranged from verbal and online harassment to physical assaults. For instance, one person reported that when shopping at a New York City grocery store, a man screamed, using obscenities, that they were “a disgusting … animal” and told them to “go back home” and “get out of the … country.”

According to analysis by social scientists Jennifer Lee and Karthick Ramakrishnan using data from a survey conducted by AAPI Data and SurveyMonkey in March 2021, more than 2 million Asian American adults in the U.S. have endured hate crimes or hate incidents since the pandemic began.

Story continues below advertisement

Analysts and lawmakers have linked this spike in hate incidents to political leaders’ rhetoric. Former U.S. President Donald Trump repeatedly referred to covid-19 as the “Chinese virus” and associated slurs; several other politicians, media figures and his supporters have followed suit.

Advertisement

That’s happened not just in the U.S., but globally , our news media coverage review found. News outlets and scholars have documented anti-Asian discrimination in Australia, Canada, and Italy, among other countries. In February 2020, for example, a Singaporean exchange student in the United Kingdom was badly beaten, with assailants accusing him of bringing covid-19 into the country.

But we found that other marginalized groups have also been attacked and blamed for the pandemic, even when they’re not of Asian descent. For example, in India, the Hindu nationalist government blame d an Islamic seminary for spreading covid-19 – and anti-Muslim disinformation and violence in India has persisted. In Guangzhou, China, after news media reported that five Nigerians tested positive for the virus, other Africans were kicked out of their housing and forced into quarantine and testing. In Tunisia, refugees and migrants reported being treated as carriers and facing more xenophobic discrimination in accessing healthcare.

Story continues below advertisement

In pandemics, people often target minorities with othering, blame, and scapegoating.

Advertisement

During and after the 2003 SARS epidemic, which first emerged in China, many people avoided Chinatowns in New York City and Toronto, imagining them as sites of contagion and risk. That’s just one example of some people associating Chinese communities with disease and stigmatizing and discriminating against Chinese and Chinese-descended people.

Likewise, during the 2013 to 2016 Ebola epidemic centered in West Africa, U.S. Republican politicians and anchors of conservative media shows politicized the crisis, falsely associating Ebola with migrant children entering the country from its southern border with Mexico. African immigrants and their children suffered discrimination in New York, New Jersey, and especially in Texas, after a Liberian national visiting the Dallas-Fort Worth area tested positive for Ebola in 2014.

Going further back in history, we found that during smallpox outbreaks in the late nineteenth century, Americans and Canadians discriminated against and assaulted Chinese immigrants. In the 1870s, San Franciscans blamed Chinese immigrants for spreading smallpox and labeled Chinatown “a laboratory of infection . ” In 1892, a mob rioted in Calgary’s Chinese district after an outbreak of smallpox was linked to a Chinese laundry.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Current anti-Asian violence in the U.S. spotlights need for intersectional analysis.

Looking back, we can see that our earlier research neglected to take an explicitly intersectional approach – by which we mean an approach that recognizes how several forms of disadvantage can compound in ways that create obstacles not understood by thinking about racism, sexism, capitalism and other such systems in isolation from one another.

Among the 3,795 hate incidents documented by Stop AAPI Hate, women reported 2.3 times as many hate incidents as men. That could be because women were more likely to report, or it could reveal that being female and Asian multiply someone’s vulnerability. That would be consistent with work by scholars documenting harmful media and societal stereotypes of Asian women as passive or submissive.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

These compounded stereotypes became painfully visible in the Atlanta killing spree. The broader trend of anti-Asian violence in the United States and around the world illustrate that scholars need to examine pandemic othering using an intersectional framework. Our research suggests a need to take that analysis beyond the United States and beyond the contemporary pandemic.

Fulya Felicity Turkmen (@fulyafelicity) is a doctoral student in political science at UC Riverside. Her research examines international migration, citizenship, ethics of immigration, and forced migration.