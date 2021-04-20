That covers an enormous geographic area and a bewildering number of challenges. But the proximity to Biden’s Afghanistan announcement last week makes it likely that McKenzie will face pressing questions about the withdrawal plan.

Story continues below advertisement

Like other top Pentagon brass, the general did not support the president’s approach, my colleagues Karen DeYoung and Missy Ryan reported Sunday:

“U.S. officials said that Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, and Gen. Austin ‘Scottie’ Miller, commander of U.S. and NATO troops, all advocated a conditions-based approach, additional time for negotiation, or, at a minimum, keeping some sort of residual counterterrorism force on the ground in Afghanistan. The generals said that the fall of Kabul to the Taliban, waves of Afghan refugees rushing to neighboring countries and Europe, and the reemergence of al-Qaeda as a potent terrorist threat were very real possibilities.”

Here are four possible lines of inquiry at today’s hearing.

1. Does pulling the U.S. military out of Afghanistan make the United States less safe from potential extremist attacks?

Biden’s central gamble, I wrote last week, is that the United States does not need boots on the ground in Afghanistan to prevent that war-torn country from once again becoming a launchpad for terrorists like al-Qaeda or the Islamic State.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Even as the president laid out plans to start the withdrawal by May 1 and wrap it up by the 20th anniversary of the worst extremist attack on U.S. soil, CIA Director William J. Burns testified the shift came with a “significant risk” those two groups would try to build back up and again plot strikes on U.S. interests.

“When the time comes for the U.S. military to withdraw, the U.S. government's ability to collect and act on threats will diminish. That's simply a fact,” Burns testified at the annual Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on “Worldwide Threats.”

“But we will work very hard at CIA and with all of our partners to try to provide the kind of strategic warning to others in the U.S. government that enables them and us to address that threat if it starts to materialize,” he promised.

Story continues below advertisement

Look for McKenzie to be grilled on how the U.S. military will mitigate the reduction in on-the-ground intelligence gathering, how it will respond should any terrorists groups set up camps and plot against America, and whether and how it might support Afghan forces in future clashes with the Taliban.

2. Can the Afghan government and military stand up to the Taliban?

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani promised last week “Afghanistan’s proud security and defense forces are fully capable of defending its people and country.” The country’s national security adviser, Hamdullah Mohib, said in late March that Afghan forces “can hold on their own” as long as they have Western financial support.

An unclassified report released early this month by the director of national intelligence paints a bleaker picture.

“The Taliban is likely to make gains on the battlefield, and the Afghan Government will struggle to hold the Taliban at bay if the coalition withdraws support,” the report said. “Kabul continues to face setbacks on the battlefield, and the Taliban is confident it can achieve military victory.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The DNI report also warned of a “low” likelihood the Taliban and the Afghan government would work out a peace deal over the coming year. The two sides opened negotiations in September in Doha, Qatar, but the talks have stalled.

Some of the Democratic criticisms of Biden’s plan have centered on the fate of Afghan women and girls, oppressed under Taliban rule until U.S. forces overthrew the Islamist militia in late 2001. The withdrawal “undermines our commitment to the Afghan people, particularly Afghan women,” Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) said in a statement last week.

3. What do we expect from Pakistan?

Nearly a decade after U.S. special operators raided a compound in Pakistan and killed al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, policymakers in Washington will have to puzzle out what the U.S. withdrawal might mean for the stability of Afghanistan’s nuclear-armed neighbor.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

At the New York Times, Mujib Mashal, Salman Masood, and Zia ur-Rehman reported last week:

“In President Biden’s decision to withdraw all American forces from Afghanistan by September, Pakistan’s powerful military establishment finally gets its wish after decades of bloody intrigue: the exit of a disruptive superpower from a backyard where the [Pakistani spy service] I.S.I. had established strong influence through a friendly Taliban regime before the U.S. invaded in 2001.

An Afghan collapse would be likely to send rivers of refugees into Pakistan, taxing the resources of what the Times called “a fragile, nuclear-armed state already reeling from a crashed economy, waves of social unrest, agitation by oppressed minorities and a percolating Islamic militancy of its own that it is struggling to contain."

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Worse, they wrote “[a] Taliban return to power, either through a civil war or through a peace deal that gives them a share of power, would embolden the extremist movements in Pakistan that share the same source of ideological mentorship in the thousands of religious seminaries spread across Pakistan. Those groups have shown no hesitation in antagonizing the country’s government.”

4. What would you have done differently?

This is a bit of a throwaway. It’s rare for active duty military commanders to lay bare their differences of opinion with the commander in chief, rather than fall in line once a decision has been made.

Still, hawkish critics of Biden’s decision may try to exploit any differences between the Pentagon and civilian leaders, who are entrusted by the Constitution with the last word on such matters.

What’s happening now

To start your day with a full political briefing, sign up for our Power Up newsletter.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

“ DHS watchdog declined to pursue investigations into Secret Service during Trump administration, documents show ,” by Carol D. Leonnig: “The chief federal watchdog for the Secret Service blocked investigations proposed by career staff last year to scrutinize the agency’s handling of the George Floyd protests in Lafayette Square and the spread of the coronavirus in its ranks... Both matters involved decisions by then-President Donald Trump that may have affected actions by the agency. ... DHS investigators argued that both investigations were essential to their office’s duty to hold the department and the Secret Service accountable.” by Carol D. Leonnig: “The chief federal watchdog for the Secret Service blocked investigations proposed by career staff last year to scrutinize the agency’s handling of the George Floyd protests in Lafayette Square and the spread of the coronavirus in its ranks... Both matters involved decisions by then-President Donald Trump that may have affected actions by the agency. ... DHS investigators argued that both investigations were essential to their office’s duty to hold the department and the Secret Service accountable.”

“ Dan Bongino isn’t just taking over where Rush Limbaugh left off — he’s building a conservative media universe ,” by Manuel Roig-Franzia: “Bongino’s counsel before the 2020 election obviously wasn’t enough to undo the downward trajectory of Trump’s reelection hopes. But while so many others left the Trump era gravely wounded ... Bongino has emerged better positioned than ever to shape the contours of the right wing. ... Now, leveraging his personal wealth, growing fame and connections, Bongino’s been eyeing more tech acquisitions. ... Just this month, Bongino’s footprint expanded significantly as he was selected to fill the national daytime radio spot once occupied by [Limbaugh]. ... The radio program is just a piece of what could lie ahead, making one wonder whether Bongino’s ultimate impact could be as an entrepreneur even more than as a commentator.” by Manuel Roig-Franzia: “Bongino’s counsel before the 2020 election obviously wasn’t enough to undo the downward trajectory of Trump’s reelection hopes. But while so many others left the Trump era gravely wounded ... Bongino has emerged better positioned than ever to shape the contours of the right wing. ... Now, leveraging his personal wealth, growing fame and connections, Bongino’s been eyeing more tech acquisitions. ... Just this month, Bongino’s footprint expanded significantly as he was selected to fill the national daytime radio spot once occupied by [Limbaugh]. ... The radio program is just a piece of what could lie ahead, making one wonder whether Bongino’s ultimate impact could be as an entrepreneur even more than as a commentator.”

“FedEx shooter visited ‘white supremacist’ sites and surrendered a shotgun, but didn’t trigger red-flag law,” by Katie Shepherd: “More than a year before he shot and killed eight employees at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Brandon Hole’s family asked authorities to intervene when the then-18-year-old threatened suicide by pointing an unloaded shotgun at police officers. When Indianapolis police searched Hole’s bedroom on March 3, 2020, they confiscated the newly purchased gun. Then, they noticed ‘white supremacist websites’ on his computer, according to a police report released ... Yet after the incident, prosecutors did not try to use Indiana’s red-flag law, which could have prevented Hole from obtaining the two guns he used in his mass shooting last week.” by Katie Shepherd: “More than a year before he shot and killed eight employees at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Brandon Hole’s family asked authorities to intervene when the then-18-year-old threatened suicide by pointing an unloaded shotgun at police officers. When Indianapolis police searched Hole’s bedroom on March 3, 2020, they confiscated the newly purchased gun. Then, they noticed ‘white supremacist websites’ on his computer, according to a police report released ... Yet after the incident, prosecutors did not try to use Indiana’s red-flag law, which could have prevented Hole from obtaining the two guns he used in his mass shooting last week.”

… and beyond

“ Nearly all cash crops are genetically engineered now ,” by the Counter’s Ignacio Calderon: “The number of crops modified to be herbicide-tolerant and insect-resistant has increased dramatically since 2000. That year, a quarter of corn planted was genetically engineered. Now, 20 years later, about 92 percent of corn planted is genetically modified. Soybeans and cotton have followed similar trends.” by the Counter’s Ignacio Calderon: “The number of crops modified to be herbicide-tolerant and insect-resistant has increased dramatically since 2000. That year, a quarter of corn planted was genetically engineered. Now, 20 years later, about 92 percent of corn planted is genetically modified. Soybeans and cotton have followed similar trends.”

“Just before midnight, DeSantis reveals tax on consumers,” by the Orlando Sentinel: “Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law late Monday a bill that will cost Florida consumers who shop online an estimated $1 billion a year in sales taxes, with the money used to cut business taxes. The governor’s office announced the decision at 11:23 p.m. Monday in an email that contained no comment.” by the Orlando Sentinel: “Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law late Monday a bill that will cost Florida consumers who shop online an estimated $1 billion a year in sales taxes, with the money used to cut business taxes. The governor’s office announced the decision at 11:23 p.m. Monday in an email that contained no comment.”

The first 100 days

Biden’s infrastructure plan is being shaped by the White House’s decision to enlist a broad base of support.

“When it comes to the beneficiaries of Biden’s infrastructure proposal, the Weatherization Assistance Program ranks among the big winners. The White House touted it as part of its $213 billion effort to build, preserve and retrofit homes, predicting it will ‘put union building trade workers to work upgrading homes and businesses to save families money,’ ” Juliet Eilperin, Michael Laris and Jeff Stein report

“There’s just one problem: Independent analyses suggest that the program ... isn’t a cost-efficient climate strategy. ... The weatherization plan is one of several embedded in Biden’s infrastructure proposal that reflect how political pragmatism has shaped the new administration’s governing style. Rather than seek the perfect policy answer ... they are focused on solutions that can muster a broad base of support.”

“The political pressure is only expected to increase as the White House looks to secure enough votes to pass a big package. Many influential interest groups and lawmakers are fighting to include different ideas. ... White House officials said they crafted the infrastructure proposal with several goals in mind, including addressing historical inequities and fostering jobs while also cutting carbon emissions.”

The administration has a plan to improve the electric grid's cybersecurity.

The Biden administration is launching a 100-day plan to shore up the cybersecurity of the nation's electricity infrastructure, it is announcing today,” our colleagues Tonya Riley and Aaron Schaffer write in Tuesday's Cybersecurity 202 . “The plan, a joint effort between the Energy Department and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, focuses on helping operators in the electricity industry modernize their security systems and implement new technologies to detect and mitigate threats.”

Unaccompanied migrant children often spend weeks in the government’s care — even if their parents are eager to claim them.

“The U.S. government has never had so many migrant teens and children in its care, with more than 20,000 held in Health and Human Services shelters and another 2,200 in border facilities waiting for shelter beds to open up,” Maria Sacchetti and Nick Miroff report . “More than 40 percent of the minors released by the government have at least one parent already living in the United States, but HHS has been taking 25 days on average to approve release and grant custody to the mother or father, a number that dipped to 22 days Thursday, according to the latest internal data reviewed by The Post. It takes an average of 33 days to release minors to other immediate relatives, such as siblings.”

Biden and Harris are meeting with Congressional Hispanic Caucus members to discuss immigration and diversity in the administration.

“Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.), chairman of the Hispanic Caucus, and nine other lawmakers are planning to attend Tuesday’s meeting, according to the White House. It follows similar sessions with groups of Asian American and Black lawmakers in recent weeks,” John Wagner reports

Senate Democrats will renew their push for a national expansion of voting rights Tuesday.

“Senators on the Judiciary Committee will take testimony from elected officials, academics and advocates at opposite ends of the partisan fight over voting that has erupted since the 2020 election. But the dominant witness is expected to be [Georgia’s] Stacey Abrams,” the Times’s Nicholas Fandos reports . “Abrams plans to argue that the states like hers across the country are witnessing ‘a resurgence of Jim Crow-style voter suppression measures sweeping across state legislatures grounded in the ‘big lie’ about the 2020 election,’ according to prepared remarks.”

A coalition of Black faith leaders in Georgia are calling for a boycott of Home Depot over the state’s new voting law. The leaders are “arguing that the company has abdicated its responsibility as a good corporate citizen by not pushing back on the state’s new voting law,” The leaders are “arguing that the company has abdicated its responsibility as a good corporate citizen by not pushing back on the state’s new voting law,” the Times’s Nick Corasaniti reports . “The call nonetheless represents a new phase in the battle over voting rights in Georgia, where many Democrats and civil rights groups have been reluctant to support boycotts, viewing them as risking unfair collateral damage for the companies’ workers. But the coalition of faith leaders pointed to the use of boycotts in the civil rights movement.”

Quote of the day

“I would describe it as isolationist, protectionist and, to a certain extent, nativist,” former president George W. Bush said of today's GOP during a “Today” show appearance.

Eyes on Minnesota

Biden called George Floyd's family Monday, Philonise Floyd said.

“He knows how it is to lose a family member, and he knows the process of what we’re going through, so he just let us know he was praying for us and hoping that everything would come out to be okay,” Philonise Floyd told NBC’s “Today” show.

Speaking to reporters Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki “was careful not to say what Biden thinks the verdict should be in the case,” John Wagner reports . “After the closing arguments today, they’ll come back with a verdict, and we’re not going to get ahead of those deliberations,” she said.

Minneapolis law enforcement pledges “de-escalation” should protests follow Chauvin verdict as tactics draw scrutiny.

“‘Our goal is de-escalation and non-confrontation at all chances,’ Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) told reporters,” Kim Bellware and Marisa Iati report . “Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said at a separate news conference that Operation Safety Net, an eight-month-old coalition formed by state and local law enforcement to manage community response to the Chauvin trial, ‘is not about arresting people.’ The agencies want to avoid using force during protests unless absolutely necessary, Arradondo said.”

“While there are no statewide or regional curfews, nor one in Minneapolis, Walz said implementing a curfew remains an option for crowd control if circumstances change. Brooklyn Center, a Minneapolis suburb where 20-year-old Daunte Wright was shot and killed during a traffic stop on April 11, has been under a curfew for several days because of unrest.”

George Floyd’s brother bonded with Emmett Till’s cousin over their relatives' brutal, public deaths, decades apart.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“[Till’s cousin Deborah] Watts, who lives in Minnesota and whose daughter attended memorial services for Floyd, said she again sees the parallel. ‘To have the kind of courage that this (Floyd) family has had to move through, is the kind of courage that Mamie Till-Mobley had in 1955,’ she said. She paused, trying to find the right words to continue. [Philonise] Floyd put his arm on her back, saying he understands as he tried to comfort her. In many ways, he does understand, to his core. ‘It's a shame that we have to have that kind of courage,’ Watts continued,” CNN’s Sara Sidner and Mallory Simon report.

Hot on the left

“There could never be a female Andrew Yang,” argues Times columnist Michelle Goldberg: “A survey by the Siena College Research Institute and AARP has Yang leading with voters over 50, getting 24 percent of the vote, followed by [Brooklyn borough president Eric] Adams and the city comptroller, Scott Stringer. ... You might notice that neither Maya Wiley nor Kathryn Garcia are among the top three, despite their obvious qualifications. ... There are plenty of reasons beyond gender that neither woman has yet broken through. Wiley, despite her cable news experience, has been an uneven communicator. ... Garcia’s name recognition is low. ... But they’re also running at a time of understandable disenchantment with city governance. Last month, Yang’s pollsters asked New York voters what they wanted in a mayor, giving them seven options, all worded positively. The top two responses were ‘a unifier who can bring the city together’ and ‘a visionary.’ ... Unfortunately, women are rarely seen as visionaries. ... Male candidates can embody possibility and run as repositories for people’s diffuse hopes. Women usually have to pay their dues.”

Hot on the right

“‘It’s almost like insanity,’: GOP base continues to lash out over Trump’s defeat,” Politico’s David Siders reports: “Nowhere has the post-Trump era been more painful for the Republican Party than in Georgia, where Trump loyalists’ war on Republican elected officials is still raging, at great cost. ... In Cobb County, the archetype of the GOP’s suburban erosion, Republican activists over the weekend were still relitigating Trump’s baseless claims of widespread voter fraud while drafting resolutions to rebuke the state’s Republican governor, Brian Kemp, and other Republican officials for their unwillingness to overturn Trump’s loss. ... To traditionalist Republicans in Georgia, the infighting between fervent Trump supporters and the establishment wing of the party has become increasingly alarming as the midterm elections come into focus.”

India’s coronavirus surge, visualized

More than a year after the pandemic began, infections worldwide have surpassed their previous peak. The average number of coronavirus cases reported each day is now higher than it has ever been, Joanna Slater reports.

Today in Washington

Biden will virtually tour a Proterra electric bus and battery manufacturing plant in Greenville, S.C., at 2:45 p.m., as part of the White House’s promotion of its $2 trillion jobs and infrastructure package.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on voting rights Tuesday, while the House is preparing to vote this week on a bill that would make D.C. the 51st state.

The Senate is poised to confirm Lisa Monaco as deputy attorney general, the No. 2 position at the Justice Department.

In closing