President Biden is encouraging everyone to get the vaccine now.

Yesterday was April 19, the day Biden previously identified as the time at which every state would make vaccines widely available to the general population.

He had previously made May 1 the deadline, but vaccine supplies have been flowing so steadily that many states chose to expand access much earlier.

His administration has been touting encouraging new milestones in vaccinations. At least 132.3 million people have received at least one dose. More than 85 million people have been fully vaccinated. The nation still isn't at herd immunity, but enough people are now vaccinated to start slowing the virus's spread.

Andy Slavitt, senior adviser to the White House coronavirus task force:

Here are some other things to know about the vaccination effort, four months and five days after the first shots were administered.

There are still long waiting lists in some states.

This is true in Virginia, where supply constraints mean it could be weeks before residents in Fairfax and other areas with high demand are able to make appointments, Jenna Portnoy and Antonio Olivo report.

Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said yesterday the state is on track to get first doses to all adults who want them by mid- to late May.

“While the state on Sunday had moved to Phase 2, which includes all adults 16 and older regardless of age, health condition or employment, Fairfax County public health officials were still working through lists of people who preregistered for the vaccine in Phases 1a through 1c, which includes people older than 65, those with underlying health conditions and essential workers,” Jenna and Antonio write.

Most of the nation’s most vulnerable are vaccinated.

Eighty percent of American seniors have had at least one shot, according to the Biden administration.

That statistic offers good reason to expect the recent bump in cases might not lead to a corresponding increase in hospitalizations or deaths. Despite recent, emotional warnings from Biden administration officials, the daily U.S. death rate is slowly ticking downward, now around 725 deaths per day. That’s close to levels seen in the late summer and early fall last year.

Northeastern states are rockin’ the vaccines.

New Hampshire is dominating the group, with 58 percent of the state’s residents having received at least one dose.

The state has moved so quickly with immunizations that it’s now offering shots to out-of-state residents such as second homeowners or college students. Gov. Chris Sununu (R) said yesterday that about 100,000 appointments are available through the end of May.

Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Jersey and Rhode Island — and one outlier, New Mexico — are close behind, all with at least 45 percent of their populations vaccinated.

Southern states aren’t doing so well.

It’s not terribly surprising that most states in the South, which already rank low on indicators such as insurance coverage and population health, are trailing behind when it comes to getting shots in arms.

Mississippi is at the bottom of the heap, with just 29 percent of people vaccinated. Alabama, Louisiana and Tennessee are doing only marginally better.

There’s evidence vaccine hesitancy is starting to play a major role in slowing these states’ vaccination efforts. Last week, there were more than 73,000 unfilled appointment spots on Mississippi’s scheduling website, the New York Times reported.

Around 3.1 million vaccine doses are being administered daily.

That's more than double the rate back in February. If that rate were maintained, every American adult could be fully vaccinated within three months from now, around the middle of July.

But many Americans are likely to decline the vaccine. Vaccine hesitancy might be even higher now that the Food and Drug Administration has recommended a pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine over six cases of blood clotting that may have been linked to the shot.

State and local health officials are finding the pause has caused some people to question all the coronavirus vaccines, not just Johnson and Johnson's, Alleyne said.

“Folks are believing all the vaccines cause this issue,” he said. “That is a dilemma to try to surmount.”

The United States compares well to the rest of the globe on vaccinations.

The country is ranked seventh in the world on vaccine doses administered per 100 people, as my colleague Alexandra Ellerbeck reported last week.

Along with some tiny countries, only the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Israel and Chile have outpaced the U.S. so far.

Ahh, oof and ouch

AHH: The White House is closing in on another large spending plan, this one centered on child care, family leave and other domestic priorities.

The package could amount to at least $1 trillion in new spending and tax credits, Jeff Stein and Tyler Pager report.

“The American Families Plan, the second part of the administration’s Build Back Better agenda, is expected to be unveiled ahead of President Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress on April 28,” Jeff and Tyler write. “It follows the approximately $2 trillion jobs and infrastructure plan that the White House introduced this month and that is just beginning to be debated by Congress.”

“The plan is expected to devote hundreds of billions of dollars to new programs that Biden highlighted during the presidential campaign and that are highly sought by Democrats in Congress,” our colleages write.

“While final numbers had not been determined, the largest efforts are expected to center on roughly $225 billion for child-care funding; $225 billion for paid family and medical leave; $200 billion for universal prekindergarten instruction; hundreds of billions in education funding, including tuition-free community colleges across the country; and other sums for nutritional assistance, the people familiar with the matter said.”

OOF: Decades of research on a rare immune reaction to a blood thinner may shed light on vaccine reactions.

U.S. health officials are a step ahead when it comes to investigating the rare potential side effects of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because they can look to European scientists’ work on similar cases linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine in March. They are also looking at a body of research on an obscure immune reaction to the anticoagulant drug heparin, which seems to follow a similar pattern to the recent cases of rare blood clots linked to the vaccine, Carolyn Y. Johnson reports.

“The rapid progress in understanding the clots highlights the dividends yielded by scientific research on seemingly narrow topics — and stands in stark contrast to the plight of other vaccines, in which scientists can struggle for years to understand why an adverse event occurs,” Carolyn writes.

Some countries were struggling to speed up immunization drives when news of rare side effects associated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine first emerged. (The Washington Post)

CNN reported that four of the women were treated with heparin, which could worsen these type of clots, factored in to officials’ decision to recommend a pause in the vaccine rather than issue a warning.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said yesterday that officials are investigating a “handful” of additional reports of rare clots among recipients of the vaccine.

But the pause isn't the stumbling block in the company’s vaccine rollout. Emergent BioSolutions, the Baltimore-based manufacturing partner for the pharmaceutical giant’s vaccine, shut down operations pending completion of an FDA inspection. Johnson & Johnson has already backed off its earlier promise to deliver 24 million doses of its vaccine at Emergent by the end of April though it says it intends to fulfill its contract to deliver 100 million doses.

OUCH: The State Department will add “do not travel” warnings to 80 percent of countries.

Only 16 percent of countries now carry the highest warning level, The Post’s Hannah Sampson reports. The department said that the decision reflected an adjustment of the travel advisory system to better take into account the CDC’s existing epidemiological reports.

“This alignment better reflects the current, unpredictable, and ever-evolving threat posed by covid-19,” the department said in an email. “We continue to strongly recommend U.S. citizens reconsider all travel abroad, and postpone their trips if possible.”

The note said that the advisories also consider logistical factors, such as the availability of coronavirus testing and travel restrictions for U.S. citizens.

“The upgraded warnings come as the number of U.S. travelers continues to rise and more countries around the world start to open their borders to Americans. On Monday, Greece started to allow U.S. citizens back with a negative coronavirus test or proof of vaccination. And United Airlines announced new flights to Greece, Iceland and Croatia starting in July,” Hannah writes.

Pandemic responses around the world

South Korea succeeded at containing the coronavirus pandemic.

The situation in Daegu, South Korea, in February 2020 looked dire: Hospitals were overflowing and a woman in her 60s who tested positive had attended services of a secretive religious movement just days before, potentially exposing thousands. Yet, in a matter of days, the country mobilized, drawing on experience dealing with previous epidemics.

“On March 1, South Korea had about 3,700 confirmed cases; Italy, the first hot spot in Europe, had 1,700 and the US had just 32 cases, though its dismal testing meant the virus was likely spreading unsurveilled. By the end of April, Italy had topped 200,000 cases; confirmed cases in the US were already above 1 million. South Korea still had fewer than 11,000,” Vox’s Dylan Scott and Jun Michael Park report.

South Korea contained the pandemic in part by ramping up testing and contact tracing. By March 1, 2020, it was performing more than 100,000 tests every day. The United States was not even doing 100. The country also set up isolation centers to allow thousands of patients to quarantine after a positive test.

More in coronavirus news

Bureaucratic infighting complicated the return of Americans abroad during the early days of the pandemic.

U.S. government missions to bring Americans back to the United States were characterized by federal turf wars that put evacuees, officials and U.S. communities at risk, according to a report by the Government Accountability Office. The report says repeated clashes between government officials at three Health and Human Services agencies — the CDC, the Administration for Children and Families (ACF) and the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response — contributed to disorganized efforts to receive evacuees from Wuhan, China, and other locations overseas, The Post’s Dan Diamond reports.

Even terminology, like whether flights out of Wuhan were an “evacuation” or “repatriation” sparked conflict.

Drug price tags

A small number of medications account for a big share of Medicare prescription drug spending.

Some of the costliest drugs have a couple things in common: They have one manufacturer and no competition from generic drugs or other similar medications. Just 250 of these drugs account for 60 percent of Medicare D spending, despite only making up 7 percent of the drugs covered by the program. They include medications to treat cancer, diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation analysis.

A similar pattern emerged with spending from Medicare Part B, which covers drugs administered in outpatient settings. Less than 10 percent of drugs covered by the program accounted for 80 percent of spending.

The report comes as policymakers debate proposals to lower prescription drug costs. While some have argued for allowing HHS to negotiate prices for the 250-brand name drugs with the highest net spending, other proposals would place no limit on the number of drugs subject to negotiation.