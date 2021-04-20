Biden to meet with Hispanic lawmakers, virtually tour S.C. plant that makes electric buses
Biden on Tuesday plans to meet with the leadership of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus in the Oval Office to discuss topics expected to include immigration and diversity in his administration, before taking a virtual tour of a plant in South Carolina that makes electric buses.
Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.), chairman of the Hispanic Caucus, and nine other lawmakers are planning to attend Tuesday’s meeting, according to the White House. It follows similar sessions with groups of Asian American and Black lawmakers in recent weeks.
Vice President Harris is also scheduled to attend Tuesday’s meeting.
Later in the day, Biden is scheduled to virtually tour a Proterra electric bus and battery manufacturing plant in Greenville, S.C., an event that is part of the White House’s ongoing promotion of Biden’s $2 trillion jobs and infrastructure package.
The package, as proposed, includes $45 billion to accelerate changeovers in fleets to meet Biden’s goal of making all American-made buses zero-emission by 2030.
According to the White House, more than 475,000 school buses and 65,000 transit buses are on U.S. streets today, and most of them run on diesel. The electric buses are considered better for the environment and public health.
White House closes in on ‘families plan’ spending proposal centered on child care, pre-K, paid leave
White House officials are closing in on a large spending plan centered on child care, paid family leave and other domestic priorities, according to two people aware of internal discussions. The package could amount to at least $1 trillion of new spending and tax credits, although details remain fluid.
The American Families Plan, the second part of the administration’s “Build Back Better” agenda, is expected to be unveiled ahead of Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress on April 28, the people said. It follows the approximately $2 trillion jobs and infrastructure White House plan that is just beginning to be debated by Congress.
Biden will hold a big climate summit this week to reestablish U.S. leadership. Not everyone may follow.
Biden will convene dozens of world leaders this week for a virtual climate change summit, marking not only an effort to restart the global push to address the rising threat but also the new president’s first grand gesture as a world leader.
Biden is using a two-day session opening Thursday — Earth Day — to put the United States back at the front of efforts to counter climate change after a retrenchment under President Donald Trump. More broadly, Biden seeks to trumpet that the United States has returned to the forefront of world affairs, from the environment to human rights to global security.
But it’s far from certain that other nations will follow suit if Biden pledges, as expected, that the United States will aim to significantly cut emissions, given the logistical and economic challenges of doing so. That makes the summit a political and diplomatic risk.
Fact Checker: Yes, the House can vote on expanding the Supreme Court
Questioner: “There’s currently legislation that would expand the Supreme Court to 13 seats. How — what do you feel about this, and would you vote in favor or against this legislation?”
Rep. Cindy Axne (D-Iowa): “You know, listen: The president created a commission to look into this, so I’m not going to get ahead of him on this issue. The president’s working on this, and as a member of the House, too, I’d let folks know that we have no jurisdiction over this. This falls directly to the Senate, so I’m going to let them, you know, deal with this.”
Axne is a second-term congresswoman from a competitive district in the Midwest. In other words, she is just the kind of politician for whom a question about court-packing can land like a hot potato.
Mondale lost the presidency but permanently changed the office of vice presidency
In the aftermath of his loss to Ronald Reagan in the 1984 presidential election, Walter F. Mondale offered a telling — and typically self-deprecating — observation of how he had contributed to the outcome. “While my opponent was handing out rose petals,” he told The Washington Post in the spring of 1985, “I was handing out coal.”
It was Mondale’s political misfortune to run against Reagan. After weathering a deep recession, Reagan sought reelection during a time of rising economic growth and personal popularity. As his most famous campaign ad claimed, it was “morning in America.” Mondale suffered the biggest electoral college loss of any candidate in history, losing 49 states and carrying only his home state of Minnesota — and that by only 4,000 votes. It was, as he would later recall, “a helluva shellacking.”
But that was hardly the summation of a rich life in politics and public service. Mondale’s legacy goes much deeper than that crushing defeat, most notably his contributions to the office of the vice presidency. Every vice president who has served since owes him a debt of gratitude for turning the role into something of value.
Judge jails two Proud Boys leaders pending trial tied to Jan. 6 Capitol riot
A federal judge on Monday jailed two Proud Boys leaders pending trial in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, handing a victory to U.S. prosecutors in a closely watched conspiracy case accusing the pair of planning to disrupt Congress and leading as many as 60 others to impede police that day.
U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly of Washington acknowledged that online organizers Ethan Nordean, 30, of Seattle and Joseph Randall Biggs, 37, of Ormond Beach, Fla., “lacked most of the usual markers of dangerousness” relied on by judges to detain other Jan. 6 defendants, saying that neither was armed, assaulted police or had a criminal record.
However, Kelly ruled, “these defendants are alleged by their leadership and planning to have facilitated political violence on January 6th, even if they themselves did not carry a weapon or strike a blow.”