But here in Washington, Congress has yet to approve any significant policing overhaul since the death last May of George Floyd. And D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser directly pleaded yesterday with acting Army secretary John E. Whitley to station 250 active armed troops in the nation's capital in anticipation of the verdict.

Story continues below advertisement

The demonstrations and unrest that erupted across the country in the wake of Floyd's death spurred some police reform at the state and local level. Former president Donald Trump took executive action last June to provide new federal funding incentives for local police departments to improve training over the use of force and bolster a national database to track misconduct.

Advertisement

Shortly afterward, Congress rolled out dueling plans that have since stalled:

Senate Republicans introduced a narrower bill that fell far short of advancing. House Democrats passed the “ George Floyd Policing Act ,” which they reintroduced this Congress and passed last month.

President Biden has praised the House legislation that “would ban chokeholds, end racial and religious profiling, establish a national database to track police misconduct and prohibit certain no-knock warrants,” our colleagues Felicia Sonmez and Colby Itkowitz report.

Story continues below advertisement

“It also contains several provisions that would make it easier to hold officers accountable for misconduct in civil and criminal court. One proposal long sought by civil rights advocates would change ‘qualified immunity,’ the legal doctrine that shields officers from lawsuits, by lowering the bar for plaintiffs to sue officers for alleged civil rights violations … Republicans argued that the legislation’s federal mandates go too far and would weaken the ability of officers to do their jobs. ”

Biden was asked by White House reporters last week ahead of a meeting with the Congressional Black Caucus what policing changes he could deliver on, to which he replied, “a lot, and I'll tell you later.”

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) said Biden would be wise to address the nation post-verdict: “I would not be presumptive enough to give the president of the United States advice, but I think it would be helpful.”

But Biden is already facing the limits of presidential power on policing: the White House put “the creation of a national police oversight commission on hold, nixing a campaign pledge made by President Biden to establish one within his first 100 days,” Politico's Laura Barrón-López reported last week.

Advertisement

Promises made, promises kept: “The decision to shelve the commission underscores the ways in which campaign promises can clash with the realities of governing and potentially trip up a president’s agenda. Biden first promised to set up an oversight commission last June, roughly one week after Floyd’s killing … When it was announced, members of the Black Lives Matter movement and civil rights leaders expressed skepticism about the value of another commission, questioning what impact it could have. ”

In a statement provided to Politico, Susan Rice, the director of the Domestic Policy Council, conceded that a police commission “would not be the most effective way to deliver on our top priority in this area, which is to sign the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act into law.”

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) was among several lawmakers who addressed the potential fallout of Chauvin's trial if the ex-cop is acquitted:

Story continues below advertisement

“We gotta stay on the street, we’ve got to get more active, we’ve got to get more confrontational, we’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business,” Waters said on Saturday after joining protests in Brooklyn Center, Minn. where a police officer fatally shot Daunte Wright, a 20-year old Black man, during a traffic stop.

After closing arguments, Judge Peter Cahill criticized Waters's comments, “calling them ‘disrespectful to the rule of law,’ but rejected a motion from the defense to use her rhetoric as grounds for a mistrial,” NPR's Barbara Sprunt reports.

I wish elected officials would stop talking about this case, especially in a manner that's disrespectful to the rule of law and to the judicial branch and our function, ” Cahill said after dismissing jurors. after

“ Kevin McCarthy said on Monday that he would introduce a resolution to censure [Waters] for comments she made over the weekend in Minnesota that Republican lawmakers said stoked further violence,” House Minority Leaderfor comments she made over the weekend in Minnesota that Republican lawmakers said stoked further violence,” Politico's Benjamin Din reports.

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) was among several lawmakers who spoke about the potential fallout of the Derek Chauvin trial. (The Washington Post)

A senseless cycle: Waters's statement speaks to the broader frustration among activists and protesters at the center of the seemingly never-ending cycle of police shootings and demonstrations.

By the numbers: Since testimony at Chauvin's trial “began on March 29, at least 64 people have died at the hands of law enforcement nationwide, with Black and Latino people representing more than half of the dead. As of Saturday, the average was more than three killings a day,” the Since testimony at Chauvin's trial “began on March 29, at least 64 people have died at the hands of law enforcement nationwide, with Black and Latino people representing more than half of the dead. As of Saturday, the average was more than three killings a day,” the New York Times's John Eligon and Shawn Hubler report.

“Of the 64 fatal encounters compiled by The Times for the past three weeks, at least 42 involved people accused of wielding firearms. More than a dozen involved confrontations with people who were mentally ill or in the throes of a breakdown. And at least 10 arose as the police responded to reports of domestic violence.”

Historic parallels: “When Deborah Watts met Philonise Floyd, they already knew each other's pain without saying a word,” “When Deborah Watts met Philonise Floyd, they already knew each other's pain without saying a word,” CNN's Sara Sidner and Mallory Simon report. “The cousin of Emmett Till and the brother of George Floyd both know what it's like to have a family member die suddenly and violently.”

“Here we are today with George Floyd,” Watts said. “What's unfortunate is that there's not much (that) has been changed. But we hold out hope that there will be. We are still fighting for justice after 66 years.”

What we're also watching — again: With protests in motion, Minnesota law enforcement officials has sought “to show solidarity with community activists and emphasize that they intend to prioritize de-escalation in the coming day,” our colleagues Kim Bellware and Marisa Iati report. But these same officials has faced scrutiny over their aggressive tactics:

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“ Police have used ‘less lethal’ munitions, including chemical irritants, rubber bullets and stun grenades — also known as flash-bangs — to control the crowds. Several journalists have reported being punched, beaten in the legs, forced to the ground and arrested by police, despite identifying themselves as members of the news media and showing officers their credentials.”

“ A Minnesota federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order barring Minnesota state law enforcement from using force against journalists or ordering them to disperse while covering protests. The ruling does not apply to local law enforcement or the National Guard, however,” A Minnesota federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order barring Minnesota state law enforcement from using force against journalists or ordering them to disperse while covering protests. The ruling does not apply to local law enforcement or the National Guard, however,” Minnesota Reformer's Tony Webster reports.

At the White House

COMING SOON — AMERICA’S RETURN TO THE GLOBAL STAGE: “President Biden will convene dozens of world leaders this week for a virtual climate change summit, marking not only an effort to restart the global push to address the rising threat but also the new president’s first grand gesture as a world leader,” our colleagues Anne Gearan, Brady Dennis and Michael Birnbaum report.

The prodigal country returns. “Biden is using a two-day session opening Thursday to put the United States back at the front of efforts to counter climate change after the retrenchment under President Donald Trump.”

“More broadly, Biden seeks to trumpet that the United States has returned to the forefront of world affairs, from the environment to human rights to global security.”

But is America’s word still any good? “Biden’s summit marks the second time in a generation that the United States has reentered climate negotiations after abandoning a global agreement to reduce planet-warming greenhouse gases,” the New York Times’s Lisa Friedman reports.

Story continues below advertisement

“Biden was vice president when the world applauded the Obama administration for resuming climate talks after his predecessor, George W. Bush, rejected the 1997 Kyoto Protocol climate treaty.”

“Now he’s trying to lead another comeback … and perhaps hoping leaders don’t remember the Obama administration’s 2015 assurances that its climate policies could sustain a Republican administration.”

ABOUT THAT OTHER INFRASTRUCTURE BILL: “White House officials are closing in on a large spending plan centered on child care, paid family leave and other domestic priorities,” our colleagues Jeff Stein and Tyler Pager report.

Advertisement

“The American Families Plan, the second part of the administration’s Build Back Better agenda, is expected to be unveiled ahead of Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress on April 28.”

“The plan is expected to devote hundreds of billions of dollars to new programs, [including] $225 billion for child-care funding ; $225 billion for paid family and medical leave ; $200 billion for universal prekindergarten instruction ; hundreds of billions in education funding , including tuition-free community colleges across the country; and other sums for nutritional assistance.”

“The measure is expected to be largely if not fully paid for with new tax increases centered on upper-income Americans and wealthy investors.”

Implication: “Taken with the jobs plan, Biden’s spending plans would amount to one of the most significant government transformations of the economy in decades.”

On the Hill

ONE BREAKTHROUGH: “Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Monday that the Senate was on track to finish a bill targeting hate crimes against Asian Americans later this week,” our colleague Amy B Wang reports.

It could be put to the floor as early as tomorrow, per the Hill's Jordain Carney

“The bill, a rare bipartisan effort , seeks to strengthen the Justice Department’s ability to prosecute hate crimes and to detect and collect data on such incidents, in the hopes of preventing them.”

In the agencies

STATE DEPARTMENT TO EXPAND ‘DO NOT TRAVEL’ ADVISORY: “The State Department said Monday that it would start updating its travel advisories this week to drastically increase the number of countries that get the ‘Level 4: Do Not Travel’ designation,” our colleague Hannah Sampson reports.

Story continues below advertisement

“In a statement, the department said roughly 80 percent of countries worldwide would soon be marked at the highest warning level. As of Monday afternoon, about 16 percent of countries had that label.”

“The upgraded warnings come as the number of U.S. travelers continues to rise and more countries around the world start to open their borders to Americans,” Sampson reports.

Advertisement

“This alignment better reflects the current, unpredictable, and ever-evolving threat posed by covid-19,” the department said in an email.

142 million cases have been reported worldwide, More thanhave been reported worldwide, per our Post colleagues

At the Pentagon

PENTAGON OVERLOOKS VETERAN EXTREMISM: “The Defense Department is focusing on how to weed out possible extremists from the active-duty ranks in the wake of the Capitol riot, with a recent, military-wide ‘stand down’ for troops to discuss the issue ahead of policy decisions on the matter,” our colleagues Paul Sonne, Alex Horton and Julie Tate report.

“But the arrest data from the riot shows that allegedly criminal participation in the attempted insurrection on Jan. 6 was far more prevalent among veterans than active-duty forces.”

“The far larger prevalence of veterans among the cohort of those charged in relation to the Jan. 6 riot raises questions about whether the U.S. government will focus on those who have left the military in its effort to tackle extremism — and so far veterans do not appear to be getting much targeted attention.”

The investigations

CUOMO FACES HIS FOURTH FEDERAL INQUIRY: “The New York State attorney general has opened an investigation into Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s use of state resources as he wrote and promoted his recent pandemic memoir, the latest inquiry to engulf the embattled three-term Democrat,” the Times’s Jesse McKinley reports.

Story continues below advertisement

“The investigation followed disclosures that junior staff members and senior aides worked on Cuomo’s book, ‘American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic,’ including editing early drafts, sitting in on pitch meetings, and menial tasks like printing and delivering manuscript pages to the governor’s mansion.”

“The investigation deepens the legal and political woes confronting Cuomo, who has seen his once-soaring career hobbled as he faces separate scandals involving his personal behavior and professional conduct.”

Outside the Beltway

OFFICIAL CALLS UNIVERSAL ELIGIBILITY, ‘SANCTIONED LINE-JUMPING’: “Older adults are the most vaccinated age group in America. But about a fifth of those 65 and older, a group that is particularly vulnerable to serious complications and death from the virus, have not received even one shot,” the Times’s Danielle Ivory and Keith Collins report.

Why? “There are many reasons eligible people may not be vaccinated, including, in some areas, lingering issues of short supply, limited access to vaccination sites and confusing procedures for booking appointments.”

“The eligibility categories were designed to ensure that those most at risk were served first,” Debra Furr-Holden, an epidemiologist at Michigan State University told the New York Times. “We’ve fallen very short of that goal.”

“This is tantamount to sanctioned line-jumping. You have transportation? You’re at the front of the line. You’ve got the kind of job where you can stand at a mass vaccination site for five hours? You’re at the front of the line.”

Viral