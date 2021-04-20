“Americans need more protection from scams and dishonest business practices — not less,” she told The Technology 202. “That’s why we must preserve and enhance the tools the Federal Trade Commission has at its disposal.”

And tomorrow the same committee will hold a nomination hearing for Lina Khan, a prominent antitrust scholar who President Biden tapped for the FTC. Khan is best known for her antitrust paper about how competition law should be applied to Amazon, and her nomination is widely seen as a sign the administration will take an aggressive approach to regulating the tech giants.

Democrats finally have an opportunity to follow through on long-running promises to expand the FTC’s powers and authority.

Democratic lawmakers have issued searing attacks on the FTC’s track record in holding Silicon Valley accountable, and were especially critical of the agency’s July 2019 settlement with Facebook after the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Now that they control Congress and the White House, Democrats can work to ensure the FTC has greater authority and more money to take on the tech industry and online scams.

The stakes of Washington's battle with Silicon Valley have only risen over the past year. Tech companies have amassed more power, influence and revenue as the FTC brought a historic lawsuit against Facebook. And scam artists found new ways to exploit people spending more time online.

“As the pandemic took hold, many work, school, recreational and social activities transitioned from in-person to online and virtual platforms,” Slaughter is expected to tell the committee, according to excerpts of her prepared testimony shared with The Technology 202. “This shift to digital life presented new opportunities for bad actors to exploit.”

The FTC released a report on Monday describing these scams, saying it has filed 13 enforcement actions against companies making deceptive health claims or failing to deliver personal protective equipment. The agency also directed more than 350 companies to take down deceptive claims about coronavirus treatments or potential financial relief for small businesses and students.

Revamping the FTC is a key focus of many of the proposals to hold tech giants more accountable.

House investigators concluded the FTC needs more funding in their historic probe into Silicon Valley's power, which concluded last year. They also called for the agency to engage in regular data collection on market concentration. Furthermore, the investigators want the agency to dole out civil penalties in response to “unfair methods of competition," recommending the agency regularly review mergers retrospectively.

The report's findings are expected to shape legislation in the House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee, and they might represent an area where Republicans and Democrats can work together. The subcommittee's top Republican, Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.), said at a recent hearing he's willing to consider expanding personnel and resources at agencies overseeing the tech sector. However, he also stated increased funding should come with additional oversight.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar's (D-Minn.) wide-ranging antitrust legislation would also beef up the FTC's powers. The top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary antitrust subcommittee has proposed allowing the agency to fine companies for violations of antitrust laws. Her measure would also expand the agency's budget.

At today's Senate Commerce hearing, Slaughter will appeal to lawmakers to protect the FTC's existing powers.

The Supreme Court is currently weighing a case against the FTC that could severely limit its ability to provide refunds to consumers who are victims of fraud or deceptive business practices.

Slaughter argues recent federal court decisions have created uncertainty around that authority, and Congress needs to act quickly to ensure the agency can continue to respond to telemarketing fraud, privacy incidents and even covid-related scams. She will say the authority has allowed the FTC to refund $11.2 billion to consumers in the last five years.

“Enforcement actions will slow and redress for consumers will dry up if Congress does not act quickly to affirm our full authority,” she will testify.

Apple says it will allow right-wing social media network Parler back on the App Store after a three-month ban for lax content moderation.

Apple told Parler last week that a proposed new version of its app with stricter content moderation policies would be approved when it relaunches, Rachel Lerman reports. Apple booted the app for hosting content that glorified the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

“In the period since Apple removed the Parler app from the App Store, Apple’s App Review Team has engaged in substantial conversations with Parler in an effort to bring the Parler app into compliance with the Guidelines and reinstate it in the App Store,” Timothy Powderly, Apple’s senior director of government affairs for the Americas, wrote in a letter to Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Rep. Buck. “Apple anticipates that the updated Parler app will become available immediately upon Parler releasing it.”

Lawmakers want Facebook and Twitter to take down accounts repeatedly spreading misleading claims about coronavirus vaccines.

Sens. Klobuchar and Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) blasted Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for failing to take action on a dozen accounts that researchers identified as producing more than half of the anti-vaccine misinformation on their platforms.

“Despite your policies intended to prevent vaccine disinformation, many of these accounts continue to post content that reach millions of users, repeatedly violating your policies with impunity,” they wrote. The lawmakers also asked for details about the Facebook and Twitter employees who set and enforce those policies, and also asked whether those accounts violated any of those policies.

Twitter intends to respond to the letter, spokeswoman Katie Rosborough said in a statement. Facebook spokesman Andy Stone said the social network had updated its policies to ban or reduce the impact of accounts breaking its coronavirus-related policies. He said the platform had “already taken action against some of the groups in this report.”

Facebook is taking extra precautions as the jury prepares to deliver its verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin.

The company designated Minneapolis a “high-risk location” where it will remove calls for people to arm themselves at events and will take down content that “praises, celebrates, or mocks George Floyd’s death,” the Verge’s Adi Robertson reports. Government officials are preparing for potential protests after the verdict in the trial of Chauvin, who is charged with Floyd's murder.

“We want to strike the right balance between allowing people to speak about the trial and what the verdict means, while still doing our part to protect everyone’s safety,” Facebook Content Moderation Vice President Monika Bickert wrote in a blog post. Users can “discuss, critique, and criticize the trial and the attorneys involved,” but Facebook “may also limit the spread of content that our systems predict is likely to violate our Community Standards.”

Mentions

Former House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Edward R. Royce has registered to lobby for computer memory company Kioxia America via Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, effective March 24. The firm will lobby on semiconductor and other issues. Edward R. Royce

Stephen Replogle and Capitol Consulting Group LLC (DC) registered to lobby on semiconductor legislation for Samsung Electronics America effective March 1.

Schaerr Jaffe and Mark Paoletta, the Office of Management and Budget's former general counsel who previously worked as an aide to then-Vice President Mike Pence, have registered to lobby for Oracle America effective March 24. The firm wrote in a filing that will provide “strategy and advocacy” for the company on “federal contracting, policies, and procedures.”

Daybook

The House Agriculture Committee holds a hearing on rural broadband access today at 10 a.m.

Acting Federal Trade Commission chairwoman Rebecca Kelly Slaughter and the FTC’s three commissioners testify before the Senate Commerce Committee today at 10 a.m.

The Senate Commerce Committee holds a nomination hearing for tech critic Lina Khan, Biden’s pick to join the Federal Trade Commission, and Bill Nelson, a former senator who represented Florida and who Biden chose to lead NASA, on Wednesday at 10 a.m. senator who represented Florida and

A House Energy and Commerce Committee panel holds a hearing on securing U.S. wireless network technology on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

A Senate Judiciary Committee panel holds a hearing on app stores on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

Federal Trade Commissioner Christine Wilson discusses digital markets at a NetChoice event on April 27 at 1 p.m.