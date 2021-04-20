On Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed into law a bill aimed at strictly constraining protests in the state. Among its provisions are increased penalties for violence associated with protests, reduced standards for declaring a riot, new felony charges associated with organizing protests that include violence, and increased state oversight of municipal responses, including efforts to reduce funding for law enforcement. Drivers who strike protesters in claimed self-defense will be made immune from civil (though not criminal) penalties. The law specifically adds new protections for historic markers, amplifying the obvious spur for the legislation: It is meant to respond to recent Black Lives Matter protests.

Last year, such protests nationally did at times devolve into violence or vandalism. The vast majority of protests, though, didn’t. In Florida, data from the nonprofit Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project tallied 595 protests from late May to early September, with only 40 of those protests involving or being tied to acts of violence — including events in which the violence originated from police efforts to disperse the crowds.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The ACLU of Florida released a statement strongly condemning the bill.

“It was introduced as a political stunt after a year of historic protest, in which millions of Americans joined together to call for an end to the disparate killings of Black people at the hands of police,” the organization wrote. “It is no coincidence that these bills were introduced by politicians who harshly criticized these calls for racial justice and police accountability.”

DeSantis and his allies “are aiming to shut down political speech they disagree with in a direct attack on the First Amendment and at the cost of Black and Brown people,” the statement continues.

There are echoes of other recent changes to state laws. DeSantis, like other prominent Republicans, has called for new laws restricting access to mail-in voting, calls that reflect unfounded concerns about the integrity of the 2020 presidential elections amplified by former president Donald Trump. In Georgia, proposals to constrain voting processes led to sharp blowback and a revision of the final legislation. But it passed, as did quieter efforts in other states such as Montana. There, Gov. Greg Gianforte (R) signed a law ending same-day voter registration and making it more difficult for students to vote.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In each case, the laws being proposed are offered as necessary new boundaries that address real problems. But there was no credible evidence of significant voter fraud in 2020, and the protests in Florida last year were overwhelmingly peaceful. The new rules aim to constrain core constitutional ideas — the right to peaceably assemble and the right to vote — by changing where lines are drawn. If you’re a student in Montana, you’re less likely to vote if you need to get a Montana ID to do so. If you’re a protester in Orlando, you might think twice about organizing a protest if you know that police have expanded powers to declare riots and impose felony punishments. Much less if you know that drivers will feel fewer constraints about how they respond if confronted with a protest.

There will certainly be legal challenges to the Florida “riot” law, just as there has already been a legal challenge to Georgia’s and Montana’s voting changes. But there will be no political cost to Republican lawmakers from Republican voters for trying to limit constitutionally protected activity. Which brings us back to the “quiet part out loud” bit.

Among those in attendance at DeSantis’s bill signing was Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. He used visual aids to express his support for the bill, including images contrasting the positive virtues of the state (Disney World, etc.) with protests and riots (including a photo of vandalism that occurred in Georgia). He insisted that state law enforcement could “tell the difference” between peaceful protest and riots.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

He then demonstrated that perhaps they didn’t.

“Pay attention!” he said. “We’ve got a new law. And we’re going to use it if you make us. We’re going to protect the people. No longer will people walk up and surround you as a citizen of Florida or a visitor of Florida, surround you while you’re eating dinner at an outdoor cafe in a big mob without there being immediate consequences and arrests. It’s not acceptable.”

That slippery slope from confronting diners to being arrested under a new anti-rioting law made clear how law enforcement might use its expanded powers to challenge protests with which it disagreed — precisely as critics feared. But Judd’s most revealing comment came later.

After touting Florida's "anti-riot" bill, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd on April 19 warned new residents not to "vote the stupid way you did up north." (Polk County Sheriff's Office)

“We’re a special place, and there are millions and millions of people who like to come here and, quite frankly, we like to have them here. So we only want to share one thing, as you move in hundreds a day,” he said. “Welcome to Florida. But don’t register to vote and vote the stupid way you did up north, or you’ll get what they got.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

DeSantis and several of the other law enforcement officers standing around him laughed and clapped.

That’s the quiet part. All of this is ostensibly about a handful of acts of violence and less-than-a-handful of times people filled out ballots illegally. But what it is more broadly about is outsiders bringing change. Outsiders bringing change to Polk County, Fla. and outsiders bringing change to America. Georgia’s voting bill and this bill amplifying the overlap of “protest” and “riot” include a robust subtext of voices being heard that used to be quiet.

Trump’s 2016 campaign (which DeSantis mirrored when he first ran for governor) was about protecting a vision of America that was central to conservative America. Making America great again meant scaling back the changes that had disconcerted Trump and his supporters. America was changing, and it needed to be changed back.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In the years that followed, that sense continued. In January, a poll conducted by the Survey Center on American Life found that most Americans reject the idea that “the traditional American way of life is disappearing so fast that we may have to use force to save it.” But most Republicans agreed. That came in the wake of the violence at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, as obvious an example of using force to block a change in America as can be imagined.

There’s an important difference between using this concern about change to pass politically useful legislation and sincerely believing that the change is so dangerous that it necessitates the use of force. At times, the frightening change the country faces is described only nebulously, as Ben Domenech, the husband of “The View” co-host Meghan McCain, did in a segment on Fox News on Monday. At other times, it’s more explicit: people from “up north” voting “stupid.”