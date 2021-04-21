Biden plans to deliver a speech Wednesday on the current state of vaccinations and his administration’s efforts to combat covid-19, according to the White House.

The speech comes amid signs of hope and concern in the nationwide effort to vaccinate people as quickly as possible. More than 40 percent of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, and many states have recently picked up the pace of getting shots into arms.

At the same time, most Americans who haven’t been immunized say they’re unlikely to get the shots, a recent poll showed. A pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine also has complicated efforts to swiftly administer shots.

The president will deliver the address just days after everyone 16 and older became eligible for vaccination, a dynamic Biden promoted this week in a video.

Meanwhile, both first lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff plan to promote vaccinations Wednesday on opposite sides of the country.

Jill Biden is scheduled to visit a community health-care center in Albuquerque, where she will be joined by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D), according to the White House.