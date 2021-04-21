Analysis: House GOP is preparing for a drug pricing fight
House Republicans are gearing up for a fight over a drug pricing proposal expected soon from the White House.
Their argument is this: It’s hardly the time to crack down on the pharmaceutical industry just as Americans are relying on coronavirus vaccines made by it.
On Wednesday morning, three GOP committee leaders will go on the offensive with a bipartisan drug plan.
Top Republicans who challenged election results rake in campaign cash, as individual donations boom
Corporations that pledged to cut off Republican lawmakers who opposed certifying the presidential election largely made good on the commitment, removing a key source of financial support for the party in the first three months of the year.
But at least a third of those 147 Republicans nevertheless raised more campaign money compared to the same period in 2019, boosting their collections from individual donors to make up the difference, a Washington Post analysis of federal election records shows.
And a handful of congressional Republicans — the most outspoken supporters of election-related conspiracy theories that helped inspire the Jan. 6 mob attack on the Capitol — shattered their fundraising performances from two years earlier.
Analysis: ‘We can’t stop here,’ Biden says, as he weighs in on Chauvin guilty verdict
Biden praised the guilty verdict delivered Tuesday by a Minneapolis jury, convicting former police officer Derek Chauvin of murder and manslaughter a year after he pinned George Floyd underneath his knee, setting off nationwide protests and a racial reckoning.
Biden’s called the jury’s verdict a potential “moment of significant change,” but he lamented the reality of the “much too rare” decision for Black Americans killed during interactions with law enforcement.
Senate poised to confirm Gupta for No. 3 position in Justice Department
The Senate could vote to narrowly confirm civil rights lawyer Vanita Gupta as associate attorney general as early as Wednesday.
Debate over Biden’s nominee for the No. 3 position at the Justice Department is slated to resume Wednesday morning.
Her nomination has been among the more controversial ones put forward by Biden, with Republicans seizing upon previous tweets that they claimed showed too much partisanship for the position.
Earlier this month, the Senate Judiciary Committee deadlocked on advancing Gupta’s nomination to the floor, forcing Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) to use a procedural maneuver to allow full Senate consideration.
On Tuesday, the Senate confirmed Lisa Monaco as deputy attorney general, the No. 2 position at the Justice Department.
The vote was 98 to 2, with Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and Rand Paul (R-Ky.) voting against Biden’s choice.
The nomination of Monaco, who served in the Justice Department during the Clinton, George W. Bush and Obama administrations, generated little controversy.
Trump administration sidelined experts in writing car pollution rules, EPA watchdog finds
The Trump administration sidelined career staffers at the Environmental Protection Agency when weakening pollution rules for new passenger vehicles, according to a federal watchdog report.
The EPA’s inspector general found that top political leaders at the agency did not properly document and consider the concerns of staff experts while unwinding standards for tailpipe emissions set under President Barack Obama.
The report, released Tuesday, may provide fresh fodder for the Biden administration to tighten mileage and greenhouse gas standards for new automobiles as part of a broader effort to phase out internal-combustion engines and drastically cut the nation’s climate-warming emissions.
Biden to deliver speech on vaccinations amid signs of hope and concern
Biden plans to deliver a speech Wednesday on the current state of vaccinations and his administration’s efforts to combat covid-19, according to the White House.
The speech comes amid signs of hope and concern in the nationwide effort to vaccinate people as quickly as possible. More than 40 percent of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, and many states have recently picked up the pace of getting shots into arms.
At the same time, most Americans who haven’t been immunized say they’re unlikely to get the shots, a recent poll showed. A pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine also has complicated efforts to swiftly administer shots.
The president will deliver the address just days after everyone 16 and older became eligible for vaccination, a dynamic Biden promoted this week in a video.
Meanwhile, both first lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff plan to promote vaccinations Wednesday on opposite sides of the country.
Jill Biden is scheduled to visit a community health-care center in Albuquerque, where she will be joined by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D), according to the White House.
Emhoff plans to visit a community health-care center in Burlington, Vt., where he will hold a listening session on “targeted vaccination outreach efforts to underserved populations,” a White House statement said. Vermont Gov. Phil Scott (R) is expected to join Emhoff.
Pelosi’s new Jan. 6 commission proposal offers equal split between Democratic, Republican appointees
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s latest proposal for an independent commission to investigate the right-wing riot that unfolded at the Capitol on Jan. 6 envisions a panel made up of equal numbers of Democratic and Republican appointees, according to a person familiar with its contents.
The equal split represents a change from Pelosi’s original proposal, which laid out an 11-person commission in which each of the four congressional leaders would be able to appoint two members, while the president would appoint three — resulting in a panel heavily weighted toward Democratic appointees. Pelosi (D-Calif.) briefed her leadership team about the amended ratio on a Monday night call, though it was not immediately clear what the amended distribution would be.
The new detail of the latest proposal was first reported by CNN.
Pelosi has long indicated a willingness to negotiate the distribution of appointees to the proposed commission. But initial negotiations between Republican and Democratic leaders hit an impasse over the scope of the commission, as GOP leaders demanded that far-left extremist groups be scrutinized in equal measure to the far-right groups that promoted and participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection in a vain attempt to overturn Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 election.
Pelosi announced Friday that she had shared a second proposal for the commission with some Republicans — but not the GOP’s top leaders, who rejected her original proposal.
Biden says guilty verdict in Floyd murder offers a chance at reform
Almost immediately after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd late Tuesday afternoon, Biden was on the phone from the Oval Office, eager to talk to Floyd’s family.
“At least, God, now there is some justice,” Biden told a tearful family, gathered in a courthouse hallway and crowded around with the president on speakerphone. “We’re all so relieved. . . . Guilty on all three counts. It’s really important.”
The family urged him to ensure police reform was accomplished, that the moment was used to usher in new change in a country grappling with frequent spasms of violence and an underpinning of racial unrest.
Val Demings slams Jim Jordan in heated confrontation over supporting police: ‘Did I strike a nerve?’
Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) was midway through an impassioned speech on Tuesday accusing Republicans of using police officers as “pawns” in their efforts to amend a hate-crime bill when Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) interrupted to object.
“I have the floor, Mr. Jordan,” Demings exclaimed, banging her open palm on the table. “Did I strike a nerve?”
Demings, who spent 27 years with the Orlando Police Department, heatedly accused Jordan of ignorance about law enforcement, sparking a shouting match with the Republican.
Climate summit leaders hope to catalyze a key ingredient: Cash
World leaders looking for ways to slow climate change are zeroing in on a key element to actually help make that happen: the private sector and the vast amount of money it can invest to transform the global economy.
During a climate summit being convened by Biden on Thursday and Friday, dozens of companies are expected to announce increased investment in renewable energy, electric vehicles and forestry as part of a push to decarbonize the global economy by 2050. At the same time, the corporate community is facing heightened pressure to turn off the lending and investing spigot for fossil fuels and other sources of greenhouse gases.
The world’s poorer countries also are demanding that the international financial sector channel more of its investments and loans to less-developed nations to help pay for reducing emissions — and to assist those countries in adapting to the climate impacts they already are confronting.
General provides assessment of Afghan counterterrorism effort after U.S. troops depart
America’s ability to strike extremist targets in Afghanistan will be significantly constrained once U.S. forces depart this year, making the task of containing terrorism threats extremely difficult but “not impossible,” a top general said Tuesday.
Gen. Kenneth “Frank” McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central Command, told members of the House Armed Services Committee that he is developing plans to address extremist threats in the wake of the withdrawal, which Biden announced will be completed by Sept. 11, 2021, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that set off the long U.S. conflict there.
Describing the intense logistical and security challenges the United States may face trying to prevent renewed plots by al-Qaeda or other extremists without a presence on the ground, McKenzie said the military could use long-range missiles, crewed aircraft or Special Operations raids to strike targets when they are located.