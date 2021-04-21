Biden's called the jury's verdict a potential “moment of significant change,” but lamented the reality of the “much too rare” decision for Black Americans killed during interactions with law enforcement.

“…Biden can trace his political success, in part, to how he responded to the nationwide protests that rose up after Mr. Floyd’s death,” the New York Times's Katie Rogers notes of Biden's parallel track to yesterday's verdict.

“Last June, as President Donald J. Trump stoked tensions on Twitter, calling the protests a result of the 'radical left' and threatening to send in the National Guard, Mr. Biden traveled to Houston with his wife, Jill Biden, to meet with Mr. Floyd’s relatives. The hour he spent with the Floyd family effectively created a split-screen with Mr. Trump that bolstered his war chest and added momentum to his campaign.”

Both Vice President Harris and Biden articulated the concerns of activists: that one officer's conviction did not resolve the systemic problems highlighted by Floyd's killing. “We can't stop here,” Biden declared.

“It was a murder in the full light of day, and it ripped the blinders off for the whole world to see,” Biden said . “For so many, it feels like it took all of that for the judicial system to deliver a just — just basic accountability.”

“Here’s the truth about racial injustice,” Harris said. “It is not just a Black America problem or a people of color problem. It is a problem for every American. It is keeping us from fulfilling the promise of liberty and justice for all. And it is holding our nation back from realizing our full potential.”

“We ought to always understand that we have to march,” Philonise Floyd, one of Floyd’s younger brothers, said after the verdict — drawing a line from the murder of Emmett Till, who was lynched in 1955, to his brother. “We will have to do this for life. We have to protest because it seems like this is a never-ending cycle.”

“For many, the trial was about more than Chauvin’s guilt or innocence,” our colleague Holly Bailey reported from Minneapolis. “It was a barometer of the racial change in a country where Floyd’s death sparked what many have described as a new civil rights movement.”

“Some viewed the Chauvin trial, the highest-profile police brutality case since the 1991 beating of Rodney King in Los Angeles, as a referendum on what justice means in a country where so many police officers have been acquitted or have gone uncharged in the deaths of countless Black Americans and other people of color.”

More to come: “Chauvin’s conviction sets the stage for a trial for the other three officers charged in Floyd’s death — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas K. Lane and Tou Thao — who are charged with aiding and abetting murder. Prosecutors are likely to push to reinstate a third-degree murder charge against the men, which Cahill rejected in February before it was added back to Chauvin’s case. That trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 23.”

After the trial, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (D) called for “enduring, systemic, societal change” and dubbed the verdict an “inflection point.”

“We don’t want any more community members dying at the hands of law enforcement,” he said. “This has to end. We need true justice. That’s not one case . That is a social transformation that says no one is beneath the law and no one is above it.”

“ Out of the thousands of deadly police shootings in the U.S. since 2005, fewer than 140 officers have been charged with murder or manslaughter, according to data maintained by Phil Stinson, a criminologist at Bowling Green State University. Before Tuesday, only seven were convicted of murder,” the with murder or manslaughter, according to data maintained by Phil Stinson, a criminologist at Bowling Green State University. Before Tuesday, only seven were convicted of murder,” the Associated Press's Amy Forliti, Steve Karnowski and Tammy Webber report.

“Floyd’s Memorial Day killing, and the ensuing protests that spilled onto American streets, forced the nation to confront systemic racism that permeates many aspects of American life. But some of the larger reforms that protesters pushed for have stalled, activists say, and there have been few major policy victories,” our colleagues Arelis R. Hernández, Cleve R. Wootson Jr. report.

Minnesota civil rights icon Josie Johnson told the Star Tribune's Reid Forgrave and Maya Rao of the verdict. “I'm just fearful that unless we can talk about this and express our real fears and concerns, I don't know it will last long enough,”“I'm praying that it will. If we are successful, I think people will look back and see that this was the beginning of a new era.”

“An inflection point”: Biden and Harris pleaded with Congress to pass an ambitious bill to revamp policing named after Floyd, which the House approved last month. It would ban chokeholds, create a national registry to track police misconduct, and make changes to “qualified immunity,” the legal doctrine shielding police from lawsuits.

Rep. Steven Horsford (D-Nev.) told Vox's Ella Nilsen “that a bipartisan group, including [Sen Tim] Scott (R-S.C.) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), are meeting to find consensus on what Republicans and Democrats can agree on. But many Senate Republicans object to Democrats’ provision to end qualified immunity for police officers, and think the scope of the Justice in Policing Act is too large.” That bill is set to get a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing next month.

Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) told (D-Calif.) told CNN over the weekend that Republicans she was working with on the issue — including Scott — “are operating in good faith.”

“Senator Scott is key. I think he has been a complete honest broker,” Bass said. “But we're continuing to work together to find a solution that will garner the supermajority that is needed to pass legislation in the Senate.”

The shift in public opinion over police behavior “has proved fleeting for Republicans — both elected leaders and voters,” the New York Times's Audra D.S. Burch, Amy Harmon, Sabrina Tavernise and Emily Badger report.

“As some protests turned destructive and as [Trump’s] re-election campaign began using those scenes in political ads, polls showed white Republicans retreating in their views that discrimination is a problem. I ncreasingly in the campaign, voters were given a choice: They could stand for racial equity or with law and order. Republican officials once vocal about Mr. Floyd fell silent.”

“If you were on the Republican side, which is really the Trump side of this equation, then the message became, ‘No, we can’t acknowledge that that was appalling because we will lose ground,’” Patrick Murray, the director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute told the Times. “‘Our worldview is it’s us against them. And those protesters are going to be part of the them .’”

In the media

WHAT ELSE WE'RE READING: “Across America, communities had prepared for the worst. They had put up barriers and called in reinforcements. They had boarded up windows and declared emergencies. They were bracing for Derek Chauvin to be acquitted of George Floyd’s murder, for the inevitable protests that would follow, for the strife and conflict and destruction of last year to be replayed this spring,” our Griff Witte, Joyce Koh, Kim Bellware and Silvia Foster-Frau report.

“By bearing witness — and hitting ‘record’ — 17-year-old Darnella Frazier may have changed the world,” our colleague Margaret Sullivan writes: “On May 25, while taking her younger cousin on a stroll to get a snack, the high school student observed a struggle between a Black man and White police officer. After ushering the child into the convenience store, Cup Foods, Frazier stayed on the sidewalk and started recording… That video clip, now seen millions of times around the world, was a powerful, irrefutable act of bearing witness.”

On the rarity of Chauvin's conviction: “The former Minneapolis police officer was found guilty of all three charges — second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter,” Vox's Fabiola Cineas and Sean Collins report.

“That’s rare in a system where it’s uncommon to prosecute police for killing someone, let alone convict them. For example, only seven police officers have been convicted of murder for police shootings since 2005."

“Over the past five years, police have killed an average of three people per day, according to ne 2019 study found that Black men have about a 1 in 1,000 chance of being killed by police." Mapping Police Violence . The specter of death at the hands of the police is a particularly vivid one for Black men; o

Pelosi's correction: “House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted Tuesday evening clarifying earlier remarks about the murder conviction of [Chauvin,] writing, ‘George Floyd should be alive today,’ after earlier making comments where she thanked Floyd, who died at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer last year, ‘for sacrificing your life for justice,’” CNN's Kristin Wilson, Daniella Diaz and Annie Grayer report.

The policies

👀SCOOP: “President Biden this week will pledge to slash U.S. greenhouse gas emissions at least in half by the end of the decade, as part of an aggressive push to combat climate change at home and persuade other major economies around the world to follow suit,” our colleagues Brady Dennis and Juliet Eilperin report.

“The move comes as Biden convenes a virtual summit of more than three dozen world leaders [tomorrow], aimed at ratcheting up international climate ambitions and reestablishing the United States as a leader in the effort to slow the planet’s warming.”

“The new pledge will offer the latest glimpse at the profound changes that Biden wants to set in motion, from decarbonizing the country’s energy sector to phasing out gasoline-powered vehicles. Administration officials have made clear that they see the effort not only as a climate pursuit but as a massive investment in a new generation of jobs nationwide.”

“The forthcoming pledge also is meant to serve as a marker for the kind of scope — and urgency — that the Biden administration wants other countries to embrace ahead of a critical United Nations climate gathering this fall in Scotland.”

BIDEN’S FIRST POLITICAL FIRE: “Biden overruled his top foreign policy and national security aides, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, when he kept in place the Trump administration’s record low cap on the number of refugees admitted to the United States, a decision that was reversed after a public outcry,” our colleagues Tyler Pager, Sean Sullivan and Seung Min Kim report.

“Biden harbored concerns about what the sharp increase in migrants at the southern border meant for the government’s capacity to handle an influx of refugees from elsewhere.”

“Biden’s concerns help explain last week’s mess: The White House announced it was maintaining Trump’s cap, then abruptly reversed itself, insisting it had been misunderstood.”

“The internal tensions underscore the extent to which Biden and his administration have struggled to redefine U.S. refugee policy. Allies and advocates say it exposed a faulty connection between the crisis at the southern border and the refugee program, and was a political miscalculation.”

“The flip-flop was just the latest example of an otherwise buttoned-down administration struggling to find its political footing in the immigration arena,” Politico’s Natasha Korecki and Laura Barrón-López report.

“Biden promised Hispanic lawmakers on Tuesday that he would make a more proactive case for the economic benefits of immigration,” Politico’s Laura Barrón-López and Nicholas Wu report.

“In the process, he left the impression that it would not just be a portion of his upcoming address to a joint session of Congress, but that he’d support moving immigration measures through budget rules allowing a simple majority vote in the Senate.”

On the Hill

HOUSE REJECTS GOP ATTEMPT TO CENSURE WATERS: “The House rejected a Republican attempt Tuesday to censure Rep. Maxine Waters for calling on protesters to ‘get more active’ and ‘get more confrontational’ if a jury voted to acquit former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd,” our colleague Marianna Sotomayor reports. “The resolution failed, 216 to 210.”

And Rep Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) had something to say:

GOP FLOATS INFRASTRUCTURE COUNTEROFFER: “Republican senators Tuesday discussed a counterproposal to Biden’s infrastructure plan, likely coming in at $600 billion to $800 billion and paid for with user fees and unspent covid relief money,” Politico’s Tanya Snyder, Marianne Levine and Burgess Everett report.

The plan: “Two people who attended Tuesday’s GOP lunch said the plan, spearheaded by Environment and Public Works ranking member Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.V.) on behalf of a group of centrist Republicans, would cost roughly $600 billion to $800 billion, depending how many years the plan lasted.”

The pay-for: “Capito proposed paying for the plan with user fees that would extend to electric and hydrogen-powered cars, which don’t pay gas taxes but which as yet make up a vanishingly small minority of vehicles on the road, and with money left over from the covid relief package. Public-private partnerships would also be a component of the plan.”

At the Pentagon

THE FUTURE OF THE AFGHAN COUNTERTERRORISM EFFORT: “America’s ability to strike extremist targets in Afghanistan will be significantly constrained once U.S. forces depart this year, making the task of containing terrorism threats extremely difficult but ‘not impossible,’ a top general said Tuesday,” per our colleagues Missy Ryan and Karoun Demirjian.

“Gen. Kenneth ‘Frank’ McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central Command, told members of the House Armed Services Committee that he is developing plans to address extremist threats in the wake of the withdrawal.”

“I don’t want to make that sound easy,” McKenzie said. “It’s going to be extremely difficult to do it, but it will not be impossible.”

“McKenzie’s annual posture testimony marked the first public comments from a senior military official involved in Afghanistan. The Marine general was among the top brass who advocated for a continued U.S. presence before Biden’s announcement.”

Outside the Beltway

‘THIS STUFF JUST NEVER ENDS’: “The fatal shooting of a Black teenager by police in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday, stoked grief and anger just as the murder conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was being celebrated as a sign of long-elusive accountability for law enforcement,” our colleagues Hannah Knowles, Reis Thebault and Teo Armus report.

“As community members gathered in the neighborhood where the violence unfolded and outside police headquarters, police released segments of officers’ body-worn camera video at a news conference late on Tuesday. Columbus Interim Police Chief Michael Woods claimed that the video shows a teenage girl with a knife attempting to stab two other people at the scene before she is shot by police.”

“The body camera video appeared to show one person lunging at another in front of a parked car in a driveway before officers shot her dead, though it was difficult to make out any weapons in the footage.”