Leaders Summit on Climate: Live stream | Agenda
Analysis: Biden’s climate agenda goes big but is fuzzy on details
It’s bold on the promises but fuzzy on the details. Biden will commit the United States to cutting its greenhouse gas emissions as much as 52 percent by the end of the decade.
The announcement nearly doubles a target set by President Barack Obama in 2015 as part of the Paris climate accord, by vowing the nation will reduce its emissions between 50 and 52 percent by 2030 compared with 2005 levels.
But Biden has yet to spell out exactly how his administration plans on meeting the new target — and succeeding will be challenging without help from Congress and private industry.
Biden set to kick off two-day Leaders Summit on Climate with remarks on raising ambitions
Biden is set to kick off his two-day, virtual Leaders Summit on Climate at 8 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday with remarks during a session titled, “Raising Our Climate Ambition.”
The conference agenda describes the first session as “an opportunity for leaders to highlight the climate-related challenges their countries face and the efforts they are undertaking, and to announce new steps to strengthen climate ambition.”
According to guidance provided by the White House, Biden will also return to the gathering later Thursday morning to participate in a session advertised on the agenda as “Investing in Climate Solutions.”
Biden’s itinerary for Thursday also includes a national security briefing, lunch with Harris and a briefing from his coronavirus advisers.
Underscoring the emphasis the White House is seeking to put on climate issues, White House press secretary Jen Psaki will be joined at her daily briefing by John F. Kerry, the special presidential envoy for climate, and Gina McCarthy, the national climate adviser.
As Biden convenes world leaders, U.S. pledges to cut emissions up to 52 percent by 2030
Biden on Thursday will commit the United States to cutting its greenhouse gas emissions as much as 52 percent by the end of this decade, a pledge that would require fast and far-reaching changes to American life, from how people power their homes to the cars they drive.
The highly anticipated announcement roughly doubles a target set by President Barack Obama in 2015 as part of the Paris climate accord, by vowing that the nation will reduce its emissions between 50 and 52 percent by 2030 compared with 2005 levels. Biden plans to formalize the new goal in a submission to the United Nations, the White House said.
Greta Thunberg to appear at House hearing on fossil fuel subsidies
Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg is slated to appear Thursday before a House Oversight Committee panel as Biden hosts world leaders for his virtual climate conference.
Thunberg is among five witnesses scheduled to appear at the Earth Day hearing of the subcommittee on the environment, titled, “The Role of Fossil Fuel Subsidies in Preventing Action on the Climate Crisis.”
Thunberg, 18, who has honored as Time’s person of the year in 2019 for her work on climate change, was mocked by Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump.
In advertising the hearing, the subcommittee noted that “the United States is the largest producer of oil and gas in the world.”
“Under President Donald Trump, the fossil fuel industry received between $10.4 billion and $15.2 billion in direct pandemic relief from the federal government,” the panel said in a statement. “This hearing will discuss the dire health and economic impacts of fossil fuel subsidies and why the current Administration and the rest of the international community should fulfill their commitments to repeal fossil fuel subsidies.”
Carbon emissions on track to surge as world rebounds from pandemic
Global carbon emissions are expected to surge this year as parts of the world begin to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic. They are on track to reach the second-largest annual rise on record, according to a new projection by the International Energy Agency.
Global energy demand is on track to surpass 2019 levels, alongside continued growth in alternative energies, the Paris-based organization found.
Environmentalists had hoped that pandemic-related declines in emissions-fueling activity might signal a shift in consumption that could continue, but the sobering estimates foretell a different outcome.
The numbers speak to the challenges ahead for Biden, as he hosts dozens of world leaders for a virtual climate change summit.
Analysis: Humanity’s greatest ally against climate change is the Earth itself
Spring has returned to the California coast, bringing with it abundant sunshine and calmer seas. Storm-tossed sands settle. Nourishing cold water floods in from offshore. It is time for a climate superhero to emerge.
Giant kelp is among the best organisms on the planet for taking planet-warming gases out of the atmosphere. Buoyed by small, gas-filled bulbs called “bladders,” these huge algae grow toward the ocean surface at a pace of up to two feet per day. Their flexible stems and leafy blades form a dense underwater canopy that can store 20 times as much carbon as an equivalent expanse of terrestrial trees.
And when the fierce waves of winter come and kelp is ripped from its rocky anchors and washed out to the deep sea, that carbon gets buried on the ocean floor. It may stay there for centuries, even millennia, locking away more greenhouse gases than 20 million American homes use in a year.