But there's been a 9-percent decrease in the average number of daily shots administered over the past week:

“The downturn hits as half of all eligible Americans have received at least one vaccine dose. And it coincided with the pause last week of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is under review by a panel of experts following a handful of cases of severe blood clotting,” Dan Keating, Fenit Nirappil and Isaac Stanley-Becker report.

“Softening demand also appears to be a factor: Scores of counties from Iowa to Texas have begun to decline vaccine shipments, highlighting issues of hesitancy and barriers to health care that may hamper efforts to reach the levels of protection needed to halt the spread of the coronavirus,” they write.

Some health experts are expressing concerns the declines will continue, reflecting the substantial pool of Americans who are skeptical of the vaccine and either don’t want to get it right away or don’t want it at all.

Eric Topol, director and founder of the Scripps Research Translational Institute:

The White House is projecting confidence that the effort is still going strong.

Asked by a reporter whether the immunization work is “hitting a wall,” press secretary Jen Psaki said recent polls have shown an uptick among conservatives who intend to get vaccinated — although she didn’t say specifically which poll she was referring to.

“We’ve actually seen a decrease in hesitancy and increase in confidence among many communities,” Psaki said.

FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver:

Yet several recent polls offer discouraging news for the vaccination project.

In a new Axios-Ipsos poll, 2 out of 3 unvaccinated Americans said they’re unlikely to get the shots.

And a new poll released today sheds more light on the opposition to vaccines among religious Americans. The survey, from the Public Religion Research Institute, underscored the high levels of hesitancy among Protestants and particularly evangelical Protestants.

Among those who say they’re vaccine-hesitant or -resistant:

57 percent of Hispanic Protestants

54 percent of White evangelical Protestants

51 percent of Black Protestants

50 percent of Mormons

The reported concluded that outreach such as partnering with churches could be an effective way to persuade more people to get the shots. Of those who attend religious services at least a few times a year, 44 percent said faith-based approaches would make them more likely to get vaccinated.

Religion is a “critical but often overlooked factor” in understanding who is vaccine-hesitant and why, PRRI founder Robert P. Jones said.

President Biden is asking employers to give workers paid time off for vaccinations.

The president called on businesses and nonprofits to give employees paid time off to receive and recover from coronavirus vaccinations, my colleagues Sean Sullivan and Isaac Stanley-Becker report. He also touted government funding to underwrite some of the costs.

The announcement seemed to hint that the White House is more concerned about the decline in vaccinations than it’s letting on.

“The new initiative sends one of the strongest signals yet that vaccine demand is emerging as a bigger challenge than supply, a shift from months of long waiting lists and limited opportunities for Americans to get vaccinated,” Sean and Isaac write.

Biden also announced the United States will surpass 200 million vaccination shots this week, a target he had set out to meet by the end of this month.

“I’m calling on every employer, large and small, in every state to give employees the time off they need, with pay, to get vaccinated,” Biden said. “No working American should lose a single dollar from their paycheck because they chose to fulfill their patriotic duty of getting vaccinated.”

Ahh, oof and ouch

AHH: Roughly 3 in 10 health-care workers are considering leaving the profession.

More than half said that they feel burned out, and more than 6 in 10 say that the pandemic has hurt their mental health, according to a Washington Post-Kaiser Family Foundation poll.

Story continues below advertisement

“In wrenching interviews, nurses, doctors, technicians — and even administrative staff and dental hygienists who haven’t directly treated any covid-19 patients — explained the impulse to quit and the emotional wreckage the pandemic has left in their lives,” The Post’s William Wan reports. “It’s not just the danger they’ve endured, they say. Many talked about the betrayal and hypocrisy they feel from the public they have sacrificed so much to save — their clapping and hero worship one day, then refusal to wear masks and take basic precautions the next.”

In the winter of 2020, coronavirus cases in California surged to record highs and exhausted staff at an Apple Valley hospital feared the worst was yet to come. (Jon Gerberg/The Washington Post)

Even before the pandemic, the country was facing a looming shortage in doctors and nurses: As many as 1 million could retire before 2030, leaving the United States short an estimated 140,000 doctors by then.

OOF: A Biden adviser’s brother lobbied the White House on behalf of health-care companies.

“Jeff Ricchetti, the brother of longtime Biden advisor and White House counselor Steve Ricchetti, started lobbying the Executive Office of the President in the first quarter,” CNBC’s Brian Schwartz reports.

Disclosure reports reveal that Jeff Richetti lobbied the White House on behalf of pharmaceutical giants GlaxoSmithKline and Horizon Therapeutics, as well as Vaxart Inc., a biotechnology company focused on oral vaccines.

Overall, his firm brought in $820,000 in the first quarter of 2021, nearly five times what it earned in the first quarter last year, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. The lobbying efforts have raised concerns among some ethics experts who say that they could create the appearance of influence peddling.

“I do not lobby my brother and I have not even mentioned to him the names of clients that I currently represent,” Jeff Ricchetti said in an email to CNBC. “For the better part of the last thirty years I have lobbied Members of Congress and their staff, and various individuals who have served in the successive Administrations. It is what I do for a living.”

OUCH: The Food and Drug Administration released a scathing inspection report on a Baltimore vaccine manufacturer.

The report cites unsanitary work conditions and other failures at Emergent BioSolutions that ruined 15 million doses’ worth of raw Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.

“[I]nspectors found that medical waste was improperly handled. Sensitive work areas had peeling paint and black and brown residue on walls,” The Post’s Christopher Rowland reports. “Through a review of security camera footage, the FDA documented workers repeatedly failing to follow procedures to prevent cross-contamination of various vaccines being manufactured there.”

The batches of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were ruined in March by cross-contamination that involved ingredients from AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine.

Emergent, a contract manufacturer, is Johnson & Johnson’s only U.S. production facility for raw vaccine. The production crisis has led the pharmaceutical giant to back off its promise to deliver 24 million doses by the end of this month.

On the Hill

House Democrats are preparing to reintroduce their bill to lower drug prices.

“House Democrats will introduce sections of their signature drug pricing measure, known as H.R. 3, which allows the secretary of Health and Human Services to negotiate lower prices … according to a senior Democratic aide,” the Hill’s Peter Sullivan reports.

The move could come as soon as today. The bill’s provisions could also be included in the American Families Plan, the large child-care and paid-leave plan that the Biden administration plans to introduce next week.

Republicans are opposed to the drug pricing bill, which they claim amounts to government price-fixing and will hurt innovation.

More in coronavirus news

Many predicted a wave of suicides during the pandemic, but there’s little data to support it.

“The prospect of a wave of suicides has loomed over the national debate about COVID-19 restrictions from their very beginning,” Tom Bartlett writes in the Atlantic.

President Donald Trump in March 2020 predicted “suicides by the thousands” as a result of shutdowns to prevent the spread of the virus. More recently, President Biden claimed that “suicides are up” as a result of the pandemic.

But recent data suggests that might not be the case. Preliminary data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows deaths by suicide dropped by 5.6 percent in 2020 compared to 2019. And a paper in the Lancet Psychiatry found that suicide rates remained unchanged or declined in 21 countries during the early months of the pandemic.

The Post’s Glenn Kessler pointed out in a column earlier this month that overdose deaths and unintentional injuries are up, and some could be suicides in disguise.

Still, some experts are ready to throw cold water on the idea of a surge in suicides.

“There was no wave from March to August—like, none—and we’re quite certain about that,” Tyler Black, a suicidologist and the medical director of emergency psychiatry at British Columbia Children’s Hospital, told the Atlantic.

Thousands of federal inmates serving their sentences at home may have to return to prison.

Some 4,500 inmates deemed low-risk by the Bureau of Prisons, many of whom are elderly or in poor health, were sent home last spring as the coronavirus tore through the prison system. But because of a Justice Department memo issued in the final days of the Trump presidency, they may have to return to prison when the pandemic ends, The Post’s Justin Wm. Moyer and Neena Satija report.

In a letter this month, 28 members of Congress — 27 Democrats and Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) — urged Biden to “reverse the Trump administration’s cruel and misguided decision,” saying that a return to prison “would harm families, waste tax dollars and undermine public safety.”