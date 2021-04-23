On Dec. 8, after his election victory had been declared but more than a month before he would take office as President of the United States, Joe Biden promised the country that 100 million shots of coronavirus vaccine would be administered to Americans within his first 100 days in office.

At the time, some thought Biden’s goal was overly ambitious, and they cautioned that the dual challenges of production and distribution would slow the vaccine rollout. Others warned that the goal was far too modest to achieve herd immunity by year’s end.

Now, nearly 100 days into the Biden presidency, the pace of covid vaccinations has far exceeded his initial promise, and the president has repeatedly updated his vaccine promises to keep pace with the data.

Biden’s goal 1 million daily doses 47 daily doses administered Food and Drug Administration issues authorization for Moderna’s vaccine, second after Pfizer’s. 196,733 1M 1M 1,611,779 1M Biden’s stretched goal 1.5 million daily doses 1.5M On Feb. 27, FDA issues emergency use authorization for Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine. 1.5M 1.5M Biden’s new goal 2 million daily doses 2M New target 3 million daily doses 2,995,734 Biden’s goal 1 million daily doses 47 daily doses administered Food and Drug Administration issues emergency use authorization for Moderna’s vaccine, making it the second available vaccine after Pfizer’s. 196,733 1M 1M 1M 1,264,495 3,441,159 7-day average Fully vaccinated 1.0% of U.S. Biden’s stretched goal Jan. 26 1.5 million daily doses FEBRUARY Feb. 11 1,787,060 Biden announces the government has finalized deals with Pfizer and Moderna that will make 600 million vaccine doses — enough to cover every American adult — available by the end of July. The new deals do not immediately expand access to shots, which remains in short supply throughout much of the country. 7-day average 1,605,425 Fully vaccinated 11,746,258 3.5% of U.S. 1.5M Feb. 12 During the third week of February, a winter storm delays distribution of about 6 million vaccine doses and forces several vaccine clinics to close. On Feb. 27, FDA issues emergency use authorization for Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine. MARCH March 2 1,731,614 Biden announces Merck will help make Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine — an idea first conceived by Trump administration officials last year — and says the U.S. will have enough shots for 300 million people by the end of May. 1,942,788 26,162,122 7-day average Fully vaccinated 7.9% of U.S. 1.5M March 3 March 11 2,482,603 Biden says he is directing states to make vaccines available to all adults by May 1 and promises a return to some form of normalcy by the 4th of July. 7-day average 2,233,006 Fully vaccinated 33,863,127 10.2% of U.S. 1.5M March 12 March 25 2,831,442 On the 65th day of his presidency, Biden pledges the U.S. will reach 200 million shots in 100 days — or 2 million shots per day — double the rate of his Dec. 8 promise. At this point, about 133 million shots have already been administered. 7-day average Fully vaccinated 2,510,755 47,419,832 14.3% of U.S. Biden’s new goal 2 million daily doses March 26 APRIL 1,404,280 April 6 Biden moves up the deadline to make people 16 and older eligible for the vaccine to April 19, formalizing a timeline that was already in place in nearly every state and allowing Biden to accelerate his previous deadline of May 1 for all adults to be able to register for an appointment. 7-day average 2,998,532 Fully vaccinated 63,016,976 19.0% of U.S. 2M April 7 April 13 2,590,736 The FDA asks states to temporarily halt use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to extraordinarily rare blood clots. The Biden administration says it has secured enough doses from Moderna and Pfizer to keep administering 3 million doses a day even without the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. 3,384,386 75,322,283 7-day average Fully vaccinated 22.7% of U.S. White House’s new target 3 million daily doses April 14 2,995,734 April 22 Biden’s goal 1 million daily doses Dec. 15 47 daily doses administered Food and Drug Administration issues emergency use authorization for Moderna’s vaccine, making it the second available vaccine after Pfizer’s. Although the U.S. has become one of the world leaders in vaccination rates, Biden will soon have to reckon with supply outpacing demand as studies show vaccine skepticism becoming more entrenched.

Before he took office, Biden prioritized racial equity in responding to the coronavirus pandemic but missing race and ethnicity data for vaccine recipients makes it impossible to know how effective those efforts have been.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, which reflects less than 60 percent of all people who have been vaccinated, a smaller share of Black, Hispanic and Asian populations have been vaccinated compared to the White population. The Native American and Alaskan Native populations have the highest share of vaccinations in part due to vaccines being distributed through the Indian Health Service. A more detailed look at county vaccination data shows similar trends. Many obstacles, such as lack of public transit and ID requirements at vaccination sites, continue to limit access to vaccines for communities of color.