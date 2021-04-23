On Dec. 8, after his election victory had been declared but more than a month before he would take office as President of the United States, Joe Biden promised the country that 100 million shots of coronavirus vaccine would be administered to Americans within his first 100 days in office.
At the time, some thought Biden’s goal was overly ambitious, and they cautioned that the dual challenges of production and distribution would slow the vaccine rollout. Others warned that the goal was far too modest to achieve herd immunity by year’s end.
Now, nearly 100 days into the Biden presidency, the pace of covid vaccinations has far exceeded his initial promise, and the president has repeatedly updated his vaccine promises to keep pace with the data.
Biden’s goal
1 million daily doses
47 daily doses administered
Dec. 15
Food and Drug
Administration issues
authorization for
Moderna’s vaccine,
second after Pfizer’s.
196,733
Dec. 21
The U.S. exceeds 100,000 shots in
a day for the first time.
7-day average
People fully vaccinated
51,464
0
1M
Dec. 22
JANUARY
Jan. 11
1,570,670
For the first time, more than one
million doses are administered
in a single day, prompting calls for
Biden to increase his goal.
7-day average
Fully vaccinated
720,907
295,875
0.1% of U.S.
1M
Jan. 12
Jan. 20
1,611,779
In his inaugural address, Biden says
the U.S. “can overcome the deadly
virus” but warns “the toughest and
deadliest period” may still lie ahead.
About 96,000 people would die in
the U.S. in January, the deadliest
month of the pandemic.
7-day average
Fully vaccinated
772,227
2,271,728
0.7% of U.S.
1M
Jan. 21
Jan. 25
1,054,174
Biden says a rate of 1.5 million
shots per day is now within reach.
Administration officials would later
hedge the statement, saying 100
million shots in 100 days was still the
official goal.
7-day average
Fully vaccinated
1,264,495
3,441,159
1.0% of U.S.
Biden’s stretched goal
1.5 million
daily doses
Jan. 26
FEBRUARY
1,787,060
Feb. 11
Biden announces the government
has finalized deals with Pfizer and
Moderna that will make 600 million
vaccine doses — enough to cover
every American adult — available by
the end of July. The new deals do not
immediately expand access to shots,
which remains in short supply
throughout much of the country.
7-day average
Fully vaccinated
1,605,425
11,746,258
3.5% of U.S.
1.5M
Feb. 12
On Feb. 27, FDA
issues emergency
use authorization
for Johnson &
Johnson’s vaccine.
MARCH
March 2
1,731,614
Biden announces Merck will help
make Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine —
an idea first conceived by Trump
administration officials last year —
and says the U.S. will have enough
shots for 300 million people by
the end of May.
7-day average
Fully vaccinated
1,942,788
26,162,122
7.9% of U.S.
1.5M
March 3
March 11
2,482,603
Biden says he is directing states to
make vaccines available to all adults
by May 1 and promises a return to
some form of normalcy by July 4.
7-day average
Fully vaccinated
2,233,006
33,863,127
10.2% of U.S.
1.5M
March 12
2,831,442
March 25
On the 65th day of his presidency,
Biden pledges the U.S. will reach
200 million shots in 100 days — or 2
million shots per day — double the
rate of his Dec. 8 promise. At this
point, about 133 million shots have
already been administered.
7-day average
Fully vaccinated
2,510,755
47,419,832
14.3% of U.S.
Biden’s new goal
2 million
daily doses
March 26
APRIL
1,404,280
April 6
Biden moves up the deadline to make
people 16 and older eligible for the
vaccine to April 19, formalizing a
timeline that was already in place in
nearly every state and allowing Biden
to accelerate his previous deadline of
May 1 for all adults to be able to
register for an appointment.
7-day average
Fully vaccinated
2,998,532
63,016,976
19.0% of U.S.
2M
April 7
April 13
2,590,736
The FDA asks states to temporarily
halt use of the Johnson & Johnson
vaccine due to extraordinarily
rare blood clots. The Biden
administration says it has secured
enough doses from Moderna and
Pfizer to keep administering 3
million doses a day even without
the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
7-day average
Fully vaccinated
75,322,283
3,384,386
22.7% of U.S.
New target
3 million
daily
doses
April 14
2,995,734
April 22
Biden’s goal
1 million daily doses
47 daily doses administered
Dec. 15
Food and Drug Administration issues
emergency use authorization for
Moderna’s vaccine, making it the
second available vaccine after Pfizer’s.
196,733
Dec. 21
The U.S. exceeds 100,000 shots in a day
for the first time.
51,464
0
7-day average
People fully vaccinated
1M
Dec. 22
JANUARY
Jan. 11
1,570,670
For the first time, more than one million doses
are administered in a single day, prompting
calls for Biden to increase his goal.
720,907
295,875
7-day average
Fully vaccinated
0.1% of U.S.
1M
Jan. 12
Jan. 20
1,611,779
In his inaugural address, Biden says the U.S.
“can overcome the deadly virus” but warns
“the toughest and deadliest period” may still
lie ahead. About 96,000 people would die in
the U.S. in January, the deadliest month of
the pandemic.
772,227
2,271,728
7-day average
Fully vaccinated
0.7% of U.S.
1M
Jan. 21
Jan. 25
1,054,174
Biden says a rate of 1.5 million shots per day
is now within reach. Administration officials
would later hedge the statement, saying 100
million shots in 100 days was still the
official goal.
1,264,495
3,441,159
7-day average
Fully vaccinated
1.0% of U.S.
Biden’s stretched goal
Jan. 26
1.5 million daily doses
FEBRUARY
Feb. 11
1,787,060
Biden announces the government has finalized
deals with Pfizer and Moderna that will make
600 million vaccine doses — enough to cover
every American adult — available by the end of
July. The new deals do not immediately expand
access to shots, which remains in short supply
throughout much of the country.
7-day average
1,605,425
Fully vaccinated
11,746,258
3.5% of U.S.
1.5M
Feb. 12
During the third week of
February, a winter storm
delays distribution of about
6 million vaccine doses and
forces several vaccine
clinics to close.
On Feb. 27, FDA
issues emergency
use authorization for
Johnson & Johnson’s
vaccine.
MARCH
March 2
1,731,614
Biden announces Merck will help make
Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine — an
idea first conceived by Trump administration
officials last year — and says the U.S. will have
enough shots for 300 million people by
the end of May.
1,942,788
26,162,122
7-day average
Fully vaccinated
7.9% of U.S.
1.5M
March 3
March 11
2,482,603
Biden says he is directing states to make
vaccines available to all adults by May 1 and
promises a return to some form of normalcy
by the 4th of July.
7-day average
2,233,006
Fully vaccinated
33,863,127
10.2% of U.S.
1.5M
March 12
March 25
2,831,442
On the 65th day of his presidency, Biden
pledges the U.S. will reach 200 million shots
in 100 days — or 2 million shots per day —
double the rate of his Dec. 8 promise. At
this point, about 133 million shots have
already been administered.
7-day average
Fully vaccinated
2,510,755
47,419,832
14.3% of U.S.
Biden’s new goal
2 million daily doses
March 26
APRIL
1,404,280
April 6
Biden moves up the deadline to make people
16 and older eligible for the vaccine to April 19,
formalizing a timeline that was already in place
in nearly every state and allowing Biden to
accelerate his previous deadline of May 1 for all
adults to be able to register for an appointment.
7-day average
2,998,532
Fully vaccinated
63,016,976
19.0% of U.S.
2M
April 7
April 13
2,590,736
The FDA asks states to temporarily halt use
of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to
extraordinarily rare blood clots. The Biden
administration says it has secured enough
doses from Moderna and Pfizer to keep
administering 3 million doses a day even
without the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
3,384,386
75,322,283
7-day average
Fully vaccinated
22.7% of U.S.
White House’s
new target
3 million
daily doses
April 14
2,995,734
April 22
Biden’s goal
1 million daily doses
Dec. 15
47 daily doses administered
Food and Drug Administration issues emergency
use authorization for Moderna’s vaccine, making
it the second available vaccine after Pfizer’s.
Dec. 21
196,733
The United States exceeds 100,000 shots in a day for the first time.
51,464
0
7-day average
People fully vaccinated
1M
Dec. 22
JANUARY
Jan. 11
1,570,670
For the first time, more than one million doses are administered
in a single day, prompting calls for Biden to increase his goal.
7-day average
720,907
295,875
Fully vaccinated
0.1% of U.S. population
1M
Jan. 12
Jan. 20
1,611,779
In his inaugural address, Biden says the country “can overcome the
deadly virus” but warns “the toughest and deadliest period”
may still lie ahead. About 96,000 people would die in the U.S. in
January, the deadliest month of the pandemic.
772,227
2,271,728
7-day average
Fully vaccinated
0.7% of U.S.
1M
Jan. 21
1,054,174
Jan. 25
Biden says a rate of 1.5 million shots per day is now within reach.
Administration officials would later hedge the statement, saying 100
million shots in 100 days was still the official goal.
1,264,495
7-day average
Fully vaccinated
3,441,159
1.0% of U.S.
Biden’s stretched goal
1.5 million daily doses
Jan. 26
FEBRUARY
Feb. 11
1,787,060
Biden announces the government has finalized deals with Pfizer
and Moderna that will make 600 million vaccine doses – enough to
cover every American adult — available by the end of July. The new
deals do not immediately expand access to shots, which remains in
short supply throughout much of the country.
7-day average
1,605,425
Fully vaccinated
11,746,258
3.5% of U.S.
1.5M
Feb. 12
During the third week of February,
a winter storm delays distribution
of about 6 million vaccine doses and
forces several vaccine clinics to close.
On Feb. 27, FDA issues
emergency use authorization
for Johnson & Johnson’s
vaccine.
MARCH
March 2
1,731,614
Biden announces Merck will help make Johnson & Johnson’s
coronavirus vaccine — an idea first conceived by Trump
administration officials last year — and says the U.S. will have
enough shots for 300 million people by the end of May.
1,942,788
26,162,122
7-day average
Fully vaccinated
7.9% of U.S.
1.5M
March 3
March 11
2,482,603
Biden says he is directing states to make vaccines available to
all adults by May 1 and promises a return to some form of
normalcy by the 4th of July.
2,233,006
33,863,127
7-day average
Fully vaccinated
10.2% of U.S.
1.5M
March 12
March 25
2,831,442
On the 65th day of his presidency, Biden pledges the U.S. will
reach 200 million shots in 100 days — or 2 million shots per day
— double the rate of his Dec. 8 promise. At this point, about 133
million shots have already been administered.
7-day average
2,510,755
Fully vaccinated
47,419,832
14.3% of U.S.
Biden’s new goal
2 million daily doses
March 26
APRIL
April 6
1,404,280
Biden moves up the deadline to make people 16 and older eligible
for the vaccine to April 19, formalizing a timeline that was already
in place in nearly every state and allowing Biden to accelerate his
previous deadline of May 1 for all adults to be able to register
for an appointment.
7-day average
2,998,532
Fully vaccinated
63,016,976
19.0% of U.S.
2M
April 7
April 13
2,590,736
The FDA asks states to temporarily halt use of the Johnson & Johnson
vaccine due to extraordinarily rare blood clots. The Biden
administration says it has secured enough doses from Moderna and
Pfizer to keep administering 3 million doses a day even without the
Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
7-day average
Fully vaccinated
3,384,386
75,322,283
22.7% of U.S.
White House’s new target
3 million daily doses
April 14
April 22
2,995,734
Although the U.S. has become one of the world leaders in vaccination rates, Biden will soon have to reckon with supply outpacing demand as studies show vaccine skepticism becoming more entrenched.
Before he took office, Biden prioritized racial equity in responding to the coronavirus pandemic but missing race and ethnicity data for vaccine recipients makes it impossible to know how effective those efforts have been.
According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, which reflects less than 60 percent of all people who have been vaccinated, a smaller share of Black, Hispanic and Asian populations have been vaccinated compared to the White population. The Native American and Alaskan Native populations have the highest share of vaccinations in part due to vaccines being distributed through the Indian Health Service. A more detailed look at county vaccination data shows similar trends. Many obstacles, such as lack of public transit and ID requirements at vaccination sites, continue to limit access to vaccines for communities of color.