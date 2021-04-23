By Harry Stevens and
Harry Stevens
Graphics reporter
Naema Ahmed
Naema Ahmed
Graphics reporter

On Dec. 8, after his election victory had been declared but more than a month before he would take office as President of the United States, Joe Biden promised the country that 100 million shots of coronavirus vaccine would be administered to Americans within his first 100 days in office.

At the time, some thought Biden’s goal was overly ambitious, and they cautioned that the dual challenges of production and distribution would slow the vaccine rollout. Others warned that the goal was far too modest to achieve herd immunity by year’s end.

Now, nearly 100 days into the Biden presidency, the pace of covid vaccinations has far exceeded his initial promise, and the president has repeatedly updated his vaccine promises to keep pace with the data.

Biden’s goal

1 million daily doses

47 daily doses administered

Dec. 15

Food and Drug

Administration issues

authorization for

Moderna’s vaccine,

second after Pfizer’s.

196,733

Dec. 21

The U.S. exceeds 100,000 shots in

a day for the first time.

7-day average

People fully vaccinated

51,464

0

1M

Dec. 22

JANUARY

Jan. 11

1,570,670

For the first time, more than one

million doses are administered

in a single day, prompting calls for

Biden to increase his goal.

7-day average

Fully vaccinated

720,907

295,875

0.1% of U.S.

1M

Jan. 12

Jan. 20

1,611,779

In his inaugural address, Biden says

the U.S. “can overcome the deadly

virus” but warns “the toughest and

deadliest period” may still lie ahead.

About 96,000 people would die in

the U.S. in January, the deadliest

month of the pandemic.

7-day average

Fully vaccinated

772,227

2,271,728

0.7% of U.S.

1M

Jan. 21

Jan. 25

1,054,174

Biden says a rate of 1.5 million

shots per day is now within reach.

Administration officials would later

hedge the statement, saying 100

million shots in 100 days was still the

official goal.

7-day average

Fully vaccinated

1,264,495

3,441,159

1.0% of U.S.

Biden’s stretched goal

1.5 million

daily doses

Jan. 26

FEBRUARY

1,787,060

Feb. 11

Biden announces the government

has finalized deals with Pfizer and

Moderna that will make 600 million

vaccine doses — enough to cover

every American adult — available by

the end of July. The new deals do not

immediately expand access to shots,

which remains in short supply

throughout much of the country.

7-day average

Fully vaccinated

1,605,425

11,746,258

3.5% of U.S.

1.5M

Feb. 12

On Feb. 27, FDA

issues emergency

use authorization

for Johnson &

Johnson’s vaccine.

MARCH

March 2

1,731,614

Biden announces Merck will help

make Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine —

an idea first conceived by Trump

administration officials last year —

and says the U.S. will have enough

shots for 300 million people by

the end of May.

7-day average

Fully vaccinated

1,942,788

26,162,122

7.9% of U.S.

1.5M

March 3

March 11

2,482,603

Biden says he is directing states to

make vaccines available to all adults

by May 1 and promises a return to

some form of normalcy by July 4.

7-day average

Fully vaccinated

2,233,006

33,863,127

10.2% of U.S.

1.5M

March 12

2,831,442

March 25

On the 65th day of his presidency,

Biden pledges the U.S. will reach

200 million shots in 100 days — or 2

million shots per day — double the

rate of his Dec. 8 promise. At this

point, about 133 million shots have

already been administered.

7-day average

Fully vaccinated

2,510,755

47,419,832

14.3% of U.S.

Biden’s new goal

2 million

daily doses

March 26

APRIL

1,404,280

April 6

Biden moves up the deadline to make

people 16 and older eligible for the

vaccine to April 19, formalizing a

timeline that was already in place in

nearly every state and allowing Biden

to accelerate his previous deadline of

May 1 for all adults to be able to

register for an appointment.

7-day average

Fully vaccinated

2,998,532

63,016,976

19.0% of U.S.

2M

April 7

April 13

2,590,736

The FDA asks states to temporarily

halt use of the Johnson & Johnson

vaccine due to extraordinarily

rare blood clots. The Biden

administration says it has secured

enough doses from Moderna and

Pfizer to keep administering 3

million doses a day even without

the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

7-day average

Fully vaccinated

75,322,283

3,384,386

22.7% of U.S.

New target

3 million

daily

doses

April 14

2,995,734

April 22

Although the U.S. has become one of the world leaders in vaccination rates, Biden will soon have to reckon with supply outpacing demand as studies show vaccine skepticism becoming more entrenched.

Before he took office, Biden prioritized racial equity in responding to the coronavirus pandemic but missing race and ethnicity data for vaccine recipients makes it impossible to know how effective those efforts have been.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, which reflects less than 60 percent of all people who have been vaccinated, a smaller share of Black, Hispanic and Asian populations have been vaccinated compared to the White population. The Native American and Alaskan Native populations have the highest share of vaccinations in part due to vaccines being distributed through the Indian Health Service. A more detailed look at county vaccination data shows similar trends. Many obstacles, such as lack of public transit and ID requirements at vaccination sites, continue to limit access to vaccines for communities of color.