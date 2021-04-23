Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) will travel to Texas this weekend to campaign for Michael Wood, a Republican congressional candidate who is calling for his party to move past former president Donald Trump and accept that the 2020 election was conducted fairly.

“Congressman Kinzinger has been incredibly helpful in helping to stand this campaign up,” Wood said in an interview. “He’s been a brave patriot, well outside of what he’s done for this campaign.”

Kinzinger’s office confirmed the visit, which will take him into a special election for Texas’s 6th Congressional District, a part of the greater Dallas and Fort Worth metroplex that supports Republicans but backed Trump last year by just three points. Wood, a veteran and first-time candidate, has also received financial support from Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and announced Monday that he had raised nearly $100,000 for the short special election campaign.

Trump has not endorsed anyone in the 23-candidate race, in which Susan Wright is running to replace her late husband, former congressman Ron Wright (R-Tex.). While Wood is the only Republican in the race who has denounced Trump’s campaign to overturn the 2020 election, the Club for Growth began running ads this week that accuse another candidate, state Rep. Jake Ellzey, of having anti-Trump sympathies because he once got a donation from Bill Kristol, a prominent “Never Trump” conservative.