Biden to speak on ‘economic opportunities’ presented by addressing climate change
Biden is scheduled Friday morning to deliver another round of remarks at the climate summit, this time focusing on the “economic opportunities” presented by climate change, including job creation, according to a White House advisory.
In remarks Thursday, Biden promised to cut U.S. emissions to half of their 2005 levels by the end of the decade and to launch an international climate finance plan to help underwrite the transition to a decarbonized global economy.
The agenda for Friday’s summit also includes discussion of technological innovations and accelerating public and private investments in addressing climate.
Biden will be joined at the summit Friday by several senior administration officials, including Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine C. Tai.
Biden is also scheduled Friday to receive intelligence and economic briefings and participate in a virtual meeting of senior Defense Department leaders.
As summit concludes, Harris heading to N.H. to resume focus on jobs and infrastructure plan
As Biden’s climate summit wraps up Friday, Vice President Harris plans to head to New Hampshire to resume a focus on the White House’s push for a $2 trillion jobs and infrastructure package.
Harris is scheduled to hold a “listening session” in Plymouth, N.H., on broadband access, which would be expanded under Biden’s plan.
Later, Harris plans to tour a union hall in Concord, N.H., before giving a speech on how the plan would affect workforce development.
New Hampshire is an important state politically for both parties: It is competitive in statewide elections and traditionally has been home to the first presidential primaries.
Analysis: Biden ushers in a new era of climate geopolitics
If former president Donald Trump were still in the White House, none of this would be happening. Trump was wholly indifferent to the scientific consensus around a warming planet, allergic to multilateral diplomacy and insistent throughout that efforts to mitigate climate change were not in the U.S. national interest.
But elections have consequences, and Biden took the first step Thursday to kick-start a new era of climate-centered geopolitics. At a virtual summit hosted by the White House, he and some three dozen world leaders are making new pledges and announcing new initiatives in the fight against climate change.
“This is a moral imperative, an economic imperative, a moment of peril but also a moment of extraordinary possibilities,” Biden said. “Time is short, but I believe we can do this.”
Biden’s climate summit shows rivalry with U.S. complicates China’s green push
In September, Chinese leader Xi Jinping garnered plaudits when he pledged to the United Nations that China would reach carbon neutrality before 2060. Earlier this month, Chinese and U.S. climate envoys issued a full-throated statement that climate campaigners applauded as another meaningful step.
But given top billing at President Biden’s climate summit on Thursday, Xi didn’t offer a fresh jolt of momentum. He rehashed some old promises.
As Biden’s virtual summit wraps up this week, it has reinforced the sense that the United States and China, despite fierce and nationalistic rivalry, will seek common ground on the existential issue of climate change. But it’s uncertain how much more ground Xi is willing to concede — and under what circumstances.
A few virtual hiccups, abundant global relief as Biden puts the U.S. back in the game on climate efforts
An ambitious agenda; complicated and nuanced subject matter; a U.S. president given to going off script; and 40 world leaders, including some with beefs against the United States, at an open mic. All on the equivalent of a giant Zoom call. What could go wrong?
As it happened, not much, despite the oddity of Biden’s task: reestablishing the country as a reliable global leader on climate change at a marquee global summit conducted via pandemic-mandated video remote.
A few participants took the opportunity to criticize Washington as an inconsistent advocate for action. Others puffed up their nation’s past contributions or pleaded that their smaller, poorer nations should be held to a different standard.
Kinzinger to campaign for GOP congressional candidate in Texas calling for party to move past Trump
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) will travel to Texas this weekend to campaign for Michael Wood, a Republican congressional candidate who is calling for his party to move past former president Donald Trump and accept that the 2020 election was conducted fairly.
“Congressman Kinzinger has been incredibly helpful in helping to stand this campaign up,” Wood said in an interview. “He’s been a brave patriot, well outside of what he’s done for this campaign.”
Kinzinger’s office confirmed the visit, which will take him into a special election for Texas’s 6th Congressional District, a part of the greater Dallas and Fort Worth metroplex that supports Republicans but backed Trump last year by just three points. Wood, a veteran and first-time candidate, has also received financial support from Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and announced Monday that he had raised nearly $100,000 for the short special election campaign.
Trump has not endorsed anyone in the 23-candidate race, in which Susan Wright is running to replace her late husband, former congressman Ron Wright (R-Tex.). While Wood is the only Republican in the race who has denounced Trump’s campaign to overturn the 2020 election, the Club for Growth began running ads this week that accuse another candidate, state Rep. Jake Ellzey, of having anti-Trump sympathies because he once got a donation from Bill Kristol, a prominent “Never Trump” conservative.
Kristol supports Wood in the May 1 primary, in which the top two finishers will head to a runoff. Kinzinger’s trip is the most visible effort by Republican critics of Trump to elect a like-minded candidate. Veterans for Responsible Leadership, a group that says it wants to stop “Trumpism, fascism, and authoritarianism from rising again in this country,” has rented billboards promoting the Wood campaign.
As economy spikes, Republicans are still waiting for the ‘Biden depression’ that Trump predicted
Throughout last year’s campaign, President Donald Trump issued a series of increasingly dark predictions about what would happen if Joe Biden were elected.
“If he gets in, you will have a depression the likes of which you’ve never seen. Your 401(k)s will go to hell, and it’ll be a very, very sad day for this country,” Trump said in the Oct. 22 candidate debate.
Instead, the rebounding economy is headed for its best year since 1984, according to the International Monetary Fund. The U.S. economy likely expanded in the first quarter at an annual rate of 6 percent and should accelerate in the months ahead, economist Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics told clients this week. More than 1.3 million jobs have been added since the election.
Biden administration withdraws Trump-era proposal to allow homeless shelters to discriminate against transgender people
Housing Secretary Marcia L. Fudge announced Thursday the withdrawal of a Trump-era proposal to allow federally funded homeless shelters to exclude transgender people by accommodating only people whose sex assigned at birth matches those served by single-sex homeless shelters.
In a call with reporters, senior Housing and Urban Development officials said the agency is committed to enforcing a 2016 rule, finalized in the last year of the Obama administration, mandating that shelters provide access in accordance with a person’s gender identity.
The Obama-era rule “protects the rights and safety of transgender and gender-nonconforming people in certain HUD-funded programs,” said a HUD official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of agency ground rules for the press call.