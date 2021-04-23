Leaders Summit on Climate: Live stream | Agenda
Buttigieg casts combating climate change as a shared endeavor
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, one of several former Democratic presidential contenders to speak at the summit, cast the climate challenge as a shared endeavor during remarks Friday.
“Pursuing a net-zero goal is not a zero-sum game,” Buttigieg said. “We all benefit if we succeed at this. If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s how interconnected we are and how capable we are of change.”
Dozens of countries, including the United States, have vowed to hit “net-zero” by 2050, meaning that any greenhouse gas emissions that remain will be offset by carbon captured by methods including reforestation.
Both Buttigieg and Vice President Harris, who spoke at the summit on Thursday, were rivals to Biden in the last year’s Democratic presidential nominating contests. Other Democrats who spoke Friday who have pursued the presidency included former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg and former secretary of state John F. Kerry, now the U.S. special presidential envoy for climate.
Biden says nations need to ensure workers can thrive ‘in the new industries’ as he addresses climate summit
Biden touted the new jobs combating climate change could bring, including in “fields we haven’t even conceived of yet,” as he made his first appearance on the second day of a global summit of world leaders he is hosting from the White House.
Speaking to a virtual gathering from the East Room, Biden stressed the importance of ensuring that workers who “thrived in yesterday’s and today’s industries have as bright a tomorrow in the new industries” as he kicked off the final session of the summit.
“Today’s final session is not about the threat climate change poses,” Biden said. “It’s about the opportunity that addressing climate change provides, an opportunity to create millions of good paying jobs around the world in innovative sectors.”
He ticked off numerous job opportunities that could expand, including building electric cars, installing charging stations to accommodate them, upgrading schools and commercial buildings, constructing energy-efficient homes and building solar panels and wind turbines.
Biden added that he envisions “people working in the fields that we haven’t even conceived of yet on farms and in factories and in laboratories and universities.”
“When we invest in climate resilience and infrastructure, we create opportunities for everyone. That’s at the heart of our jobs plan that I proposed here in the United States,” Biden said. “It’s how our nation intends to build an economy that gives everybody a fair shot.”
Analysis: Researchers warn misinformation on Facebook threatens to undermine Biden’s climate agenda
As Biden calls on global leaders to go big on climate change, an advocacy group is warning that misinformation on social media poses a potent threat to his agenda.
Avaaz, a left-leaning global human rights group, says the in the first two months of Biden’s terms, it found 163 posts containing false claims related to climate change and energy that were debunked by Facebook's fact-checking partners. The group estimates these posts were viewed more than 25 million times across the platform, and Avaaz says Facebook failed to apply a fact-checking label on 26 percent of them. The views are an estimate Avaaz made based on the pages' video views and other metrics, as Facebook doesn’t share post views with researchers.
The top-performing false narratives pushed the idea that renewable energy sources are not effective or reliable, accounting for more than half of the likes, shares and other interactions on these posts.
IEA head offers reality check on world’s emissions trajectory
Fatih Birol, head of the International Energy Agency, praised the many commitments from public and private officials during the White House summit. But he also warned that tangible action is the only way to alter the world’s current path toward worsening climate change.
“I will be blunt. Commitments alone are not enough,” Birol said Friday. “We need real change in the real world right now. The data does not match the rhetoric, and the gap is getting wider and wider.”
He cited IEA findings published this week, which projected that global carbon dioxide emissions are set to rise by 1.5 billion tons in 2021 — the second-largest increase in history — as the world emerges from a pandemic-induced downturn.
Massive coal demand in the electricity sector will largely drive the emissions rise, according to the agency. National relief packages so far have not done enough to incentivize the needed shift toward cleaner forms of energy, he added.
“We are not recovering from covid in a sustainable way, and we remain on a path of dangerous levels of global warming,” he said.
Birol said reasons for optimism exist, from record numbers of solar and wind investments to increasing sales of electric vehicles. But he said to significantly bend the curve of global emissions will require more sweeping efforts, such as cutting pollution from trucks, ships and plane and finding cleaner ways to produce steel and cement.
He said reaching net zero emissions by 2050 around the world would require technologies that today are not ready for the market.
“Make no mistake,” Birol said, “this is a Herculean task.”
Danish leader speaks of ambitious offshore wind ‘energy island’ plans
Danish Prime Minsiter Mette Frederiksen joined the U.S.-led climate change conference on Friday to detail some of the big plans her country had to help it achieve a 70 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.
Though the plans had been previously announced, they are ambitious. Chief among the Danish plans was what has been dubbed an “energy island” — an offshore structure in the North Sea that could power millions of homes.
“Excellencies, ladies and gentlemen, imagine that you are flying across the North Sea. Hundreds of wind turbines appear on the horizon. As you get closer, you spot an island, an island creating clean electricity, clean fuels, green innovation for millions of European households," Frederiksen said.
“That’s our Danish vision of the world’s first energy island," the prime minister added. “And it’s not just something to imagine. Denmark will soon make it a reality.”
Plans for the $34 billion energy island were announced earlier this year. Denmark has long been a leader in offshore energy, installing the first wind farm in the North Sea in 1991. Speaking on Friday, Frederiksen said that almost fifty percent of Denmark’s energy came from wind.
Frederiksen also reiterated a pledge, made late last year, to end state-approved exploration in the North Sea (the eventual aim is to phase out all extraction by 2050) and a pledge to make Danish shipping companies carbon neutral.
The Danish leader emphasized that such plans would not cause negative economic impact. “Today, Denmark has more jobs in green energy than in fossils, and the private sector is on board,” she said.
U.S., Britain and United Arab Emirates endorse new organization to help farmers suffering from climate change
The United States, Britain and the United Arab Emirates will back a new organization for agricultural innovation and to assist subsistence farmers suffering from climate change effects, whether heat, flooding or pestilence.
UAE Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum said the joint effort would go toward research and development over the next five years.
Private investor and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said the mission would help vulnerable subsistence farmers suffering from the unpredictable nature of climate change. They are hoping that other countries will join the initiative.
“Even as we accelerate innovation to reduce climate impacts, we have to address the climate impacts that are going to come because of the heating that’s already taken place,” Gates said. “This means accelerating agricultural innovation so that subsistence farmers can withstand the shocks that come with more unpredictable weather.”
Netanyahu says Israel will no longer be burning coal in 2025 ‘barring unforeseen circumstances’
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged that his country would no longer be burning coal by 2025 “barring unforeseen circumstances.”
“That’s four years from now,” Netanyahu said as he addressed the summit. “Barring unforeseen circumstances, Israel will no longer be burning coal, period.”
Netanyahu also said that by the end of this decade, renewable energy will provide more than one-third of Israel’s electricity. He also pledged to make Israel a leader in energy storage and said his country already has that status when it comes to water purification and recycling.
“About 93 percent of Israel’s wastewater is purified and 86 percent is recycled for use in agriculture,” he said. “These are very big numbers.”
As many other world leaders have, Netanyahu praised Biden for convening the summit.
“I’ve known President Biden for some 40 years,” Netanyahu said. “I know of his strength, of his commitment for stronger action on climate. This is a commitment we and Israel fully share.”
Mike Bloomberg emphasizes need for providing cities and businesses with information to inform their decisions
In his appearance at the summit, former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg argued that a major focus of combating climate change should be providing good information to cities and businesses to inform their decisions.
“Cities and businesses hold the key to defeating climate change,” Bloomberg said, in his highest-profile appearance on a political stage since he appeared at last year’s Democratic convention after dropping his bid as a Democratic presidential candidate. “They are responsible for the vast majority of emissions. So helping them and incentivizing them to take action really is critical.”
“We can’t beat climate change without a historic amount of new investment, and that will only happen if governments, investors and business leaders have the information they need to make smart decisions working with partners,” Bloomberg said.
Bloomberg, who was appointed this year by the United Nations as a special envoy for climate ambition and solutions, also took aim at coal plants. They “are the single biggest contributor to climate change, and they spew toxic, deadly pollution into the air,” he said.
Speaking more broadly, Bloomberg said, “There’s a lot of good work happening in both the public and private sectors.”
“Just not enough,” he added. “We have to do more, faster, to cut emissions.”
Energy Department announces more than $100 million for projects to support job creation
The Energy Department on Friday announced $109.5 million in funding for projects that directly support job creation in communities affected by changes in the energy economy.
“The coal and power plant workers who built our nation can play a huge role in making America’s clean energy future a reality, and this report outlines just the first steps the Biden administration is taking to make sure they have those opportunities right in their communities,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a statement before kicking off the morning session of this week’s climate summit.
The money will include:
∗ $75 million funding opportunity to engineer carbon capture projects.
∗ $19.5 million in funding awards for critical mineral extraction from coal and associated waste streams.
∗ $15 million for geothermal energy research projects at West Virginia University and Sandia National Laboratories.
The money will also help bolster support from Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), a key vote in the evenly divided Senate for Biden.
“For generations, our coal miners have sacrificed their health and safety to mine the coal that forged the steel and provided the power that made the United States the greatest nation in the world,” Manchin said in a statement. “I am encouraged to see President Biden acknowledge these contributions and start to allocate the resources that will be required to reinvest in these communities who have suffered huge job losses.”
Kerry says second-day focus will include ‘millions of high-quality, good-paying jobs’
John F. Kerry, the U.S. special presidential envoy for climate, opened the second day of Biden’s summit Friday by previewing a major theme of the day’s agenda: Combating climate change will create jobs.
“It’s going to create millions of high-quality, good-paying jobs around the world, especially in countries that seize this agenda,” Kerry said. “Today is going to be about that vision. We’re going to hear from governments, entrepreneurs, community and labor leaders about how they see the future.”
Kerry also noted that one of the messages received on Thursday that was many smaller nations with relatively limited emissions are suffering the ill effects of climate change.
“Many of those countries expressed concern about the inadequacy of global action to date,” Kerry said. “Many noted that mitigation thus far has not been sufficient to keep us on track to hold onto a safe temperature.”
Many of those countries, he said, are already experiencing impacts such as “floods, hurricanes, drought, fires and more.”
‘Bunny hugger’: Greta Thunberg trolls Boris Johnson with new Twitter bio
LONDON — Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg appeared to be trolling British Prime Minister Boris Johnson after she hopped on Twitter and changed her bio to read: "bunny hugger."
The British leader used the term derisively during remarks at Biden’s virtual climate summit, which brought together more than 40 world leaders.
When it was Johnson’s turn to address the summit, he said his approach to combating climate change was not “bunny hugging,” and he insisted that green policies could be an economic opportunity.
“This is not all about some expensive, politically correct, green act of bunny hugging,” Johnson said. “There’s nothing wrong with bunny hugging, but you know what I’m driving at. . . . This is about growth and jobs.”
Johnson’s message to the summit, he said, was: “cake, have, eat.”
It was classic Boris Johnson, a populist charmer who is always searching for a laugh, though not always getting one.
“The embarrassment of this just raised the earth’s temperature by another 0.5 degrees,” said Jonathan Lis, deputy director of the pro-European think tank British Influence, who retweeted Johnson’s bunny-hugging comments.
Analysis: Biden scores record high approval rating among young voters, according to new poll
Young Americans are more optimistic about the future and far more approving of U.S. leadership under Biden than during former president Donald Trump’s tenure, according to a new Harvard Youth Poll released on Friday.
Biden has hit the highest favorability rating — 63 percent — among college students who are registered voters of any president in the youth poll's 21-year history, according to the poll.
Sitting at an overall 59 percent approval rating with those surveyed, Biden’s popularity among young voters also marks a dramatic U-turn for the 78-year-old president: at this time last year, only 34 percent of all young adults viewed Biden favorably, per the spring 2020 Harvard Youth Poll.
Biden to speak on ‘economic opportunities’ presented by addressing climate change
Biden is scheduled Friday morning to deliver another round of remarks at the climate summit, this time focusing on the “economic opportunities” presented by climate change, including job creation, according to a White House advisory.
In remarks Thursday, Biden promised to cut U.S. emissions to half of their 2005 levels by the end of the decade and to launch an international climate finance plan to help underwrite the transition to a decarbonized global economy.
The agenda for Friday’s summit also includes discussion of technological innovations and accelerating public and private investments in addressing climate.
Biden will be joined at the summit Friday by several senior administration officials, including Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine C. Tai.
Biden is also scheduled Friday to receive intelligence and economic briefings and participate in a virtual meeting of senior Defense Department leaders.
As summit concludes, Harris heading to N.H. to resume focus on jobs and infrastructure plan
As Biden’s climate summit wraps up Friday, Vice President Harris plans to head to New Hampshire to resume a focus on the White House’s push for a $2 trillion jobs and infrastructure package.
Harris is scheduled to hold a “listening session” in Plymouth, N.H., on broadband access, which would be expanded under Biden’s plan.
Later, Harris plans to tour a union hall in Concord, N.H., before giving a speech on how the plan would affect workforce development.
New Hampshire is an important state politically for both parties: It is competitive in statewide elections and traditionally has been home to the first presidential primaries.