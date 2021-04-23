Fatih Birol, head of the International Energy Agency, praised the many commitments from public and private officials during the White House summit. But he also warned that tangible action is the only way to alter the world’s current path toward worsening climate change.

“I will be blunt. Commitments alone are not enough,” Birol said Friday. “We need real change in the real world right now. The data does not match the rhetoric, and the gap is getting wider and wider.”

He cited IEA findings published this week, which projected that global carbon dioxide emissions are set to rise by 1.5 billion tons in 2021 — the second-largest increase in history — as the world emerges from a pandemic-induced downturn.

Massive coal demand in the electricity sector will largely drive the emissions rise, according to the agency. National relief packages so far have not done enough to incentivize the needed shift toward cleaner forms of energy, he added.

“We are not recovering from covid in a sustainable way, and we remain on a path of dangerous levels of global warming,” he said.

Birol said reasons for optimism exist, from record numbers of solar and wind investments to increasing sales of electric vehicles. But he said to significantly bend the curve of global emissions will require more sweeping efforts, such as cutting pollution from trucks, ships and plane and finding cleaner ways to produce steel and cement.

He said reaching net zero emissions by 2050 around the world would require technologies that today are not ready for the market.