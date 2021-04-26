What was surprising following the 2020 census is how close New York came to not losing a seat. The state will go from 27 to 26 House districts in 2023 because it expanded at a slower rate than other states. But the complicated math by which seats are allocated meant that if New York had recorded only 89 more residents, it would have secured the 435th House seat, a seat that instead went to Minnesota.

That’s the closest a state has come to missing out on a House seat since at least 1940, according to Census Bureau data. In 1970, Oregon missed a fifth seat by 231 residents. In 2000, Utah was 856 people shy of a fourth one. But to miss out by 89 people in a population of 20.2 million? Amazingly narrow.

There are a lot of what-ifs here and not a few caveats that apply. The main one is that New York comes that close only if every other state’s population holds where it was. Start shifting populations between or within states, and the math needs to be reworked from the top down.

The what-ifs? Well, take your pick. What if the state’s self-response rate for completing the census had been better than 64 percent, especially given that Minnesota’s was 75 percent? The bureau is confident that it counted at least 99.9 percent of both states — but the difference in 99.9 percent of New York and 99.9 percent of Minnesota is more than 14,000 people.

What if New York hadn’t been hit so hard by the coronavirus pandemic right out of the gate? As Minnesota Public Radio’s David Montgomery pointed out, by April 1 — the date on which the count is focused — New York was already recording far more deaths from covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, than was Minnesota. According to The Washingtob Post’s data, New York had lost 2,553 residents to Minnesota’s 17 by that date. What if the pandemic hadn’t emerged? What if the pandemic hadn’t prompted so many New Yorkers to leave the state in March out of concern for its spread?

This is a bit like imagining the ways in which Hillary Clinton could have won in 2016. What if she had campaigned harder in Wisconsin? What if turnout among Democrats hadn’t declined? What if, what if, what if? The ways in which that gap could have been made up are so numerous and the certainty of the actual count so hazy at the margins that one can imagine any number of scenarios under which New York didn’t lose that seat.

But it did. The effect is not only that its House delegation drops to 26 seats, down from a high of 45 80 years ago. It also loses an electoral vote, since the number of electoral votes is the sum of a state’s House and Senate seats. Thirteen states saw their House delegation size fluctuate after the 2020 census. Had the new House distribution been in effect last year, the effect would have been a six-electoral-vote swing to Donald Trump: States that voted for President Biden lost three seats and Trump states gained three (including two in Texas alone).

You can see the shift in House power over time on the map below. California, Texas and Florida have seen their seats climb while New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois and Ohio in particular have seen declines.

New York hasn’t been the most populous state in the country in decades. An increasing number of Americans would rather live in places where the temperature isn’t below freezing for weeks on end, and it’s hard to blame them. (Other former New Yorkers, of course, prefer to live in states with less aggressive attorneys general.)

It’s nonetheless remarkable to consider how close the state came to a different narrative. But for the loss of 89 New Yorkers, the state would, for the first time since 1940, not have lost any House seats at all. Instead, each member of New York’s House caucus will now represent 777,000 people, the 13th highest number in the country.