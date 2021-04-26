Fact Checker: Apples to apples, the Senate GOP infrastructure proposal is smaller than it appears
“These figures are what you would consider regular appropriations-plus. So it’s baseline-plus.”
— Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), remarks at a news conference, April 22
The headlines were almost all universally the same — some variation of “GOP Counters Biden With $568 Billion Infrastructure Plan.” Just about every news report suggested that the headline-number offered for the Senate Republican plan was comparable to Biden’s $2.2 trillion infrastructure plan.
But toward the end of the news conference announcing the Republican counteroffer, Capito made the comment above. She added, “When you hear the $115 billion [Biden is] dedicating to roads, that’s in addition. So we are going to have to square the figures for you better.”
House Republicans huddle in Orlando, seeking to unify around a policy agenda
House Republicans are huddling in Orlando on Monday, in the midst of a three-day policy retreat as they seek to unify around an agenda in advance of next year’s midterm elections.
Among the items on the agenda Monday: a session on how to work with the news media, which will include appearances by Ari Fleischer and Sarah Sanders.
Fleischer served as White House press secretary under President George W. Bush. Sanders held the same role under President Donald Trump. She is running for governor of Arkansas, a position once held by her father, Mike Huckabee.
As they seek to retake the House next year, Republicans are grappling with numerous issues, including how closely to align themselves with Trump, as well as tensions between House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), who holds the No. 3 leadership position in the caucus.
Harris to meet virtually with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei
Harris on Monday plans to hold a virtual meeting with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei as part of her charge from Biden to address the root causes of a surge in migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, many of whom are making the journey from Guatemala.
According to an advisory from Harris’s office, the two leaders will discuss “working together to address immediate relief needs of the Guatemalan people as well as deepening cooperation on migration.”
Earlier this month, Harris told reporters she plans to visit Mexico and Guatemala in June as part of her efforts to slow migration from Central America.
She spoke by phone with Giammattei on March 30, according to the White House.
“They agreed to explore innovative opportunities to create jobs and to improve the conditions for all people in Guatemala and the region, including by promoting transparency and combating crime,” a statement issued after that meeting said.
Republicans grasp for post-Trump economic message as Biden readies spending plan
Congressional Republicans have intensified their attacks on Biden’s spending, raised fresh concerns about the growing federal deficit and floated the specter of a fight this summer over the debt ceiling.
After four years of racking up big bills under President Donald Trump, the party’s strategy is becoming clear: Republicans are straining to revive their message of fiscal discipline now that Democrats are in charge.
The renewed Republican commitment to austerity marks a shift for a party that had lined up to advance Trump’s policies to build a border wall and expand the U.S. military with few objections, even as Congress added trillions of dollars to the deficit in the process. And it threatens to complicate the future of Biden’s economic agenda, including his proposed $2 trillion in upgrades to the nation’s aging infrastructure — and a plan to be unveiled this week that dedicates $1.8 trillion to families and child care.
Biden’s climate plan doesn’t ban meat. But baseless claims left Republicans fuming.
This past weekend, a cadre of Republican critics raised the alarm that President Biden would take hamburgers and steaks off the menu as part of his new plan to combat climate change.
“To meet the Biden Green New Deal targets, America has to, get this, America has to stop eating meat,” Larry Kudlow, a former White House economic adviser toPresident Donald Trump, said on Fox Business on Friday. “No burger on July 4. No steaks on the barbecue.”
But Biden’s plan doesn’t include any call to limit meat-eating. Instead, conservative ire was sparked by a Daily Mail article that baselessly speculated about measures that could accomplish Biden’s goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030.
House Minority Leader McCarthy defends Trump’s response to Jan. 6 insurrection
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) continued to defend President Donald Trump’s response to the Jan. 6 insurrection, claiming in an interview Sunday that Trump was unaware the U.S. Capitol was being stormed until McCarthy called and urged him to tell his supporters to stop.
“I was the first person to contact him when the riot was going on,” McCarthy told “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace. “He didn’t see it, but he ended the call . . . telling me he’ll put something out to make sure to stop this. And that’s what he did. He put a video out later.”
The statement contradicted McCarthy’s initial response to Trump’s role in the attack and a fellow GOP lawmaker’s recollection of what had been a tense call between McCarthy and Trump. In addition, one Trump adviser told The Washington Post that the then-president had been watching live television coverage of the riot, as multiple people were trying to reach Trump and his aides to beg for help.
White House’s new $1.8 trillion ‘families plan’ reflects ambitions — and limits — of Biden presidency
The White House is preparing to unveil a roughly $1.8 trillion spending and tax plan this coming week that includes many of Biden’s campaign promises but also reflects the daunting challenges facing the administration as it tries to transform the U.S. economy.
The “American Families Plan,” set to be released ahead of the president’s joint address to Congress on Wednesday, calls for devoting hundreds of billions of dollars to national child care, prekindergarten, paid family leave and tuition-free community college, among other domestic priorities. It will be at least partially funded by about a half-dozen tax hikes on high-income Americans and investors, proposed changes that are already provoking fierce opposition in Congress and on Wall Street.
White House officials spent much of the past week making refinements to the plan, showing the enormous pressure they are under to include or discard key items as they attempt to satisfy a range of competing voices.
A cheerleader’s Snapchat rant leads to ‘momentous’ Supreme Court case on student speech
The high school cheerleader relegated to the JV squad for another year responded with a fleeting fit of frustration: a photo of her upraised middle finger and another word that begins with F.
“F--- school, f--- softball, f--- cheer, f--- everything,” 14-year-old Brandi Levy typed into Snapchat one spring Saturday. Like all “snaps” posted to a Snapchat “story,” this one sent to about 250 “friends” was to disappear within 24 hours, before everyone returned to Pennsylvania’s Mahanoy Area High School on Monday.
Instead, an adolescent outburst and the adult reaction to it have arrived at the Supreme Court, where the case could determine how the First Amendment’s protection of free speech applies to the off-campus activities of the nation’s 50 million public school students.