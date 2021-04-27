We need to be wary about conflating “states of the Confederacy” with “the values that spurred Confederate states to secede.” The political power of the South has grown as Americans have moved to the region and thanks to immigration. This doesn’t mean that the South has risen again in the sense used by former Confederate president Jefferson Davis, who while awaiting trial for treason sent a letter to a friend suggesting that the federal government’s onerous impositions on the former confederacy would spur it to rise again.