What’s interesting to consider is how the composition of the House evolved not over the past 10 years but over the last 230. We created a map on Monday that showed how House seats were distributed to each state over time, but we can look at it another way, too: how regions of the country have been represented in the House since the country’s inception.
The Census Bureau breaks out the country into four regions — Northeast, South, Midwest and West — and those regions into nine districts. If we plot the percentage of House seats held by each state since the country’s inception, organizing them by those Census delineations, we get this graph. (At the bottom, the Census Bureau’s groupings.)
You can see one obvious shift at the outset. At first, the country was based entirely in the northeast and southern regions. There were only 13 states at the beginning, of course, ones that lined the Atlantic Coast. Over time, more states were added and the Midwest and West made up a larger percentage of the country.
What also stands out is how the density of House seats held in the South has remained fairly consistent. In fact, the states in the Census Bureau’s South region have made up a plurality of the House seats since the 1940 Census. Since 1980, the density of House seats held in the South has increased. Now, the Northeast, Midwest and West regions each hold between 17 percent and 23 percent of House seats. The South holds nearly 4 in 10.
(The vertical lines on that graph, as on the first one, indicate century marks.)
A lot of that is driven by the population growth in Texas and Florida. Texas’s House seats now make up twice the density as the state did in 1940; Florida’s delegation makes up nearly five times as much as it did then. In 1940, the two largest states were New York and Pennsylvania. Texas was sixth and Florida 27th. Both are now larger than New York.
Students of history will note an interesting aspect to this shift. After the Civil War, the defeated Confederates and, in particular, the breakaway nation’s former president, pledged that the South would rise again. The satirical website the Onion had a classic joke riffing on the phrase (“South Postpones Rising Again For Yet Another Year”), mocking popular perceptions of the region. But states in the Southern region not only make up 38 percent of House seats, they also hold nearly a third of the seats in the Senate.
From 1860 to 1970, the region was consistently home to between 31 percent and 33 percent of House seats. Since 1970, its share has climbed. The South rose again.
In fact, former Confederate states now hold three House seats for every seat held by a former Union state — the narrowest gap between the two groups in U.S. history.
We need to be wary about conflating “states of the Confederacy” with “the values that spurred Confederate states to secede.” The political power of the South has grown as Americans have moved to the region and thanks to immigration. This doesn’t mean that the South has risen again in the sense used by former Confederate president Jefferson Davis, who while awaiting trial for treason sent a letter to a friend suggesting that the federal government’s onerous impositions on the former Confederacy would spur it to rise again.
Turns out that it was more about the nice weather.