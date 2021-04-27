“The question of when and how to send vaccine overseas has been a vexing one for the White House. President Biden’s promise to rid the United States of the coronavirus was a top campaign pledge, and he does not want to be seen as prioritizing other countries. Yet he also speaks often of restoring the United States to moral leadership in the world and showing compassion for other nations,” The Post’s Tyler Pager, Annie Linskey and Emily Rauhala report.