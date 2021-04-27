Harris to take part in virtual meeting with representatives of Guatemalan community-based organizations
Vice President Harris plans Tuesday to take part in a “virtual roundtable” with representatives of Guatemalan community-based organizations as part of efforts to stem the flow of migrants from Central America to the U.S.-Mexico border.
The event, which is scheduled to be hosted by the U.S. Embassy in Guatemala City, is designed to underscore “the importance of placing the Guatemalan people at the center of solutions to root causes of migration,” according to an advisory from Harris’s office.
On Monday, after a meeting with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei, Harris’s office announced $310 million in aid to Northern Triangle countries.
The financial infusion includes $255 million in humanitarian relief that will help provide food assistance and protection for refugees, asylum seekers and other vulnerable people. An additional $55 million will be used to strengthen the Guatemalan agricultural sector and provide meals to children.
Last month, Biden asked Harris to address the root causes of the rising flow of migration out of Central America.
Since then, Harris has spoken with Guatemalan and Mexican leaders, subject-matter experts and U.S. officials. The conversations have focused on bolstering economic development in Northern Triangle countries and, in some cases, addressing corruption that makes it harder for vulnerable people to get needed aid.
Biden to speak from White House about his administration’s response to the pandemic
Biden plans Monday to speak to the nation about his administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic on a day when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to unveil new guidance on outdoor mask-wearing for people who have been fully vaccinated.
Biden’s remarks, scheduled to be delivered from the North Lawn of the White House, come as he nears the 100-day mark of his presidency. He has continued to counsel vigilance in dealing with the pandemic but is also searching for ways to reassure Americans about an eventual return to normalcy.
On Monday, the White House said it will share up to 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine with other countries, as the United States faces growing pressure to help vaccinate the global population and as cases spike in other countries.
India in particular faces an increasingly dire situation, with its health system showing signs of collapse — adding to the sense of urgent global need. The AstraZeneca vaccine, which is not authorized for use in the United States by the Food and Drug Administration, will be shipped out once it clears federal safety reviews, officials said.
The White House took pains to stress that the move will not affect the United States’ internal vaccination drive.
“We do not need to use AstraZeneca in our fight against covid,” press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters, noting that the domestic U.S. push relies on vaccines made by other companies.
Biden to raise hourly minimum wage to $15 for federal contractors in new executive order
Biden plans to sign an executive order Tuesday that will raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour for all federal contractors by 2022, while eliminating a lower minimum wage for tipped contractors.
The move will bring the minimum wage for contractors up from the current $10.95, under rules set during the Obama administration.
The current minimum wage for federal contractors who are tipped is $7.65 an hour. That will be phased out by 2024 under the new directive. The $15 wage will be mandatory in new contracts by the end of March 2022.
Biden’s original refugee cap is still on the table
The White House is again considering setting the number of refugees who can enter the United States through September at about 62,500, according to three people familiar with the deliberations, under pressure from immigrant rights groups furious about President Biden’s recent retreat from that target.
Less than two weeks after White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden intends to announce a new cap for the fiscal year by May 15, but signaled that his original target was no longer realistic, people inside and outside the White House suddenly sound hopeful about landing at or near the number the Biden administration announced with some fanfare in February.
One of the people familiar with the deliberations attributed the moving target in part to a review the White House is conducting of policy developments, progress and legal considerations relevant to the decision.
Fresh off election falsehoods, Republicans serve up a whopper about Biden
By the time Biden’s aides gathered for their morning meeting on Monday, the juicy whopper of a mistruth making its way around the conservative ecosphere — that Biden’s climate plan would significantly limit America’s hamburger consumption — had officially entered mainstream public discourse.
Biden’s team looked for an opportunity to quickly debunk the falsehood. White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain retweeted a CNN fact check titled, “No, Biden is not trying to force Americans to eat less red meat,” while several press aides tweeted a photo of a grinning Biden flipping burgers at a 2019 Iowa steak fry, along with the caption, “White House to the fact-challenged: where’s the beef?”
To White House aides, the wholly fictional Biden-will-ban-hamburgers story line was in part an amusing flare-up perpetuated by Republicans who have struggled to find ways to successfully attack the president. They joked privately that White House press secretary Jen Psaki should start her daily press briefing by eating a burger.
Fact Checker: No, officials are not handing out Harris’s picture book to migrant kids
“After learning officials are handing out Kamala Harris’ book to migrants in facilities at the border, it’s worth asking… Was Harris paid for these books? Is she profiting from Biden’s border crisis?”
— Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel, in a tweet, April 26, 2021
“The Biden administration's weakness caused a surge of illegal immigration. Now they're forcing taxpayers to buy Kamala Harris's book to give to those illegal immigrants?”
— Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), in a tweet linking to a report in the New York Post, April 25, 2021
A recall of California Gov. Gavin Newsom takes a big step forward
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The campaign to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) a year before his first term is scheduled to end cleared an important procedural threshold Monday when state officials certified that enough valid signatures have been gathered to put the question to voters.
In certifying the more than 1.5 million petition signatures, state election officials started the clock on what will almost certainly be California’s second gubernatorial recall election. In the first, held in 2003, voters recalled second-term Gov. Gray Davis (D) and, on the same ballot, elected Hollywood movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger (R), who served in the office until early 2011.
Schwarzenegger is the last Republican to hold the top elected office in this increasingly Democratic state. Newsom, the former mayor of San Francisco and two-term lieutenant governor, won the open governor’s seat easily in 2018.