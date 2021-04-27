Biden plans Monday to speak to the nation about his administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic on a day when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to unveil new guidance on outdoor mask-wearing for people who have been fully vaccinated.

Biden’s remarks, scheduled to be delivered from the North Lawn of the White House, come as he nears the 100-day mark of his presidency. He has continued to counsel vigilance in dealing with the pandemic but is also searching for ways to reassure Americans about an eventual return to normalcy.

On Monday, the White House said it will share up to 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine with other countries, as the United States faces growing pressure to help vaccinate the global population and as cases spike in other countries.

India in particular faces an increasingly dire situation, with its health system showing signs of collapse — adding to the sense of urgent global need. The AstraZeneca vaccine, which is not authorized for use in the United States by the Food and Drug Administration, will be shipped out once it clears federal safety reviews, officials said.

The White House took pains to stress that the move will not affect the United States’ internal vaccination drive.