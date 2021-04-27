What to make of the situation? It’s worth running through the particulars -- both what we know and what we don’t.
First, the backstory.
In recent days, the London-based news channel Iran International obtained audio of a private conversation Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had with an economist. The New York Times reported Sunday on the detail at-issue: “Former Secretary of State John Kerry informed him that Israel had attacked Iranian interests in Syria at least 200 times, to his astonishment, Mr. Zarif said.”
It was one paragraph toward the bottom of a longer story about some very interesting things Zarif said about the power structure in Iran, but it quickly blew up on the right. The idea that Kerry was disclosing the secrets of such an important American ally as Israel to an adversary such as Iran would indeed be a big story.
Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) has called for Kerry’s resignation and suggested Kerry committed treason. Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley called it “disgusting” and said it amounted to “stabbing” Israel “in the back.” Former Trump administration secretary of state Mike Pompeo joined the chorus on Tuesday morning. Others followed suit, even after Kerry on Monday night issued a blanket denial of any such conversation.
But others have been more circumspect. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), while being highly critical, added the caveat, “If this tape is verified.” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) urged even more caution. “I don’t know if we should trust that tape or not. If it’s true, it’s very damaging,” Graham said. “I like John Kerry, but that would not be helpful, and it would be very problematic if it were true. But let’s wait and see how authentic this is.”
And indeed, there is reason to be skeptical that this was truly the blunder — or worse — that some are making it out to be.
The big one is the timeline. We don’t know exactly when Zarif contends Kerry told him this. But Israel striking Iranian targets in Syria hasn’t been a secret for nearly four years.
In July 2017, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told fellow world leaders on a hot mic that Israel had struck Hezbollah dozens of times in Syria. By August, an Israeli general confirmed Israel had struck Syrian and Hezbollah arms convoys nearly 100 times in the previous five years. And by September 2018, a senior Israeli official upped the number to more than 200, specifically citing Iranian targets struck in the previous two years.
Kerry’s denial is a little different from that of the State Department. Kerry says the conversation never happened, while State Department spokesman Ned Price declined to specifically address the leaked audio while pointing to stories such as the ones above, suggesting this was public knowledge even if Kerry had said it. Those explanations aren’t contradictory, but the emphasis is different.
But let’s say, for argument’s sake, that Kerry did say something along these lines to Zarif (which, again, Kerry denies) but that we simply don’t know when.
If it came before Israel began publicly acknowledging such strikes in mid-2017, that would indeed be problematic. If it came between then and Israel’s acknowledgment of 200 strikes in September 2018, Kerry would at the very least have been sharing a higher number than was public knowledge — though the overall campaign wouldn’t have been a secret at all. If it came after early September 2018, Kerry would have just been saying something that was already public knowledge.
Some responded to Price’s comments by noting that Zarif reportedly expressed astonishment at the number. If this came after the public disclosures, how would a high-ranking Iranian official be so surprised? That’s the big unknown here.
But the number Kerry allegedly used — 200 — might suggest the conversation would have taken place sometime around when Israel publicly acknowledged that number of strikes. It’s not an overly specific number, but Israel didn’t exactly seem to be trying to downplay or hide its strikes on Iranian targets in Syria beginning in mid-2017.
To believe Kerry spilled the beans privately before mid-2017, that would mean Israel for some reason opted to publicly confirm its strikes — perhaps because of Netanyahu’s hot-mic moment — but that it for some reason lowballed the actual number. (Even those hot-mic comments, though, suggest this wasn’t exactly being kept too close to the vest.)
To believe Kerry got ahead of the public disclosure of 200 strikes in the period between August 2017 and September 2018, that would mean Zarif was somehow woefully unfamiliar with the public record on this topic. How could you be astonished by 200 strikes if 100 were already on the record?
And to believe Kerry said this after September 2018 would mean there’s really not much of an issue here at all, beyond Zarif being completely out of the loop.
And, perhaps significantly, that was indeed the context of Zarif’s comments. In the leaked audio, he was effectively venting about his lack of influence in the Iranian government — the idea that he would hear this kind of thing from an American diplomat rather than his own government. Perhaps in the course of making that case to the economist, he was freelancing about something that had indeed been public knowledge, at least to some extent.
There are many unknowns here, and they might remain unknown. But even with full authentication of the tape, as Graham noted, it’s worth being skeptical about the private gripes of an Iranian leader. Even at that point, given Kerry’s blanket denial, to believe Kerry did what he’s accused of is to take the word of an adversarial foreign leader over an American one.