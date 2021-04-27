The 2013 footage from a Botswana hunting trip — captured for a TV show that the NRA used to sponsor — never aired out of concern it could became a “public relations fiasco,” according to the New Yorker and the nonprofit newsroom the Trace, which published the video Tuesday. LaPierre at times appears to struggle with basic marksmanship and could have violated the NRA’s ethics code for hunters: “I will do my best to acquire those marksmanship and hunting skills, which insure clean, sportsmanlike kills,” the code reads.